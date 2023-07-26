List of All the Game of Thrones Spin-Off Prequels and Sequels in Developments

Winter is about to end for all the Game of Thrones across the globe because there are many spin-off series in the works as of now. Since the Game of Thrones finale aired, there have been talks of many prequel series to the popular HBO show GOT. HBO announced as many as five Game of Thrones Prequel/ Sequel. Let’s talk more about every prequel and sequel to our favorite show, Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon

With record-breaking viewership numbers, the finale episode aired on HBO for Game of Thrones – House of the Dragon was announced. Soon, the show’s first season was released on 21st August 2022. With an incredible cast and their acting skills combined with the storyline and the direction – fans fall in love with so many lead characters of the show. Seeing its success, soon the makers of the show renewed it for House of the Dragon Season 2.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release

As per the current update by the author George R R Marin himself, the series’s second season is currently shooting at various locations. Also, he mentioned that the second season had not affected the currently ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Hence the second season of House of the Dragon is on its expected schedule and will be released as planned.

Game of Thrones Prequel Featuring Naomi Watts

Amongst many prequel series, there is one, i.e., an untitled project, which is being called The Long Night, for now. It is expected to have Naomi Watts in the lead role. It is a concept of the series by Jane Goldman, who also happens to be the showrunner. The storyline is set in a pretty old era. The times this show is referring to at least thousands of years back from the Game of Thrones era.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

This is another prequel to GOT based on the Novellas series by George R R Martin called Tales of Dunk and Egg. The storyline of this prequel dates back to at least 90 years before the Game of Thrones era. It is about Ser Duncan the Tall. At a young age, he joined the Kingsguard, and his young squire Aegon V Targaryen, i.e., Egg, becomes the King.

Other Game of Thrones Prequel Series

Another prequel series, 9 Voyages, is about the Sea Snake, i.e., Corlys Velaryon and his adventures. One more prequel series set in the backdrop of Flea Bottom world and the slum district of the King’s Landing is also in the works. Another series is 10,000 Ships, about a warrior queen princess Nymeria – on whose name our beloved Arya Stark named her dire wolf Nymeria. This series is written by none other than Amanda Segel.