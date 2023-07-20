Robert Downey Jr: Oppenheimer Salary – How much did Iron Man get paid for this legendary role?

As of now, everyone knows what Oppenheimer is, even Barbenheimer and the whole world is curious about both of these movies. They are about to release by 21st July 2023; everyone will know about it. Let’s get to know more about Christopher Nolan’s most ambitious movie.

Robert Downey Jr. Oppenheimer Salary

One of the most awaited movies of 2023, Oppenheimer stars many legendary actors playing various roles. Amongst the lead roles, everyone’s favorite Robert Downey Jr., a.k.a. Iron Man, plays the role of Lewis Strauss. He said, “The best film I’ve ever been in.” The entire budget for the film Oppenheimer is around $180 million, of which most part has been allocated for the casting. Robert Downey Jr. has been given a whopping amount of $4 million as a salary for playing this role.

Robert Downey Jr. on #Oppenheimer: “It’s the best film I’ve ever been in.” pic.twitter.com/nGbGTC3VEk — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) July 17, 2023

Along with him, the cast members include Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Cillian Murphy. Each role is quite significant to various historical events and is associated with that. Many events have been included in the film, and everyone might need to be made aware of them, even though they have happened in the past. Some of those incidents were unknown to ordinary people.

What is the film Oppenheimer about?

The movie is a biographical one, and it is about a man – a theoretical physicist whose unmatched and consistent efforts made it possible and developed the very first nuclear weapon. It is part of the world-famous Manhattan Project. The lead character is J. Rober Oppenheimer – Cillian Murphy plays this titular role. The female lead role is Katherine Oppenheimer, played by Emily Blunt. Robert Downey Jr. plays the military handler, Lewis Strauss.

Other characters are played by Florence Pugh, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Hartnett, and more. But there has yet to be a mention of their characters in depth. So we will learn more about these roles soon after the film’s release. Until that, watch the Oppenheimer trailer, which contains many exciting scenes. Oppenheimer is all set to release on 21st July 2023 globally.

Robert Downey Jr. says he was 'a hundred percent' concerned that being in the MCU for a decade would affect his acting skills while filming #Oppenheimer (via @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/PmWvNZTVt8 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 10, 2023

Oppenheimer is quite in trend due to its showdown with another much-awaited movie – Barbie. Some fans have been eagerly waiting for both movies to be released. Let’s see how both movies do at the international box office.