Your Honor Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Your Honor is an Indian tv series. The series Your Honor has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Your Honor is full of action, crime, drama and thriller. Those who loves thriller series, the series Your Honor is best for them. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Your Honor.

Your Honor Season 3:

In the series Your Honor, when the son of a reputed judge gets involved in a case of hit and run, and in this series, we see how people break to save their family.

Later, the judge sacrifices relationship as well as subverts the law in order to save his son from a dangerous gangster.

The series Your Honor is based on Kvodo – Israeli web series. It stars Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Makol, Mita Vashisht, Yashpal Sharma, and Parul Gulati.

The first season of the series Your Honor includes a total of 12 episodes titled The Fall Guy, Protege, Few Loose Ends, Alibi, An Eye for an Eye, Sacrificial Lamb, Cause and Effect, Deeper Waters, The Downward Spiral, All Out in the Open, The Noose Tightens, and The Last Straw.

The second season of the series Your Honor includes a total of 10 episodes titled That Open Wound, The New Knight, The Black Sheep, Cat and Mouse, Down The Rabbit Hole, A Deal With The Devil, The Calm Before The Storm, The Whistle Blowers, The Grand Plan, and Checkmate.

We expect that the third season of the series Your Honor will include 10 or 12 episodes.

The series Your Honor was directed by Eeshwar Nivas and Abdul Aziz Khokhar. It was Neeraj Pandey and Ishan Trivedi.

The series Your Honor was shot in India. The running time of each episode of the series Your Honor ranges from 30 to 40 minutes.

The series Your Honor was made under Applause Entertainment. It has arrived on SonyLIV. Let’s see if the third season of the series Your Honor is happening or not.

Is Your Honor Season 3 Happening?

Your Honor Season 3 has not been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. Let’s see what happens next.

Your Honor Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Your Honor Season 3 below.

Jimmy Shergill as Bishan Khosla Pulkit Makol as Abeer Khosla Zeishan Quadri as Jagda Bhumika Dube as Latika, Pandit’s widow Gagan Deep Singh as Sub Inspector Mandeep – Sekhon’s subordinate Kunj Anand as Harman Mudki Mahie Gill as Yashpreet Gulshan Grover as Gurjot Richa Pallod as Indu Samthar Mita Vashisht as Kiran Sekhon Varun Badola as Kaashi Samthar Akriti Singh as Mahi, Abeer’s love interest Nazim Khan as Jailor Dalal



Your Honor Season 2 Review:

Your Honor Season 2 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the third season of the series Your Honor will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the second season of the series Your Honor, we have seen that Indu as well as Bishan entice Yashpreet by showing her the drug.

Later, Gurjot plays the waiting game with Bishan, and soon Kiran gets Yashpreet to speak to Bishan in order to crack him.

After that, an unfortunate incident with Mahi leaves Abeer shocked. On the other hand, Bishan conducts a sting operation by colluding with the police in order to catch the crime gangs of Ludhiana red handed.

Later, in return he guaranteed a clean chit for Abeer from the cops, but all does not go as per plan.

There is no update about the story of the third season of the series Your Honor. We expect that the story of the second season of the series Your Honor will be continued in the third season of the series Your Honor.

Your Honor Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Your Honor Season 3 has not been revealed yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the announcement of Your Honor Season 3.

Your Honor Season 2 | Official Teaser | SonyLIV Originals | directed by E Niwas. Streaming Soon https://t.co/LYjNQH0RSq via @YouTube — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 12, 2021

We can expect the third season of the series Your Honor in early 2023 or mid-2023 on SonyLIV. The first season of the series Your Honor was aired from 2nd March 2021 to 18th June 2020 on SonyLIV.

The second season of the series Your Honor was released on 19th November 2021 on SonyLIV. Let’s see what happens next.

Your Honor Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of Your Honor Season 3 has not been released yet. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Your Honor. It was released by SonyLIV on 16th November 2021. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Your Honor?

You can watch the series Your Honor on SonyLIV. Both seasons of the series Your Honor are available to watch on the OTT platform SonyLIV.

Maybe the third season of the series Your Honor will also be released on the same platform SonyLIV.

Is Your Honor Worth Watching?

Yes, the series Your Honor is amazing. The series Your Honor includes a fantastic drama and thriller and it is totally worth watching. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Your Honor?

There are a total of 22 episodes in the series Your Honor. The series Your Honor got good reviews from critics. All fans of the series Your Honor are eagerly waiting for the release of the third season of the series Your Honor.

The first season of the series Your Honor contains 12 episodes, and the second season of the series Your Honor contains 10 episodes.

The series Your Honor includes suspense, thriller, crime, and drama. The story of the series Your Honor follows a judge who lets go of his relationships, and moralities, and goes on the undermine ethics to save his son.

In the second season of the series Your Honor, we have seen that after Judge named Bishan Khosla shot Satnam Mudki, he discovers himself in big trouble, not only with the Mudki family but also with the Pandit gang as well as the Tarn Taran Mafia that understands the importance or necessity of having a High Court Judge in its pocket.

