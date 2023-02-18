Strays Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

Strays is a Canadian television sitcom. It has received an average response from the audience. It has received 4.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Strays is full of comedy. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Strays.

Strays Season 2:

In the series Strays, after her time at Handy Car Rental, Shannon tries to take over a new career in Hamilton, Ontario.

The series Strays was developed by Clara Altimas, Anita Kapila, and Kevin White. It stars Nicole Power, Frank Cox-O’Connell, Tina Jung, Nikki Duval, Kevin Vidal, Tony Nappo, Paula Boudreau, and Emily Piggford.

The series Strays was directed by Pat Mills, Renuka Jeyapalan, Joyce Wong, and Aleysa Young. It was written by Clara Altimas, Anita Kapila, Zlatina Pacheva, Allana Reoch, Rosamund Small, and Kevin White.

The first season of the series Strays includes a total of ten episodes titled Cat Condo, The Snowball Effect, New Neighbours, Trivial Pursuits, Girls Night, Hot for Pappa, Empty Nesters, Speak Your Truth, Animal Passion, and Eggs Anyone.

It seems that Strays Season 2 will also include a total of ten episodes. Well, there is no official update about the second season of the series Strays. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Strays was executively produced by Ivan Fecan, Alexandra Raffe, and Kevin White. It was produced by Sandra Cunningham and Ivan Fecan.

It was shot in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The series Strays was made under Thunderbird Entertainment. It has arrived on CBC Television. Let’s see whether the second season of the series Strays is announced or not.

Strays Season 2: Announced or Not?

Strays Season 2 is not confirmed yet. We expect that it will soon be announced. It seems that the series Strays will soon be renewed for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

There is a good chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Strays. All fans of the series Strays are waiting for the release of the second season of the series Strays.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Strays, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Strays.

Strays Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Strays Season 2 below.

Nicole Power as Shannon Ross Frank Cox-O’Connell as Kristian Tina Jung as Joy Nikki Duval as Nikki Tony Nappo as Paul Kevin Vidal as Liam Emily Piggford as Lara David Webster as Max Paula Boudreau as Aunt Peggy Jonathan Watton as Jeffrey Benson Andrew Bushell as Marko David Carter as Hugh Middleton Meghan Allen as Deb Varun Saranga as Ravi Scott Edgecombe as Uncle Russ Drew Davis Delivery Kid Sima Sepehri as Lobby Woman Blessing Adedijo as Abby Fiona Highet as Colleen Elizabeth Marsh Simon Webster as Socks’ Son Fuad Ahmed as Tobias Anderson Seema Doad as Adoption Woman

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Strays.

Strays Season 1 Review:

Strays Season 1 got average response from the audience. We hope that the second season of the series Strays will get a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Strays, we have seen that Shannon tries very hard to keep Nikki out of problems with Uncle Russ as well as Aunt Peggy.

On the other side, Joy tries to encourage Paul to pursue the arts. Let’s see what happens next. We expect that the story of the first season of the series Strays will be continued in the second season of the series Strays.

There is very little chance of the fresh start of the second season of the series Strays. We expect that the story of the second season of the series Strays will be amazing and it will attract the audience to watch the series Strays.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Strays, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Strays.

Strays Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Strays Season 2 is not confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed. We can expect the second season of the series Strays somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will be announced after the confirmation of the second season of the series Strays.

Tonight's the night! Catch STRAYS at 8:30pm (9 NT) on CBC Television and @cbcgem, with @NicolePower3 returning as Shannon, who has moved to #HamOnt to run an animal shelter. pic.twitter.com/wMZm7t1vUY — CBC Comedy (@CBCComedy) September 14, 2021

Maybe Strays Season 2 will be released on CBC Television. The first season of the series Strays was aired from 14th September 2021 to 16th November 2021 on CBC Television. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Strays, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Strays.

Strays Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Strays Season 2 is not released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the second season of the series Strays.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Strays. It was released on 1st September 2021 by CBC Comedy. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Strays Season 2?

You can watch the series Strays on CBC Television. We expect that Strays Season 2 will soon be announced and it will be released on CBC Television. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Is Strays a Good Show?

Strays is a light bonkers comedy and it gets stronger by the week. It has received an average response from the audience. There are very less positive reviews from critics. We expect a positive response from the second season of the series Strays. Let’s see what happens next.

