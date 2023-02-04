Utopia Falls Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Utopia Falls is a Canadian television series. The series Utopia Falls has received a mixed response from the audience.

It has received 5.5 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Utopia Falls is full of drama, music, and sci-fi. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Utopia Falls.

Utopia Falls Season 2:

The series Utopia Falls is set in the future. 24 teenagers gets selected from the last living colony and they take part of a competition – The Exemplar.

That is the chance to write their named into history. The series Utopia Falls was created by Joseph Mallozzi and R. T. Thorne.

It stars Robyn Alomar, Akiel Julien, Robbie Graham-Kuntz, Phillip Lewitski, Humberly Gonzalez, Devyn Nekoda, Mickeey Nguyen, Kate Drummond, Jeff Teravainen, Sean Baek, and Snoop Dogg.

The series Utopia Falls was executively produced by Joseph Mallozzi, R. T. Thorne, Andrea Gorfolova, and Ashley Rite. It was shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The first season of the series Utopia Falls includes a total of ten episodes titled The World Is Yours, Can I Kick It, 99 Problems, Run This Town, Lose Control, Hate Me Now, Lost Ones, The Light, Worst Behaviour, and If I Ruled the World.

It seems that the second season of the series Utopia Falls will also include a total of ten episodes. The running time of each episode of the series Utopia Falls ranges around 60 minutes.

The series Utopia Falls was made under Sonar Entertainment. It has arrived on Hulu and CBC Gem.

The series Utopia Falls was written by Sam Godfrey, Joseph Mallozzi, R. T. Thorne, Alejandro Alcoba, Andrew Burrows – Trotman, Nicole Demerse, Natalia Guled, Alex Levine, and Courtney Jane Walker.

It was directed by R. T. Thorne, Melanie Orr, Warren P. Sonoda, and Sudz Sutherland. Let’s check whether the second season of the series Utopia Falls is happening or not.

Is Utopia Falls Season 2 Happening?

Utopia Falls Season 2 is not announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced. All fans of the series Utopia Falls are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the second season of the series Utopia Falls.

We expect that Hulu or CBC Gem will soon renew the series Utopia Falls for the second season of the series Utopia Falls. Let’s see what happens next.

Utopia Falls Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Utopia Falls Season 2 below.

Robyn Alomar as Aliyah 5 Akiel Julien as Bohdi 2 Robbie Graham-Kuntz as Tempo 3 Phillip Lewitski as Apollo 4 Humberly Gonzalez as Brooklyn 2 Devyn Nekoda as Sage 5 Mickeey Nguyen as Mags 2 Kate Drummond as Authority Phydra Jeff Teravainen as Gerald Sean Baek as Ryden Snoop Dogg as The Archive – Voice Alexandra Castillo as Chancellor Diara Husein Madhavji as Mentor Watts Corteon Moore as Kris 12 Kyal Legend as Sierra 5 Milton Barnes as Mentor Chapter Raven Dauda as Reia Jonathan Langdon as Regget Stephanie Hood as Nada 4 Andrew Musselman as Authority Taggart Dwain Murphy as Moore Times Brenda Bazinet as Gran Riel Diane Johnstone as Gran Chyra

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Utopia Falls.

Utopia Falls Season 1 Review:

Utopia Falls Season 1 got mixed reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Utopia Falls will receive a positive response from the audience if it announces.

In the first season of the series Utopia Falls, we have seen that in New Babyl, the last surviving colony on Earth, Aliyah 5 finds a secret cache – The Archive.

The Archive is a discovery that will alter her view on the world forever. Later, Aliyah 5 finds her mother may have had a connection to The Archive.

Later, Authority Phydra interrogates Bohdi 2 whilst Aliyah 5 leads the other Exemplar candidates in a protest and that inspired by the civil rights movement to gain the release of Bohdi.

After that, Aliyah 5 as well as the other candidates makes the decision to use information from The Archive in order to have a hip-hop inspired routine for their group round in The Exemplar.

Later, Bohdi 2, Aliyah 5, Apollo 4, and Brooklyn 2 head out to the edge of New Babyl in order to see if there is life beyond the shield.

After that, Aliyah 5 as well as the other candidates all struggles with a new reality because they come to terms with how their actions have resulted in a Tribunal backlash.

Later, Authority Phydra searches for all of the candidates who are connected to The Archive. The Exemplar semifinals are within sight as well as Aliyah 5 finds the truth about New Babyl.

After that, Aliyah 5 and Bohdi 2 join a covert rebel group in New Babyl at the time when Authority Phydra hunts down a mole in the Tribunal.

At the end, Aliyah 5 makes the plan to reveal the truth about New Babyl to the rest of the city in between The Exemplar final. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the first season of the series Utopia Falls will be continued in the second season of the series Utopia Falls.

Utopia Falls Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Utopia Falls Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared after the announcement of the second season of the series Utopia Falls.

We can expect the second season of the series Utopia Falls somewhere in 2020 on Hulu and CBC Gem. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Utopia Falls was released on 14th February 2020 on Hulu and CBC Gem.

Utopia Falls Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Utopia Falls Season 2 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon arrive after the confirmation of the second season of the series Utopia Falls.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Utopia Falls. It was released on 13th February 2020 by CBS. Watch it below.

