Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Pretty Hard Cases is a Canadian police comedy and drama television series. It is full of police procedural, comedy, crime, and drama.

It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3:

The series Pretty Hard Cases follows the story of Guns and Gangs detective Sam as well as Drug Squad detective Kelly.

By day, they are heroes in their specific way, tough, skilled, entertaining, determined, and fighting to do good in a broken system.

The series Pretty Hard Cases was created by Tassie Cameron and Sherry White. It stars Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Karen Robinson, Tara Strong, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Kim Coates, Percy Hynes White, Katie Douglas, and Ronnie Rowe.

The series Pretty Hard Cases was written by Tassie Cameron, Sherry White, Keavy Lynch, Carina Samuels, Lisa Codrington, Jennifer Irons, Wendy Litner, Maisie Jacobson, Jillian Locke, Ian Steaman, Ley Lukins, Seneca Aaron, Andrew De Angelis, Adriana Maggs, Jennifer Whalen, and Chris Roberts.

It was directed by Sherry White, Cory Bowles, Jordan Canning, Winnifred Jong, David Wellington, Madison Thomas, Penelope Buitenhuis, Bosede Williams, Mars Horodyski, Samir Rehem, Gail Harvey, Weyni Mengesha, and John Stead.

The first season of the series Pretty Hard Cases includes a total of ten episodes titled Bananas, Dealz, Nuts, Feathers, Kids, Guns, Ritz, Flowers, Gliders, and Jellybeans.

The second season of the series Pretty Hard Cases includes a total of twelve episodes titled Pencil Skirts, Plastic Teeth, Dirty Laundry, Dog Treats, Rubber Lining, Life Jacket, Pigeon Party, Bug Spray, Crystal Ball, Worm Drive, Chipped Nails, and Ribbon Cutting.

We expect that the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases includes a total of ten or twelve episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Pretty Hard Cases was executively produced by Sherry White, Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron, and Alex Patrick. It was shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The series Pretty Hard Cases was made under Cameron Pictures, CBC Studios, and NBC Universal International Studios. The series Pretty Hard Cases has arrived on CBC Television and IMDb TV.

Let’s see whether the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases is confirmed or not.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3: Confirmed or Not?

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 has not been confirmed yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

There is a good chance of the announcement of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases. It seems that Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 will soon arrive on CBC. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 below.

Meredith MacNeill as Det. Sam Wazowski Karen Robinson as Unit Commander Edwina Shanks Al Mukadam as Det. Taai Nazeer Katie Douglas as Jackie Sullivan Kim Coates as Bill Misiano Miguel Rivas as Det. Dustin Chase Adrienne C. Moore as Det. Kelly Duff Tara Strong as Tiggy Sullivan

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 2 Review:

Pretty Hard Cases Season 2 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases will receive a very positive response from the audience.

In the recent episodes of the second season of the series Pretty Hard Cases, we have seen that Kelly and Sam investigate the origin of a 3D gun that was used to shoot a police officer.

As a last resort, they get together with Kelly’s ex-boyfriend in order to get ahead of their lead suspect. At the time when Jackie, as well as Elliot, comes back from a road trip across the border, troubled follows them, and wreaks havoc on Kelly and Sam’s search for who shot a police officer.

After that, Kelly and Sam’s friendship is put to the test at the time when they are forced to work with Kelly’s ex-boyfriend, whose intel gives them their biggest lead yet on the pink cocaine as well as 3D guns. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that there will be no fresh start in the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases. The story of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases will start where the second season left off.

If we get any update or news about the story of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 has not been confirmed yet. We can expect the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases in late 2022 on CBC. Let’s see what happens next.

Let's gooo! Here's a sneak peek at what's in store when #PrettyHardCases returns with new episodes on Wednesday, February 23rd at 9pm (9:30pm NT) on @CBC and @cbcgem! pic.twitter.com/lo25Inu0h2 — Pretty Hard Cases (@PrettyHardCases) January 27, 2022

The first season of the series Pretty Hard Cases was aired from 3rd February 2021 to 7th April 2021. It arrived on CBC.

The second season of the series Pretty Hard Cases has started airing on 5th January 2022 on CBC, and it will soon be completed.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the confirmation of the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases.

Find the official trailer of the second season of the series Pretty Hard Cases. It was released by CBC on 7th December 2021. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Pretty Hard Cases Season 3?

The series Pretty Hard Cases is available to watch on CBC. It is also available to watch on IMDb TV in the U.S. We expect that the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases will also be released on the same platform – CBC.

How Many Episodes Are There in Pretty Hard Cases?

There are a total of 14 episodes in the series Pretty Hard Cases. The first season of the series Pretty Hard Cases includes ten episodes and the second one includes 12 episodes.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Pretty Hard Cases. Let’s see what happens next.

