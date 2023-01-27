Hostages Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far.

In Season 2 of the series Hostages, we have seen that whole team go to Nepal for a bonemarrow operation. Handa is still trying to escape. Prithivi has to control the situation to save the life of his daughter. The Series Hostages Season 2 includes more difficult situations compared to Hostages Season 1.

In Season 3 of the series Hostages, we expect to see the continued story of the series Hostages Season 2, or maybe there will be a fresh start.

Hostages Season 3 Release Date

Hostages Season 3 is not confirmed yet, but we expect it in late 2021. So, maybe the series Hostages Season 3 will be released in late 2022. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any news or updates related to Hostages Season 3, we will update it here.

Let’s see the cast of Hostages Season 2. Some of the below-listed members will appear in the upcoming Hostages Season 3.

Hostages Season 3 Cast

Ronit Roy as SP Prithvi Singh Kanwalijit Singh as Karnail Singh Divya Dutta as Ayesha Khan Dino Morea as Ranbir Shibani Dandekar as Isha Andrews Asif Basra as Asghar Nabi Shweta Basu Prasad as Shikha Pandey Danish Sood as Rohan Shilpa Shukla as Shanaya Sahni Danish Husain as Arjun Bhasin – Owais Himanshi Choudhry as Kanika Arora

The series Hostages is based on the Israeli drama tv series Hostages. It was broadcasted in October 2013. The series Hostages includes mystery, thriller, and crime.

It was written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Mayukh Ghosh. Hostages Season 1 was directed by Sudhir Mishra, and Hostages Season 2 was directed by Sachin Krishn. Karel Antonin composed the theme music of the series Hostages.

Hostages Season 1 was released on 31st May 2019, and it consists of ten episodes. Hostages Season 2 was released on 9th September 2020, and it includes twelve episodes. We expect to see Hostages Season 3 in late 2022.

Each episode of the series Hostages Season 1 and 2 includes a unique title. Rohit Philip and Sameer Rajendran were the executive producers of the series Hostages.

Sameer Nair, Deepak Dhar, and Deepak Segal produced the series Hostages. The series Hostages was shot in India. Each episode of the series Hostages ranges from 25-33 minutes.

The series Hostages was made under two production houses; Applause Entertainment and Banjiay Asia. The Walt Disney Company India distributed it. The series Hostages is available to watch on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Hostages Season 3 will also release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Find the trailer of the series Hostages Season 2 below. The trailer of Hostages Season 3 is not launched yet.

Stay connected with us to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.