Word Party Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The series Word Party is also known as Jim Henson’s Word Party. It is an animated children’s tv series.

The series Word Party is an educational series. The series sixth season of the series Word Party is not confirmed yet. It seems that it will soon be confirmed by Netflix.

Word Party Season 6:

The animated series Word Party has received a positive response from the audience. The series Word Party has received 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Word Party includes four adorable animals babies who need many skills such as how to talk. The series Word Party is best to watch for children.

The series Word Party was created by Alex Rockwell. The series Word Party includes the voices of Dorien Davies, Donna Kimball, Alice Dinnean, Victor Yerrid, John Tartaglia, and Risa Mei.

Patina Miller narrated in the series Word Party. Alex Geringas, Dena Diamond, and Mike Himelstein composed the theme music of the series Word Party.

The opening theme of the series Word Party is Word Party Song. The ending theme of the series Word Party is Word Party Instrumental Version.

Michael Silversher and Patty Silversher are the composers in the series Word Party. The series Word Party was executively produced by Lisa Henson, Alex Rockwell, and Halle Stanford.

The series Word Party was produced by The Jim Henson Company. The series Word Party was shot in Clubhouse. The running time of each episode of the series Word Party ranges around 13 minutes.

The series Word Party was made under The Jim Henson Company. Netflix and The Jim Henson Company distributed the series Word Party.

Chris Ekstein completed the cinematography of the series Word Party. The series Word Party was edited by Timothy M. Snell and Mike Mangan. Jonathan B. Perez gave the art direction in the series Word Party.

Maybe the sixth season of the series Word Party will include ten episodes like the previous season. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Word Party includes 14 episodes titled Meet the Babies, Down on the Farm, To the Moon, The Slow Racer, Burst My Balloon, The Color Monster, Ouch, Tickle Time, Tired Lulu, An Egg-Cellent Surprise, No Cupcakes For Lunch, The Lost Apple, A Job For Lulu, and Bailey the Helper.

The second season of the series Word Party includes 12 episodes titled Bailey’s Garden, Come Back – Butterfly, Lights Out, The Opposite of Fun, Lulu’s Special Pillow, Building Blocks, Nighttime is for Sleeping, Too Loud, The Taste Test, Kip Comes to His Senses, A Playground Parade, and Everybody Is Good at Something.

The third season of the series Word Party contains 14 episodes titled Hit It, Raffe’s Broken Wheel, Hey – Have You Heard – It’s the Word Potty, Mind Your Manners, Art from the Heart, Stormy Weather, Fuzzy Furry Friendships, Franny’s Fractions, A Bed for Raffe, The Stink Monster, Nice Moves, A Very Buggy Picnic, Ocean Chase, and Shop Til You Drop.

The fourth season of the series Word Party contains 10 episodes titled The Big Surprise, You Say Hello – I Say Ni Hao, Walk the walk, Hungry Thirsty Tilly, Clickety Clock-tastrophe, Tilly the Toy, Lulu’s Travels, What’s Mine is Yours, The Upside Down Smile, and Bath Time.

The fifth season of the series Word Party contains 10 episodes titled Blast Off, Dinosaurs on the Playground, The Lost Treasure, A World Without Colors, What About Lulu, Food Fight, The Loudest Sneeze, Spread the Love, The Courageous Colors, and All in the Family.

All seasons of the series Word Party are available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. We expect if the sixth season of the series Word Party confirms, then it will also be released on the same OTT platform Netflix.

Word Party Season 6 Cast:

Word Party Season 6 Cast:

Word Party Season 6 Cast:

Victor Yerrid as Bailey Dorien Davies as Lulu Donna Kimball as Franny Misty Rosas as Lulu John Munro Cameron as Franny John Tartaglia as Kip Alon Williams as Bailey Patina Miller as Narrator Arthur Class as Kip Elizabeth Roberts as Bailey Alyssa de Boisblanc as Word Wally Kid Alice Dinnean as Tilly Risa Mei as Tilly Michael Eshaun York as Self – Child Allan Trautman as Butterfly

Word Party Season 6 Release Date:

Word Party Season 6 Release Date:

The official release date of the series Word Party Season 6 is not revealed yet. We expect that it will soon be released. It will be released after the confirmation of the season.

If the sixth season of the series Word Party announces, then maybe it will be released somewhere in 2022. The first season of the series Word Party was released on 8th July 2016 on the OTT platform Netflix.

The second season of the series Word Party was released on 21st October 2016 on Netflix. All episodes of the season were released on the same day of the release.

The third season of the series Word Party was released on 6th October 2017 on Netflix. The fourth season of the sereis Word Party was released on 21st January 2020 on the same OTT platform Netflix.

The fifth season of the series Word Party was recently released on 2nd March 2021 on Netflix. If we get any update about the series Word Party Season 6, we will add it here.

Word Party Season 6 Trailer:

Word Party Season 6 Trailer:

The series Word Party Season 6’s trailer has not arrived yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

We have mentioned the trailer of the fifth season of the series Word Party below. It was released on 16th February 2021 by Netflix Jr.

