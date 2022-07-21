Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything you need to know about Maitreyi Ramakrishnan:

As Never Have I Ever Season 3 is all set to return on Netflix, fans want to know everything about the story. The show has become quite popular amongst fans, especially the youngsters.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Release Date

The upcoming season of Never Have I Ever is soon going to release by August 12 and fans are eager to watch it as soon as possible. Since the very first season, the teen drama became quite the talk of the town and demanded upcoming seasons right away.

Now, fans are impatient and want to watch the next season and see what happens with who and who ends up with whom. It is all quite interesting and thrilling to get to know all these tiny details of teen-high school life.

Never Have I Ever Cast

Since the very first season, the story of this show has been focused on a small group of crazy friends. Along with them, there are some of the leading characters played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young, Richa Moorjani, and Darren Barnet along with Lee Rodriguez.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 New Stills from Netflix

With the release of some interesting new stills from Never Have I Ever Season 3, fans have gone absolutely crazy. The official Instagram handle of Netflix released these stills with the caption “First look at NEVER HAVE I EVER’ Season 3.

WARNING: Never Have I Ever Spoilers Ahead.

Never Have I Ever Season 2 Ending

As we all know, season 2 was a quite dramatic season with the Love Triangle between Devi, Ben, and Paxton Hall-Yoshida. And little did Devi know, she obviously couldn’t manage while juggling through every situation.

The ending episode showed that she wanted to be with Paxton-Hall Yoshida, but still, wasn’t so sure what to do. So things are quite complicated for everyone. It would be amazing to see where the story goes and who ends with whom.

Not just that, her friends’ life is also quite interesting and fans love to see those stories too. Moreover, there will be a new character Nirdesh played by Anirudh Pisharody. He will be joining as a fellow student and would be interesting to see where he fits in.

How can we forget about Maitreyi’s cousin Kamala played by Richa Moorjani! Her storyline is also quite funny, crazy yet very interesting.