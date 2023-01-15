K-Drama Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

K-drama fans are in for a spectacular treat from Netflix. They are working on a new medical drama series and have chosen some of the most popular K-pop actors.

The Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 is already on its filming schedule and soon Netflix will release it. Let’s get all the essential details related to K-Drama Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 Release Date

Netflix has recently started filming the Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1. Some of the fans have spotted the leading actors along with the crew of the series in various locations. The filming will continue for a few weeks or even months per the story and its requirement.

After the filming is completed, the series will undergo post-production stages, and then we will get some official updates about the release date.

For now, there is no official date revealed from the makers of the show. Soon, they will release the official trailer. Along with that, fans will also get the official release date for the series. The expected release date is 2023.

Looking over the current filming schedule, the Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 Release Date will be in 2023. Soon, we will get the official announcement from the makers of the series.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 Trailer Release

As of now, there is no official trailer for the series. Fans are expecting to see all their favorite K-pop actors in the upcoming Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 Trailer. But the trailer is yet to be released.

Soon, Netflix will drop news related to the trailer release. Viewers will also get to know more about the official release date for the series from the trailer itself.

Webtoon Adaption

Daily Dose of Sunshine is a Netflix original K-drama and is based on a webcomic called “Morning Also Comes To The Psychiatric Ward.) It was released in 2020 by Lee Ra Ha. The name is the literal translation of the title from Korean.

Makers of Daily Dose of Sunshine

All of Us Are Dead fame director Lee Jae Kyu will be directing the series with his amazing storytelling skills. His recent film All of Us Are Dead made quite the records and his direction was also much appreciated.

The writer’s team includes Lee Nam Gyu from The Light In Your Eyes, Film Series Detective K, The Awl, and more. Also, there will be Gag concert writers Kim Da Hee and Oh Bo Hyun who will be joining Nam Gyu.

220816 #DailyDoseofSunshine late night outdoor filming. OP mentioned Boyoung was there pic.twitter.com/o6IO6gUh3P — 보영찡 (@boyoung_jjing) August 16, 2022

Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 Storyline

The series revolves around a nurse and her experiences with her job. These are authentic experiences and have been obtained from real incidents. There’s a nurse who enters the Mental Health Department where she is working in the Psychiatric ward.

At first, she is not so sure about her job because she is new and clumsy but tries on doing her best. She treats patients sincerely and with the best possible care. There will be many patients along with doctors and other people. It will be quite interesting to see the cast members in their roles.

Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 Cast Members

Park Bo Young as Jung Da Eun

Yeon Woo Jin as Dong Go Yoon

Lee Jung Eun as Song Hyo Jin

Jang Dong Yoon as Song Yu Chan

Lee Sang Hee Role Not Yet Declared

Lim Jae Hyeok Role Not Yet Declared

🚨 NEW KDRAMA ALERT! <3

Park Bo-young, Yeon Woo-jin, Jang Dong-yoon & Lee Jung-eun will be casts for an upcoming healing drama on Netflix #DailyDoseOfSunshine ☀️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HyVYst4hKC — The Saranghe Oppa (@TheSarangheOppa) July 21, 2022

Leading Cast Members of Daily Dose of Sunshine

Park Bo Young Playing Jung Da Eun

She will be playing the lead role of the Nurse around whom the entire storyline of the show revolves. This will be her second original K-drama from Netflix. Her debut was Abyss. She has been working with so many other actors and has various roles played in Strong Girl Do Bond Soon, Doom at Your Service, Oh My Ghost, and many more.

She has also worked in many popular films such as Scandal Makers, A Warewolf Boy, and On Your Wedding Day. She is one of the popular South Korean actors who have worked on many projects and has huge numbers of fans from across the world.

PARK BO YOUNG IS EFFORTLESS BEAUTIFULL pic.twitter.com/yQsqSfXre6 — Sel. | #ProjectWolfHunting (@kdsigx) September 19, 2022

Yeon Woo Jin Playing Dong Go Yoon

He plays the lead role and this will be his second series. His first one was Thirty-Nine. His various works in series and films have won him many awards and recognition. The most popular work of Yeon Woo includes Marriage, Not Dating along with Introverted Boss, Queen for Seven Days, Judge vs. Judge, Divorce Lawyer in Love, and many more.

Jang Dong Yoon Playing Song Yu Chan

This will be his first appearance after his first supporting role in Mr. Sunshine. It was also a Netflix original in 2018. His popular works include School 2017, Search, and The Tale of Nokdu. His popular works include Run Boy Run, Tae-il, Coda, Project Wolf Hunting, and many more.

Lee Jung Eun Playing Song Hyo Jin

She is one of the most experienced South Korean actresses with much experience. Her most popular role was the Housekeeper in Parasite. That role won her four prestigious Academy Awards.

She has quite a list of movies as well as series in which she has worked. Young artists who are going to feature in the series Daily Dose of Sunshine will be getting many tips and much-needed experience from her.

Additional Cast Members

There are some more of the cast members who will be appearing in the series. We will get to see Lee Sang Hee as well as Lim Jae Hyeok in Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1.

Fans who are K-drama lovers are definitely going to love the series with such amazing actors on the list cast. Also, the story has so much potential and we all know how fans feel about Medical Dramas. Fans are going to love the series with medical background for sure.

Netflix K-Drama ‘Daily Dose of Sunshine’ Season 1: What We Know So Far https://t.co/TuUQxMsdyd — NetFlix0fficial (@NetFlix0fficial) September 21, 2022

Netflix will be releasing the official releasing date for the Daily Dose of Sunshine Season 1 soon. Fans can keep visiting our website to get all the latest details of upcoming K-dramas and more.