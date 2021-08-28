Tokyo Revengers Episode 21 Release Date, Time, Plot and Is it worth waiting?

Tokyo Revengers, written by Ken Wakul, is a Japanese manga series produced by Liden Films. It is an animated television series with 20 completed episodes. In the last episode, fans witnessed Baji’s entry, standing against Kisaki.

And are eagerly waiting for the official release of Episode 21 to find out how this whole thing will turn out to be for Takemichi. Well, we might get answers in episode 21. But when’s it releasing?

Tokyo Revengers Release Date

Here is what we know about the releasing schedule. The release date has been set as August 28, 2021. The time will be according to the territory region.

Each weakened the fans’ pay during the premiere and then subscribed to watch it. It will be accessible online starting September 4, 2021.

Tokyo Revengers Cast

The plot follows a 26-year old boy (Takumi Kitamura) with no aim, and the Tokyo Manji Gang killing his loved ones. By 20 episodes, he realizes that he can save his loved ones with proper planning.

He then implements his plan to save Hinata Tachibana, his ex-girlfriend, and Naoto, her younger brother. The last episode was in favor of Mikey, and the next one is yet to be determined.

Yes. It is worth watching as it will give fans the answers to many questions: Why is Baji vomiting blood and collapsing?

And will follow Takemichi’s struggle to stop Mikey, the task which is increasingly difficult as Mikey is short-tempered.

All things considered, fans are excited to watch how Takemichi will handle the situation, and yes, the transtemporal travel story is worth waiting to see how he stops the gang from killing his loved ones.