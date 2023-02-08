DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What We Know So Far

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms is an American 3D-animated tv series. It is full of action and adventure.

It has received an average response from the audience. It has received 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2:

The series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms is set 1300 years after the incident of How to Train Your Dragon, and dragons are just a legend to the modern world.

At the time when a geological anomaly opens up an immense, as well as miles-deep fissure in the surface of Earth, as well as scientist from all over the world gather at a new research facility in order to study the mysterious phenomenon.

Later, soon a group of misfit kids, who brought to the site just by their parents, and also uncover the truth about dragons as well as where they have been hiding, and also a secret they has to keep to themselves in order to protect what they have found.

The series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms was written by Mae Catt, Emma Dudley, Henry Gilroy, Mark Henry, and John Tellegen. It was directed by Mandy Clotworthy, Andrew Collins, Robert Briggs, and Leo Riley.

The series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms was executively produced by Chuck Austen, Henry Gilroy, and John Tellegen.

The first season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms includes a total of six episodes titled First Flight – Part 1, First Flight – Part 2, A Hole New World, Dragon Club, Featherhide, and Fault Ripper.

We expect that the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms will also include a total of six episodes.

The running time of each episode of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms ranges around 22 minutes. It was made under Dream Works Animation Television. NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

The series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms has arrived on Hulu and Peacock. Let’s see if the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms is happening.

Is DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 Happening?

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

It seems that Hulu and Peacock will soon renew the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, we will add it here. Let’s check the cast of the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 below.

Jeremy Shada as Tom Kullersen Ashley Liao as Jun Wong Pavar Snipe as Angela Baker Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez Angelique Cabral as Hazel Gonzalez Lauren Tom as May Wong Keston John as Philip Baker Marcus Scribner as D’Angelo Baker Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzales Julia Stiles as Olivia Kullersen D’arcy Carden as Linda Carrie Keranen as Wilma Sledkin

Let’s talk about the review of the first season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1 Review:

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1 got average response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season, we have seen that Tom as well as Jun take a risk in revealing the secret of the Hidden Realm to D’Angelo in order to aid an injured dragon, and also D’Angelo bonds with Plowhorn.

Later, Tom as well as the others debate how to keep the dragons a secret, even also as a rambunctious young – cloaking – dragon gets loose in town as well as pursues a friendship with a reluctant Alex.

After that, Tom and the Riders attempts to save ICARIS at the time when it is revealed to be in danger from a monstrous dragon. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms will be continued in the second season.

If we get any news or update about the storyline of the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 is not revealed yet. Maybe it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

We can expect DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 somewhere in 2022 on Hulu and Peacock. The first season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms was released on 23rd December 2021 on Hulu and Peacock.

If we get any news about the release date of the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms.

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1. It was released by Peacock Kids a month ago on 8th December 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 2?

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms has arrived on Hulu and Peacock. We expect that the second season of the series DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms will also arrive on Hulu and Peacock.

All episodes of the series are available to watch on Hulu and Peacock. Let’s see what happens next.

How Many Seasons of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Are There?

DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms Season 1 is there and the second season will soon be released. It is not announced yet but we expect that it will soon be announced.

