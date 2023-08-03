All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date, Plot Summary, Cast Members, and Everything You need to know

The Korean-language coming-of-age zombie apocalypse series has been renewed for its second season and will be releasing it soon.



All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date

After being confirmed by the creators’ team, the show will finally be renewed! Fans from many countries are very happy about the official announcement related to the All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Renewal. The shooting schedule is all set to be released, and we will soon begin filming the second series.

We all know K-Dramas’ popularity, especially when zombies are associated; it is even more popular than the normal series.

Fans from all over the world are waiting for the release of the second season. Until now, there is no official news about the All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Release Date.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Renewal

The first season – All of Us Are Dead, was aired on 28th January earlier this year and was one of the most-watched series lists. It topped over 80 countries’ lists and stayed the #1 show for a few weeks in 10 countries. This says something about the popularity of the show.

When a show is this popular, the creators must also rethink the possible storylines and how the show can be renewed. Because the story is already amazing, that is the reason why fans have been praising the show. And if the story is this good, they can write up further storylines and make multiple seasons.

All of Us Are Dead Plot Summary – Spoilers Ahead

The series is based on a famous webtoon from Joo Dong-Geun and is a Netflix Original Series. The story revolves around a group of teenagers stranded in high school. Later, they get to know there has been a Zombie outbreak, and they are in the middle of it. There are 12 episodes in the first season, each with a runtime of more than an hour.

The series is also called Korean Style Zombie Graphic Novel because of the incredible storyline, perfectly crafted details, and crazy imagination throughout the entire story. Since Netflix declared that they would convert this into a series on their platform, those who knew about it before were excited about the release.

The Director and Writer of the Show

The director Lee JQ has been creating some of the most amazing works, including Beethoven Virus, The Legendary Police Woman, Intimate Strangers, and then this – All of Us Are Dead.

Along with him, the writer Chun Sing-il is also quite popular for his brilliant words, including The Slave Hunters, The Beginning, The Pirates, and now this zombie apocalypse series.

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 Finale

The final episode shows six students who survived and found an abandoned railway station. The military saved them, and after a few months, the government lifted the martial law. The residents were still in quarantine, and then the students returned to the ruins of their high school.

They met Nam-ra, who, despite being half-zombie, seemed in pretty good health. She was called “Hambie,” meaning Half Zombie.

🚨 ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. 🧟‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/WMD0J7Piot — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 6, 2022

She said that others escaped from school and are in the same condition as she is. But they can not come in the normal because humans might go on killing Hambies on site.

Before the Zombie Apocalypse, Nam-ra was a loner in her life, not so active socially. But after getting into such a condition of half-human, half-zombie, she was involved with others like her and became part of the group. She said she would be back and then jumped off the rooftop, keeping everything thinking about where she wandered.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Storyline Possibility

After Nam-ra turns humble and reveals that there are others like her, this could be a great storyline or at least one of the stories. There might be something related to the virus that can be spread through these infected ones.

Along with that, there can be another storyline regarding the bombing and the aftermath that was left after the bombing incidents.

It is reported that '#AllOfUsAreDeadS2' is scheduled to begin filming at the end of this year at the earliest. A release date has not been set. 📎https://t.co/dK4CW6Q6ve pic.twitter.com/x10lNxrKMv — ⭐ (@bunnynayeonnnnn) June 7, 2022

Also, being a Zombie renewal series, there have to have more zombies in the second season too. Hence, the writers can also make some stories about how the survivors became smarter and can now fight against the zombies.

When a show is this popular, it must have villainous characters. For All of Us Are Dead, there was Cheong-san. He could return for the second season and play his evil role. His anger can be really good while killing zombies, and they surely will stay dead once he beats the s*** out of them!

All of Us Are Dead Fan Favorite Theories

Some of the most popular characters in the show include Lee Cheong-san, played by Yoon Chan-young. According to various fan theories, they want him back. For that, some of the fans are acclaiming that he fell down and was safe because while there was a bomb, he had an entire pile of zombies on top of him, and that is how he was safe when zombies were affected by the bomb.

All of Us Are Dead Characters

Lee Yoo-mi as Na Yeon

Park Solomon as Lee Soo-hyeok

Yoon Chan-young as Lee Cheong-san

Park Ji-Hoo as Nam On-jo

Cho Yi-hyun as Choi Nam-ra

Yoo In-Soo as Yoon Gwi-nam

All of Us Are Dead Supporting Roles

Lee Eun-Saem (Park Mi-Jin),

Ha Seung-Ri (Jang Ha-Ri),

Kim Bo-Yoon (Seo Hyo-Ryung),

Ahn Seung-Kyoon (Oh Joon-Young),

Jin Ho-Eun (Jang Min-Jae),

Kim Jin-Young (Kim Ji-Min),

Ahn Ji-Ho (Kim Cheol-Soo),

Shin Jae-Hwi (Chang-Hoon)

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean series that circles around horror-thriller drama and Zombie apocalypse. A team of well-versed writers, producers, and directors created and developed the show. The production team of the All Us Is Dead series includes Chun Sung-il, who wrote the storyline, the director, Lee Jae-you, and many others. The All of Us Is Dead first season premiered on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

Nowadays, fans of this hit thriller drama series are excited to watch the second run, but will the showrunners bring another series of the All of Us Are Dead? The answer is Yes! Almost two months ago, on June 6, 2023, the show makers renewed the show for a second run. But unfortunately, the official release date is yet to be announced. Therefore, All of Us Are Dead Season 2 will release in the first half of the following year.