Better Call Saul Season 7 Release Date, Trailer Release, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything

Better Call Saul fans have been waiting for the upcoming season, but those who don’t already know – let us share the news. Better Call Saul Season 6 was the final season, and now, there won’t be any further seasons of the series Better Call Saul. We are sharing more details regarding Better Call Saul Season 7 and more.

Better Call Saul Season 7 Release Date

The show’s makers have confirmed that there will not be a Better Call Saul Season 7. It is because the last season, i.e., Better Call Saul Season 6, was the final season. The series’ story has been concluded, and they will not make any other seasons from now onwards. Hence, fans need to know this and try to understand that all good things eventually end, and this was it for Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul Season 7 Cast Members

Being related to the popular series Breaking Bad, there are many recurring and regular cast members in Better Call Saul. Also, new cast members are added with the story development per each new season. Here, we have provided the list of Regular cast members and Season 6 additional cast members from Better Call Saul.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman / Gene Takavic

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

Michael McKean as Chuck McGill

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca

Kerry Condon as Stacey Ehrmantraut

Eileen Fogarty as Mrs. Nguyen

Joe DeRosa as Dr. Caldera

Dennis Boutsikaris as Rich Schweikart

Mark Proksch as Daniel “Pryce” Wormald

Brandon K. Hampton as Ernesto

Josh Fadem as Marshall/Joey Dixon – The Camera Guy

Julian Bonfiglio as Phil – The Sound Guy

Peter Diseth as Deputy District Attorney Bill Oakley

Míriam Colón as Abuelita Salamanca

Barry Shabaka Henley as Detective Sanders

Mel Rodriguez as Marco Pasternak

Clea DuVall as Dr. Cruz

Jean Effron as Irene Landry

Steven Ogg as Sobchak

Jeremy Shamos and Julie Ann Emery as Craig and Betsy Kettlema

Steven Levine and Daniel Spenser Levine as Lars and Cal Lindholm

Sasha Feldman and Morgan Krantz as Sticky and Ron

Max Bickelhaup as Buddy

Barry Corbin as Everett Acker

John Posey as Rand Casimiro

John Ennis as Lenny

Carol Burnett as Marion

Lennie Loftin as Genidowski

Sandrine Holt as Cheryl Hamlin

Kevin Sussman as Mr. Lingk

Better Call Saul Makers Team

The series Better Call Saul is a legal crime drama with black comedy and neo-noir genre. Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan created the series, and production locations are around Albuquerque, New Mexico. The producers’ team includes Bob Odenkirk, Nina Jack, Robin Sweet, Gordon Smith, Jonathan Glatzer, and more.

Executive producers are Mark Johnson, Diane Mercer, Michael Morris, Alison Tatlock, Thomas Schnauz, Melissa Bernstein, Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, and more. Leading cast members are Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael McKean, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton, Jonathan Banks, Giancarlo Esposito, and more.

WARNING: Better Call Saul Spoilers Follow.

Better Call Saul Storyline

The series revolves around the main character Jimmy McGill who used to be a con artist and is now getting transformed into a well-reputed lawyer. Also, fans should notice that the series is a spinoff series based on Breaking Bad and its related events. The backdrop is set nearby 2002 to 2008. It is set before the Breaking Bad events took place.

The leading character, Jimmy, is inspired by his brother, and he eventually decides to become a good person and leave all the drama of his con-man live behind him. While starting his career, he started working in the mailroom – the law firm is called Hamlin Hamlin & McGill – HHM.

Howard Hamlin, the MD at the firm, somehow turns into his nemesis. He also makes some friends, including Kim Wexler. Later, their friendship turns into a romantic one. They started to know each other from their jobs in the Mailroom. Later, Kim gets to work at the firm and becomes an associate.

Better Call Saul Season 6

The final and sixth seasons of Better Call Saul’s popular series premiered on 18th April 2022, and the last episode aired on 15th August 2022. There are 13 episodes in the sixth season, streamed on AMC and AMC+. Also, the episode-wise release was on Netflix.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Storyline

Right after the storyline of Season 5, the Season 6 story picks up. The initial nine episodes’ story is based on the previous season’s ending. It starts with a flashback of Jimmy McGill’s past four years before that. It was when he and this biddy Walter White were into meth cooking and all sorts of illegal deals.

Later, the story moves toward the latter part of Breaking Bad, set after some time.

Better Call Saul Emmy Nominations

Fans of Breaking Bad must be aware of all the nominations of the series, and being its spin-off series, Better Call Saul also received many Emmy Nominations. Initial episodes were nominated for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. Awards included various categories like Outstanding Drama Series and more.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episodes List

Episode 1: Wine and Roses

Episode 2: Carrot and Stick

Episode 3: Rock and Hard Place

Episode 4: Hit and Run

Episode 5: Black and Blue

Episode 6: Axe and Grind

Episode 7: Plan and Execution

Episode 8: Point and Shoot

Episode 9: Fun and Games

Episode 10: Nippy

Episode 11: Breaking Bad

Episode 12: Waterworks

Episode 13: Soul Game

Better Call Saul Popularity

The series has received 8.9 out of 10 IMDb ratings and 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. According to Google, approximately 94% of users like this show. After the popularity of Breaking Bad, this prequel series Better Call Saul focused on the most popular character, which is why it has also received much popularity since the beginning. Along with leading characters, the series has received many other fan-favorite characters from its cast.

Better Call Saul Season 7 Trailer and Spinoff News

Just like this series is the Spin-off from Breaking Bad, there is news that the makers might be making another spinoff. There are no confirmed characters as of now, but we will soon get to know more about them. We will share more details as soon as we get to know. Keep in touch with us to get all the latest news and updates.