Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know

Since the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer was released, fans have gone absolutely crazy and are eagerly looking forward to the series release. For that too, just a few more days to go. The Stranger Things Season 4 will be released by the end of May 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

The Stranger Things Season 4 will premier in less than two weeks on 27th May 2022. Merely a few days to go till the official release. Fans can enjoy this most awaited series on their favorite online streaming platform Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 4 Two Volumes

Unlike any of the previous Stranger Things Seasons, season 4 will be released in two volumes. Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 will release on 27th May whereas Volume 2 will release on 1st July 2022.

Stranger Things Season 4 Official Trailer Release

The official trailer for the season was released almost a month ago and since that time everyone has been looking for the official release date. You can now watch the Stranger Things Season 4 official trailer released on their official accounts.

The trailer of the fourth season has so much in it. Some of the scenes are very interesting because there are certain situations that we can not easily guess. Also, Eleven and her powers have been one of the most discussed topics ever, for the Stranger Things.

Episodes will be Longer

The latest interview by Matt Duffer revealed that two episodes are going to be quite long. The Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7 will be long whereas Episode 9 will be even longer.

What to tell them! Because fans are expecting such surprises and are surely going to love this.

Not the Last Season

As per the earlier interviews and notifications released, the Stranger Things Season 5 is confirmed. Hence fans are relieved that this is not the last season and there’s so much more to the story. Also, there will be even longer episodes from Season 5.

The Stranger Things Season 4 is going to be released by May 27. Watch it on your favorite streaming platform as soon as it releases on Netflix.