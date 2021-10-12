El Chapo! Bad Bunny! All-Out War! Narcos: Mexico Season 3 Trailer Out Now

Recently, Netflix has released the trailer of the third and final season of the series Narcos: Mexico. The series Narcos: Mexico Season 3 will be released on 5th November 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix.

The series Narcos: Mexico is full of crime and drama. The series Narcos: Mexico has received a positive response from the audience.

It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. In the series Narcos: Mexico, the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel as an American DEA agent finds the danger of targeting narcos in Mexico.

The series Narcos: Mexico was created by Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, and Chris Brancato. It stars Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, and Diego Luna.

The series Narcos: Mexico was executively produced by Carlo Bernard, Eric Newman, Doug Miro, and Jose Padilha. The series Narcos: Mexico was shot in Mexico and United States.

The running time of each episode of the series Narcos: Mexico varies from 45 to 69 minutes. The series Narcos: Mexico was made under Gaumont International Television. Netflix distributed the series Narcos: Mexico.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

We expect that the third season of the series Narcos: Mexico will receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

At the end of the second season of the series Narcos: Mexico, we have seen that around 20 tons of the cocaine of Colombian get seized by the DEA in Sylmar, California, that Felix after uses as leverage in order to have the Colombians give him cocaine for retail in America on top of being their primary transporter.

After that, following the requests of the plaza bosses, Felix grants Palma clemency for his planned betrayal, but at that time, has Clavel kills the wife of Palma as well as throw his kid off a bridge as a message to the bosses.

Later, Maria kicks Felix out of the house as well as forbids him from seeing his kid again. On the other side, at a meeting of the plazas, Felix talks about their new goal to the bosses and also talks about setting up sales as well as distribution in the United States.

All the plaza bosses, after withdrawing from the federation with the Arellano Felix family that forms the Tijuana Cartel – Palma, Azul, and Chapo form the Sinaloa Cartel as well as Amado and Aguilar leads the Juarez Cartel.

Later, the Tijuana Cartel uses the contact of Isabella in Colombia in order to source their own supply of cocaine as well as cut her out of business, at the time when Amado contacted Herrera directly in order to give the Cali Cartel another option to transport their supply through Mexico.

After that, Felix is then arrested at home as a signal by the Mexican government, and because of that, they were complying with the effort in order to end drug trafficking as well as get involved in what would become NAFTA.

Breslin meets Felix in prison and then proceeds in order to outline the upcoming chaos that will be caused by the disputes among some new cartels that lead into the Mexican Drug War. If wet any other update about it, we will add it here.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.