Lady Gaga’s Heartfelt Tribute to Her Real True Friend Tonny Bennett

Tony Bennett, the legendary singer who died recently on 21st July 2023, was given a heartfelt tribute by popular singer Lady Gaga and she seemed devastated on getting such sad news. Unlike most celebrities in Hollywood, they have worked together for a long time and seem like true friends. Upon receiving such news of one of her closest friends, she shared a heartfelt tribute that showed how much he meant to her.

Lady Gaga’s Tribute to Tonny Bennett

In a heartfelt post, Lady Gaga wrote, “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together.” She also added, “With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp. Tony & I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another ear, modernized the music together, and gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasn’t an act. Our relationship was very real.”

Her Instagram post was lengthy, as everything she wrote was from her heart, and no words can fill that pit inside us when we are sad. Still, she tried to express how much the legendary singer Tony Bennett meant to her.

Tonny Bennett and Lady Gaga: Work Together

Even when being of 88 years, he, unlike most singers, kept on working, and it was the year 2014 when he first collaborated with Lady Gaga. His “Cheek to Cheek” broke his own record of being the Oldest Living Performer by being the #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. This was his debut project with Lady Gaga, where they worked together.

Throwback to that time Lady Gaga ran into Tony Bennett at the 2018 Grammy Awards. By that time, Tony had already been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Gaga knew, but the public didn’t. pic.twitter.com/PLmAmg9CKf — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) July 22, 2023

He also holds the Guinness World Record of being the oldest person in the world to release an album of new material when he was 95 years and 60 days old. Even when his second album was with Lady Gaga, he beat one more of his own records for his album Love for Sale in the year 2021.

Lady Gaga shares tribute to Tony Bennett: “I will miss my friend forever. I will miss singing with him, recording with him, talking with him, being on stage together… I love you Tony. Love, Lady” pic.twitter.com/wnaQuwSR8e — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 31, 2023

Alzheimer’s Diagnose in 2021

By February 2021, he shared the news about when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. But the progression was slow, so he could keep working until retirement because of physical challenges. He disclosed all these details during his final performance at Radio City Music Hall on 3rd and 5th August 2021.

Lady Gaga Tattooed his Name and Trumpet

In 2014, she even got a tattoo on her left hand, with a Trumpet and his last name Benedetto underneath that. When asked about it, she said it was because she would never forget their time together.