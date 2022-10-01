K-Drama Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

K-drama fans are going to get one more series on their hands from Netflix. It is Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 and it is coming soon on Netflix. The series is said to be historical and will have so many interesting and fascinating things in the storyline.

Numerous production stages are being worked on and soon we will get the Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Release date. Let’s take a look at all the important details including cast members, release date, and more.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Release Date

As of now, the makers of the show have not yet declared any official notification for the release. Soon, we will get to know more about the official release date.

For now, the series is under various production phases, and later onwards when there is an update, we shall be notified through the show’s official social media handles.

The expected release date for the series is 2023, even though there is no specified date for the release. Until then, fans should keep on waiting for their favorite upcoming K-drama Gyeongseong Creature.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Trailer Release

For now, there is no filming schedule for the series. Once all the things are finalized and the shooting starts, we will get to know more about it from the makers of the show. A few weeks after the filming has started, we will get an official poster for the series followed by the official trailer.

Then we can get to know more about the series and its plot. Also, we can for sure know about the cast members and the additional cast.

The Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 trailer will be released through all the social media channels for the show. So that fans from across various countries can get to know about it and watch it, as soon as it has been released.

Makers of the Show

Gyeongseong Creature has a huge team of markers. The series is said to be a historical thriller and a Netflix original series. There are fans who have been waiting to have such K-drama from their favorite online streaming service Netflix. The series is written by Kang Eun Kyung. The Director of the series is Jung Dong Yoon.

K-drama fans might already be aware of Kang Eun Kyung’s popular works. His works such as Forecasting Love and Weather, Ghost, Dr. Romantic, and many more. The director Jung Dong Yoon’s work, with which everyone is aware i.e. It’s Okay to Not be Okay. There must not be any series fan who hasn’t seen the series, for sure.

The producers of the show are Story & Pictures Media along with Studio Dragon and Kakao Entertainment. They will be co-producers of Gyeongseong Creature Season 1.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Storyline

The series is all about a monster-type creature that is not just dangerous but also a threat. It was born merely due to human greed and then it will be dangerously interesting to see how far such things can go on and on.

The series has the backdrop of 1945, and currently, everyone is enjoying beautiful spring weather. The city of Gyeongseong is shown in the series and all the incidents take place in the surrounding area.

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 Cast Members

Park Seo-joon as Jang Tae-sang

Han So-hee as Yoon Chae-ok

Soo Hyun as Maeda

Kim Hae-sook as Nawol-daek

Jo Han-chul as Yoon Joong-won

Ji Woo as Myeong-ja

Wi Ha-joon as Kwon Jun-taek



Park Seo-joon will play Jang Tae-sang

His most popular works include Kill Me, Heal Ne, She Was Pretty, Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, and many more. Some of the films in which he has worked include Midnight Runners, The Divine Fury, The Chronicles of Evil, and many more.

So many of his works have been quite popular and leads a huge fan following. He even appeared in some television shows such as Music Bank, Youn’s Stay, In the Soop: Friendcation, and more.

Han So-hee will play Yoon Chae-ok

She started her career as a supporting character and now see where she has reached! Her debut was Money Flower and she played a supporting role. Along with that, there were some other roles in Abyss, 100 Days My Prince, and more.

Later on, she appeared in lead roles in The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and more. She got global recognition from The World of the Married where she played the role of Yeo Da-kyung.

Soo Hyun will play Maeda

She also goes by another name, Claudia Kim. Her appearance in series such as Queen of the Game and Marco Polo were quite popular. After appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron, The Dark Tower followed by Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, she got global recognition.

Kim Hae-sook will play Nawol-daek

With so many roles done and spending much time in the industry, Kim Hae-sook has earned the name “National Mother” in the industry. She has done many many films as well as television series and got a huge fan following from across the globe. There are so many roles that she has played, you can not pick one or two.

Jo Han-Chul will play Yoon Joong-won

He also worked in 100 Days My Prince and along with that his popular works include Vincenzo, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Jirisan, and many more. He also has a huge career and impressive roles list that he has worked on.

Ji Woo will play Myeong-ja

She has appeared in many television series such as War of Roses, Pure Love, Three Color Fantasy – The Universe’s Star, Hello, My Twenties and Sell Your Haunted House. Her films such as Fists of Legend, Card, When Winter Screams, A Stray Goat, Modern Family, and Intimate Strangers have made her popular amongst fans.

Wi Ha-joon will play Kwon Jun-taek

His role in the film Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum earned her much success and recognition. His other movies including Shark: The Beginning, and Midnight, have also been quite popular. Television series such as Romance Is a Bonus Book, 18 Again, Squid Game, and more are also popular series.

With such cast members playing various roles, the series is surely going to attract lots of fans for sure. There are so many cast members who have played many popular roles with which they have a huge fan following from many countries.

Such fans are the ones who have been eagerly waiting for their favorite stars’ upcoming series and movies.

The Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 will release soon. Prior to its release, we will get to see an official announcement. Following the announcement, there will be an official trailer release. Get all the latest updates and news for upcoming K-dramas here!