Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Release Date, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Miraculous Ladybug, also known as Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – is now here with one more season, on various online platforms. Miraculous Ladybug is one of those popular television series that has a huge fan following. Are you also one of the fans who has been waiting eagerly for the Miraculous Ladybug Season 5? Well then, here we have all the latest news and updates related to the fifth season release.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Release Date

As we all know, Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 has already started to release various episodes since 24th October 2022. Until now (27th Feb 2023), they have released a total of 9 episodes, and many episodes are to be released soon. Fans are very happy and eager to know about further episodes and their release dates.

Soon, we will get to know more details regarding Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 upcoming episodes’ release dates.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Total Episodes

The first four seasons of Miraculous Ladybug contain, the same number of episodes i.e. 16 episodes per season. The Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 will have a total of 27 episodes.

Miraculous Ladybug Release Schedule

Miraculous Ladybug Season 1 was released from 19th October 2015 to 30th October 2016. The second season was released from 11th December 2016 to 18th November 2018. Next, the third season was released from 14th April 2019 to 8th December 2019.

The Miraculous Ladybug Season 4 was released from 11th April 2021 to 13th March 2022. Soon after that, the Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 started to release episodes on 24th October 2022. There is no final date released for the release of the last episode of the fifth season.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 1 Episode List:

Episode 1: Stormy Weather

Episode 2: The Bubbler

Episode 3: The Pharaoh

Episode 4: Lady Wifi

Episode 5: Tiebreaker

Episode 6: Mr. Pigeon

Episode 7: The EvilIllustrator

Episode 8: Rogercop

Episode 9: Copycat

Episode 10: Dark Cupid

Episode 11: Horrificator

Episode 12: Darkblade

Episode 13: The Mime

Episode 14: Kung Food

Episode 15: Gamer

Episode 16: Animan

Episode 17: Antibug

Episode 18: The Puppeteer

Episode 19: Reflekta

Episode 20: Guitar Villain

Episode 21: Pixelator

Episode 22: Princess Fragrance

Episode 23: Simon Says

Episode 24: Volpina

Episode 25: Ladybug & Cat Noir – 1

Episode 26: Stoneheart – Origins – 2

Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Upcoming Episode List

Episode 1: Evolution

Episode 2: Multiplication

Episode 3: Destruction

Episode 4: Jubilation

Episode 5: Determination

Episode 6: Passion

Episode 7: Reunion

Episode 8: Illusion

Episode 9: Elation

Episode 10: Transmission (The Kwamis’ Choice 1)

Episode 11: Deflagration (The Kwamis’ Choice 2)

Episode 12: Perfection

Episode 13: Migration

Episode 14: Derision

Episode 15: Intuition

Episode 16: Protection

Episode 17: Adoration

Episode 18: Emotion

Episode 19: Pretension

Episode 20: Revelation

Episode 21: Confrontation

Episode 22: Collusion

Episode 23: Revolution

Episode 24: Representation

Episode 25: Conformation (The Last Day 1)

Episode 26: Re-creation (The Last Day 2)

Episode 27: Action

Miraculous Ladybug Creators Team

The series is produced by SAMG Animation, Toei Animation, Method Animation, and Zagtoon.

Miraculous Ladybug Storyline

The series revolves around two normal teenage girls who live in the beautiful city of Paris. They go to school and have their friends, family, and everything, just like any of us. Adriene Agreste is the Cat Noir whereas Marinette Dupain-Cheng is Ladybug.

Then comes the evil Hawk Moth – who threatens their city and then both of them turn into super-power Ladybug and Cat Noir to save the city. This magical thing happens when their magical pets do their magic.

The evil Hawl Moth tries and transforms people into villains whereas both of our superheroes go on helping everyone. Along with this storyline, there is something more. Cat Noir happens to have a crush on Ladybug and will do anything just to impress her. Their partnership in helping people and saving the city has always been the priority and that is what they stand for.

The show is not just all about adventure and fighting but also romance and comedy that will surely capture your heart. You might have a question – how do they become superheroes? Well, they have magical jewels called Miraculous that possess these magical powers.

Whenever there is Hawk Moth, or Shadow Moth – the villain in the story, they help citizens and free them from the villain. Moreover, with the developing storyline, both of the happen to have feelings – but each of them is unaware of their feelings! You can say that Adrien falls in love with Ladybug whereas Marinette falls for Adrien – even though they work together, they are not aware of their original, actual identities. So there’s that…

The Beginning of Miraculous Ladybug

Earlier, the series debuted on TF1 in France in 2015 but then it debuted on Nickelodeon in the US. Eventually, it was removed from the network and then Disney Channel started to air various episodes of Miraculous Ladybug. They also aired the KidsClick program until 2019. Later onwards, the series premiered in Ireland as well as the UK in 2016 through the Disney Channel.

Seeing the popularity, producer Jeremy Zag renewed the series and made the announcement which was quite a delight for all the fans across the globe. Soon, there was an official announcement regarding Netflix acquiring official Miraciouls Seasons 1, 2, and 3. There was a Christmas special premiere held for the same.

Soon the second season premiered in France in 2017 and throughout Europe. The Miraculous Ladybug Season 3, it was premiered worldwide on 1st December 2018 in Spain, and Portugal through the Disney Channel. For France, the premier was on 14th April 2019.

Soon after the third season’s release, it was officially renewed for the fourth season by January 2019. Then the team of producers officially announced that not just one but two seasons will be coming soon i.e. Miraculous Lady Season 4 and Season 5. Due to the pandemic, the release date for the fourth season was pushed to 2021, instead of 2020.

Officially, Miraculous Ladybug Season 4 premiered in March 2021 throughout various regions. In the US, it was released by June 2021. Upon seeing such popularity, the makers’ team decided and renewed Miraculous Ladybug for two more seasons i.e. Season 5 and 7. They were said to be released by 2023 and 2024.

As we all know, Miraculous Ladybug Season 4 was released on 11th April 2022, whereas the fifth season has also started to release various episodes since 24th October 2024.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 Upcoming Episode Release:

There are a total of 27 episodes in the 5th season, of which 9 episodes have already been released. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode’s release. There is no official news from the makers of the show regarding the Miraculous Ladybug Season 5 upcoming episode release schedule.

Keep in touch with us to get all the latest news and details regarding Ladybug Season 5 upcoming episode release schedule and more. We will be sharing the latest news as soon as we get them from the official sources.