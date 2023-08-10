Hostages Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything

In Season 2 of the series Hostages, we have seen the whole team go to Nepal for a bonemarrow operation. Handa is still trying to escape. Prithivi has to control the situation to save the life of his daughter. The Series Hostages Season 2 includes more difficult situations than Hostages Season 1.



In Season 3 of the series Hostages, we expect to see the continued story of the series Hostages Season 2, or maybe there will be a fresh start.

Hostages Season 3 Release Date

Hostages Season 3 is not confirmed yet, but we expect it in late 2021. So, maybe the series Hostages Season 3 will be released in late 2022.

Let’s see what happens next. As we get any news or updates related to Hostages Season 3, we will update it here.

Hostages Season 3 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The series Hostages is based on the Israeli drama tv series Hostages. It was broadcasted in October 2013. The series Hostages includes mystery, thriller, and crime.



It was written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Mayukh Ghosh. Hostages Season 1 was directed by Sudhir Mishra, and Sachin Krishn directed Hostages Season 2. Karel Antonin composed the theme music of the series Hostages.

Hostages Season 1 was released on 31st May 2019, with ten episodes. Hostages Season 2 was released on 9th September 2020, including twelve episodes. We expect to see Hostages Season 3 in late 2022.

Each episode of the series Hostages Seasons 1 and 2 includes a unique title. Rohit Philip and Sameer Rajendran were the executive producers of the series Hostages.

Sameer Nair, Deepak Dhar, and Deepak Segal produced the series Hostages. The series Hostages was shot in India. Each episode of the series Hostages ranges from 25-33 minutes.

The series Hostages was made under two production houses; Applause Entertainment and Banjiay Asia. The Walt Disney Company India distributed it. The series Hostages is available to watch on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Hostages Season 3 will also release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Let’s see the cast of Hostages Season 2. Some of the below-listed members will appear in the upcoming Hostages Season 3.

Hostages Season 3 Cast Members List

Ronit Roy as SP Prithvi Singh

Kanwalijit Singh as Karnail Singh

Divya Dutta as Ayesha Khan

Dino Morea as Ranbir

Shibani Dandekar as Isha Andrews

Asif Basra as Asghar Nabi

Shweta Basu Prasad as Shikha Pandey

Danish Sood as Rohan

Shilpa Shukla as Shanaya Sahni

Danish Husain as Arjun Bhasin – Owais

Himanshi Choudhry as Kanika Arora

Hostages Season 3 Episode Title List

Hostages Season 2 Episode 01 – From Frying Pan to The Fire

Hostages Season 2 Episode 02 – No Visual

Hostages Season 2 Episode 03 – The Trade Off

Hostages Season 2 Episode 04 – Caught off Guard

Hostages Season 2 Episode 05 – Plan B

Hostages Season 2 Episode 06 – Cat and Mouse

Hostages Season 2 Episode 07 – Sneak In, Sneak Out

Hostages Season 2 Episode 08 – Beginning of The End

Hostages Season 2 Episode 09 – Connecting The Dots

Hostages Season 2 Episode 10 – Old Friends Reveal Themselves

Hostages Season 2 Episode 11 – Inching Closer

Hostages Season 2 Episode 12 – Against the Clock

Hostages Season 3 Latest Updates 2023

Hostages is an Indian crime-thriller and action drama series. The showrunners have delivered one of the best mystery-suspense dramas. Currently, the show runs for two seasons, and fans are eagerly waiting for the third season.

This show was initially written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Mayukh Ghosh. In addition to that, the first season of Hostages premiered on May 31, 20219.

Ronit Roy Opens up on Hostages 2 and Kehne ko Humsafar Hain 3! @RonitBoseRoy https://t.co/T6BVVwC1wz — India Forums (@indiaforums) April 14, 2020

Almost a year later, the show was aired for the second season on Disney+ Hotstar, and it gets released on September 9, 2020. Now, it’s been more than two years, but unfortunately, we have not received the official release date for Hostages Season 3.

Even after receiving a positive response from the audience and reviewers, the showrunners have not shared the official release date for the Hostages Season 3. Once the maker announces the final confirmation for the Hostages Season 3, we will update you here.

