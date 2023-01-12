Marvel Finally Released Who Will Be The Main Villain of Captain America 4!

During the San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed some surprising news. It is about Captain America 4’s main villain. Let’s get straight into the details and learn more about the ultimate villain of Captain America!

New Villain for Captain America 4:

Tim Blake Nelson will be playing his role of The Leader as director Julius Onah revealed. Tim was also seen in The Incredible Hulk which came out in 2008. Fans might be surprised to learn that he is not the only actor who is returning to his role. Along with Nelson, we will also see Carl Lumbly playing his role as Isaiah Bradley. He was seen in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier. There will also be one more reprising role. We will see Danny Ramirez playing Torres, ambitious to become the ultimate and new Falcon himself.

The Leader will be "terrifyingly intelligent" in CAPTAIN AMERICA 4, according to director Julius Onah: “[He] is a man who operates from intellect…” Full quote: https://t.co/oqZcj8Ln7i pic.twitter.com/kM3xJf0LSu — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) September 11, 2022

The Makers Team

As we discussed earlier, Julius Onah is the director of the upcoming movie. The writer is Malcolm Spellman who also happens to be the writer and creator of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 Release Date

The Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to release by May 2024 for now. So fans have to wait until the release of their favorite upcoming Captain America

Captain America: New World Order Confirmed Cast