We Were Liars Season 2 Release Date: Storyline, Cast Reveals & All the Latest News

We Were Liars is an American thriller and family drama television series. It includes psychological thriller and family drama. Julie Plec and Carina Adly Mackenzie have developed the Amazon Prime Video series We Were Liars.

The series We Were Liars was renewed for a second season in September 2025. The series is based on an adult novel by E. Lockhart titled the same. Let’s move to the plot of the second season of the series We Were Liars.

We Were Liars Season 2 Plot:

In the last episode of the series We Were Liars, we saw that the Liars tell her the truth: she murdered all three of them, lit the house erratically, and has been talking to their ghosts while performing the plot to set off a million-dollar criminal act of arson.

At the time, when Cadence attempts to give Harris back the necklace, he accuses her of being permitted and claims that he made up the reason for the fire to keep the family safe.

At the end. Cadence departs the island, declaring that she was only once a false prophet but will always be a liar, rather than granting his wishes and talking to a correspondent for a puff story about their family or putting herself in for murder. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the story of We Were Liars Season 1 to continue in Season 2, as the first season ended on a cliffhanger. The second season may include more action and thriller. Let’s see what happens next.

Kimberly Ndomhe and Holly Redford produced the series We Were Liars. It was executively produced by Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie, Emily Cummins, Brett Matthews, Pascal Verschooris, E. Lockhart, and Nzingha Stewart.

The series was edited by Benjamin Callahan, Nathan Easterling, Rachel Katz-Overstreet, Orlee Buium, and Evan J. Warner. Each episode’s runtime ranges between 51 and 61 minutes.

We expect that the cast of the first season of the series We Were Liars will be the same in the next season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Amazon Prime Video series We Were Liars, Season 2.

We Were Liars Season 2 Cast:

In the series We Were Liars, Emily Alyn Lind played Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Caitlin FitzGerald played Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer played Carrie Sinclair, Candice King played Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli played Ed Patil, Shubham Maheshwari played Gat Patil, Esther McGregor played Mirren Sinclair, Joseph Zada played Johnny Sinclair Dennis, David Morse played Harris Sinclair, Wendy Crewson played Tipper Taft Sinclair, Dylan Bruce played Brody Sheffield, and Dempson Bryk played Ebon.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series We Were Liars.

We Were Liars Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date for We Were Liars Season 2 has not been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in mid-2026. Let’s see what happens next. The first season of We Were Liars aired on Amazon Prime Video on 18th June 2025.

The first season of the series We Were Liars contains eight episodes titled Tell Me Sweet Little Lies, Wrap Her Up in a Package of Lies, The Ties Were Black, the Lies Were White, The Fourth of You Lie, Lying Together in a Silver Lining, When Lies Gives You Lemons, Everybody Knows That the Captain Lied, and My Friends Are Lying in the Sun.

We expect the second season of We Were Liars also to contain eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next. The series We Were Liars was produced under Rhode Island Ave Productions and 20th Television.

The Amazon Prime Video series We Were Liars was directed and written by Nzinga Stewart, Julie Plec, Carina Adly Mackenzie, Tara Miele, Brett Matthews, Rohit Kumar, Fola Goke Pariola, Scarlett Curtis, So Yong Kim, Sid Gopinath, Aditya Joshi, Gursimran Sandhu, Allison Sanchez, Erica Dunton, Maya Vyas, and E. Lockhart.

As we get updates on the release date of We Were Liars Season 2, we will share them here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series We Were Liars, Season 2.

We Were Liars Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer for We Were Liars Season 2 has not been released yet, but we expect it will be released soon. Till then, let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series We Were Liars. Amazon Prime Video released it on 3rd June 2025.

If we get any updates or news about the trailer of the second season of the series We Were Liars, we will mention it here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series We Were Liars.

We Were Liars Critical Reception:

The first season of the series We Were Liars has received very positive reviews from the audience. We expect the second season of We Were Liars to receive a positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

If we talk about the IMDb rating of the series We Were Liars, it gained 7.9 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 86%.

If you become a fan of the Amazon Prime Video series We Were Liars, there are many similar TV series that are available, such as Tell Me Lies, The Better Sister, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Girlfriend, Cruel Summer, Motorheads, etc.

If we get any other updates about the second season of We Were Liars, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.