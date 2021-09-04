Will, there Be A Sex Life Season 2

Sex/Life is one of Netflix’s new series based on 44 chapters about 4 Men by B. B Eastons.

Before being a novel, it was initially the memoir and journal of sorts for the author who documented her past escapades with ex-lovers, Including a tattoo artist.

A motorcycle club outlaw, a punk rocker out on parole, and a heavy metal bass player as described on Amazon’s description. Netflix has birthed a lot of tv shows in the pandemic.

Sex/Life is among them and has captivated the audience with its titillating sexual fantasy about marital dissatisfaction and monogamy.

Sex Life Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has not yet confirmed a season of Sex/Life, but it has been quietly renewed behind the scenes from what we heard.

Considering the show’s popularity and consistency to remain in the top ten in 86 countries, it is pretty predictable that we are getting a season 2.

Perhaps, it will premiere by 2022. But, still, we’ve to wait for an official confirmation from Netflix, but from what we know, we’re definitely getting a season 2!

Sex Life Season 2 Cast

Thanks to the viewers who kept their eyes glued to the raunchy and romantic story, the show remains in the top ten carousels and is considered a hit.

The Sex/Life follows the life of suburban stay-at-home Billie Connely (Sarah Shahi), who gets engulfed in the dilemma between her marriage and oast relationship.

She begins questioning herself and embraces her fantasies. Then, her ex-boyfriend Brad, played by (Adam Demos), reappears in her life after 8 years and turns her world upside down.

Billie being married to a doting husband doesn’t stop her desire to incline towards her ex-boyfriend and unable to pass over his memories.

Though the true story inspires the show, the events fold differently. Even the fictional character inspired by real people is prone to making mistakes such as rekindling with a douchebag you dated eight years ago. But you gotta love the show anyway.