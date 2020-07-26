Westworld: Season 3 Episode 6 Recap

HBO



Every episode of Westworld by far William (Ed Harris) is worse. Every episode of Westworld without Caleb (Aaron Paul) and hardly Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is also worse. At least in my opinion. And at least this season. So this episode 6 of the third in the HBO series was not exactly my favorite. Especially after how much I liked the previous chapter.

Things start with Maeve (Thandie Newton), the last time we saw her she was bleeding to death after her interaction with Musashi / Dolores (Hiroyuki Sanada), strolling through an idyllic meadow and holding her daughter’s hand. “This is not real,” says the smart host immediately. “But it could be. Human memory is not perfect. Even the most precious moments are forgotten. It is not like that for your species, Maeve. Every image you see is recorded and stored. You have no past because it is always the present,” Serac (Vincent Cassel) responds, warning her that he is only going to give her one more chance to get what she has asked for.

And hence Maeve, whose body is being rebuilt in Delos and is currently only in mental form in the cloud, goes through the simulation of the Italian town in the middle of World War II to take out a few Nazis and de-stress.

From Maeve, unfortunately, we turn to William. Man in Black has become Man in White this season. He is in a mental institution in Sonora, Mexico. And he dedicates himself to embittering the lives of his therapy partners with exits such as “I think humanity is a thin layer of bacteria” and “We are larvae eating a corpse”. His doctor assigns him an augmented reality therapy and, once again, the technology gets interesting this season of. Westworld. But I would like to know what is the unknown protein that the medical team detects in William’s blood.

Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), in turn, carries her son with her ex, Jake (Michael Ealy), while on the news you can hear people being recommended to stay at home. Regardless of how analogous that may sound to what we are experiencing at the moment, keep in mind that Westworld They are not dealing with a pandemic, but with the consequences of the release of the Incite information that Dolores caused in the previous chapter. Jake is such a perfect ex-husband that he hasn’t read his profile. “I do not know what the future holds for us, but I know that it does not depend on a machine. It is up to us to decide,” he says at a time that makes perfect sense.

Charlotte has to finish tying up a couple of ropes before she can run away. Serac has taken over one of the Delos board members and the company will be her in a few hours. Charlotte has to copy the Delos hosts database before Serac destroys it. Charlotte is confused between her past personality and Dolores’ personality and asks why Dolores decided not to erase all the emotions belonging to Charlotte when she created her. “You are still mine, not yours,” Dolores said simply.

When Serac arrives in Delos, via a gigantic drone, he orders the compound to be closed and nobody to leave. She knows that Dolores made several copies of herself and wants to find Dolores infiltrated among Delos’ employees. Charlotte realizes that Maeve’s body is being reprinted and they are going to put what was left of the pearl of the Martin Connels / Dolores (Tommy Flanagan) “brain” when it blew up in the previous episode.

William in turn is in a hellish therapy session with his boy version, his version embodied by Jimmi Simpson and multiple versions embodied by Harris. A session led by the late James Delos (Peter Mullan) and hosted by host Craddock (Jonathan Tucker), one of the oldest in Westworld. In it we realize that William was doomed to be a terrible person since he was a child. As much as he is convinced that he is the good guy in this story. They pull him out of his therapy session, which ends up turning out to be one more elongated augmented reality session, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Studds (Luke Hemsworth). And we are curious, to a minimum, to know what role these characters will play in the two remaining episodes this season.

Meanwhile Maeve has been in the simulation of an Italian town watching as Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) died before him once again. It is already definitely. He was part of the help Maeve had asked Serac for and was printing a new body for the host. Charlotte is responsible for destroying the pearl that contains Hector’s consciousness. Maeve has a conversation with Dolores in which she tells him to have the key to enter the world where Maeve’s daughter is. The conflict between the two is served.

The chapter ends with the car where Charlotte was running away with her ex-husband and her son flying through the air. Right before she said, “I need you to trust me. I can keep you safe.” Maybe if Jake had read his Incite profile, they would have seen this. Could they have avoided it? In any case Charlotte is not dead. Burned and pissed off yes. But not dead. And I sense that now Dolores and Charlotte are going to have more than ever a common enemy: Serac.

I do not rule out that, if only I could have seen this episode after one dose (actually five in one) of GenreMaybe I would have enjoyed it more.

