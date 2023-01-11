Honor Society Release date, Plot And Everything We Know So Far

Honor Society: Everything we know so far

What is it about? When is the film released? Where can I watch the movie? Well, to know the answer to the following questions, read on to find out about the Honor Society and everything we know about it so far.

Honor Society is a young adult comedy movie about a student’s goal to get into an Ivy League college whilst eliminating her competition.

The film stars Angourie Rice (credited for starring as Betty Brant in the Spider-Man movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe) as Honor alongside Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo who plays Michael, one of her competitors.

Amy Keum (known for starring in Evil), Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson (from Sacred Lies), and Ben Jackson Walker.

What is it about?

Over-achieving student Honor will do whatever it takes to get into an Ivy League college. So, to gain the coveted recommendation from her counselor Mr. Calvin, Honor hatches a contriving plan to eliminate her three top student competitors.

But her plans change when she ends up liking her most significant competition, Michael.

Where to watch it?

The film will be set to stream on Paramount Plus on July 29. You can watch it directly with a subscription or using services such as Prime Video and Apple TV. Please note that you must have one of the following subscriptions to watch the film.

The film is being produced by Awesomeness with producer Michael Lewen and directed by Oran Zegman. David A. Goodman is the writer of the film. Awesomeness is famed for its other productions, such as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and PEN15.

Is there a trailer for the movie?

Yes, there is a trailer for the movie, which can be watched on YouTube. The coming-of-age movie focuses more on the humorous side than the romantic one. Despite having a plan to thwart her competitors, Honor has to improvise when she gets her feelings involved.

Honor is shown to be an over-achiever, maintaining the image of the “perfect student”- with her top grades, her philanthropic hobby, and a list of extracurricular activities that make would make her resume shine and receive her letter of recommendation from her counsellor. Mr. Calvin makes it clear that she is competing with three other people.

Michael is said to be her biggest academic rival, but we see him being bullied and with a lack of friends. In an attempt to up her game, Honor decides to take down her biggest competition Michael by making him forget about studying for his mid-terms.

She pretends to be interested in him and ends up being interested in him, leading to a joy ride of light-hearted fun.

The film may be relatable for students in high school as it emphasises the importance of studies and social relationships. It also has the element of competition, making Honor’s plan seem like a race against time.

The film also seems to give the 2000s YA novel vibes with its relatable characters. The high school setting is perhaps what makes it relatable to tweens and teens alike.

Quoting one of the producers from Awesomeness, “Honor Society is a funny and bold evolving comedy anchored by two of the latest rising stars, Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo.

Viewers are going to fall in love with Honor’s wit, intellect, and perseverance”, as told to Deadline.

Honor Society plot

Based on the synopsis given by Paramount Plus, the storyline goes as such: Honor is an ambitious senior high school student whose main aim in life is to enrol in an Ivy League institution- under the commendation of her career counsellor, Mr. Calvin. Honor is willing to do whatever it takes to eliminate her competition.

Still, her plans go for a toss when she ends up getting emotionally involved with her greatest competition, Michael. Honor tries to distract Michael from the upcoming mid-terms by seducing him and pretending to be interested in him.

However, this comes to bite Honor in the back as she is shown to reciprocate the feelings that she shows Michael.

Everything else we know

Angourie Rice also played another high school student in the movie Senior Year. Starring Rebel Wilson in the main lead, Angourie played her teenage counterpart, Stephanie.

While Honor is more academically inclined, Stephanie’s main focus was on expanding her social circle. Honor wants nothing more than to get out of school while Stephanie goes back to high school to experience what she missed after her accident.

The common factor they share is their determination to achieve their dreams.

The film ‘Honor Society’ is meant to be a fun comedy set against a high school backdrop. The characters seem genuine and relatable enough with realistic goals and slightly non-pragmatic ideas.

But the movie seems promising for a whirlwind of laughter and enjoyment. The film comes out on July 29, so make sure to add it to your watchlist for this year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)