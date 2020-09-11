Windows 10 is already installed on 1 billion devices

Sarah Tew / CNET



Windows 10 it’s already installed on 1 billion active devices around the world, according to Microsoft’s announcement on March 16.

The software company said that computers, tablets, game consoles and HoloLens glasses use the operating system, and all Fortune 500 companies already use the operating system released in mid-2015.

“One in seven people around the world is planning, creating, devising, executing, moving, shaking, and doing great things with Windows 10,” Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of search and devices at Microsoft, said in the announcement. “No matter who you are or where you are in the world, Windows 10 offers the features and flexibility they need to do more.”

The announcement comes two months after Microsoft announced that all users using Windows 7 should upgrade to Windows 10, as the company would no longer support Windows 7, an operating system released in 2009.

Windows 10 is used in more than 80,000 different products, including laptops and desktops from more than 1,000 different manufacturers, according to the announcement. The HoloLens augmented reality glasses also use Windows 10. Microsoft no longer uses Windows on phones, as the company has opted for Android for at least its Surface projects.

