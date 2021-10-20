Voodoos, Cults, Sabrina: Riverdale Season 6 Switches Its Complete Supernatural Mode On

Riverdale Season 6 has dived into the supernatural like never before. Recently, The CW has released the trailer of the sixth season of the series Riverdale.

It is much spookier, and it also has the time-traveling teenage witch – Sabrina. The sixth season of the series Riverdale is filled with supernatural elements.

And also, it is confusing than the love rectangle that we have seen in the previous seasons of the series Riverdale.

Veronica and Reggie are talking about a literal Devil. The sixth season of the series Riverdale will be released on The CW.

Maybe the story of the series Riverdale will conclude in the upcoming sixth season of the series Riverdale. Let’s see what happens next.

At the end of the fifth season of the series Riverdale, we have seen that Cheryl finds that her ancestor was burned at stake by Archie and Jughead, and the ancestors of Betty, as well as demands they apologize at the town forum.

After that, She vows to use her good in order to create a school for troubled girls on the grounds of Thornhill, and also unincorporated from Riverdale.

Later, Reggie and Veronica try to rekindle their romance because they plan for a casino in town. After that, Archie names Tabitha, Alice, Toni, and Frank to the town council in order to help reincorporate Riverdale.

In the end, Archie and Betty make a decision to start a romantic relationship themselves. Still, at the time when they are about to have sex in the bedroom of Archie, they discover a bomb under the bed that is about to go off and have revealed to be placed by Hiram because of his final rebuke.

At the time when Hiram drives away, the house of Archie is seen blown up in fiery smoke. The series Riverdale was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Arabella Anderson, Devon Turner, Brian E. Paterson, Britta Lundin, Janine Salinas Schoenberg, Aaron Allen, Ross Maxwell, Will Ewing, Shepard Boucher, Julia Cohen, Nicolaas Zwart, Lawrence D. Cohen, etc.

It was directed by Gabriel Correa, Steven A. Adelson, Rob Seidenglanz, Kevin Rodney Sullivan, Pamela Romanowsky, David Katzenberg, Dawn Wilkinson, Mark Piznarski, Allison Anders, Alex Pillai, Harry Jierjian, Tessa Blake, Ellen S. Pressman, Jesse Warn, Tim Hunter, Cherie Nowlan, Jennifer Phang, Jeff Woolnough, Erin Feeley, Michael Goi, etc.

In the series Riverdale, while navigating the troubled waters of romance, family, and school, Archie, as well as his gang, become entangled in dark Riverdale mysteries. The series Riverdale includes an amazing story, and it is worth watching.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the series Riverdale. The series Riverdale stars K. J. Apa, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart. If we get any other update about the sixth season of the series Riverdale, we will update it here.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa created the series Riverdale. The series Riverdale stars K. J. Apa, Camila Mendes, and Lili Reinhart.