Twisted Metal Season 2 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Cinema and drama genres have received good responses for their unique yet entertaining storylines, performances, and directions. Today we have one such action-packed but comedy-drama series that has received a positive response from the audience. Yes! You guessed it right. We are talking about Twisted Metal.

The first season of Twisted Metal premiered on Peacock Networks on July 27, 2023. On top of that, the show has also received 7.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which shows that the show has enough potential for a second season.



If you have already enjoyed shows like, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (2021), Cyperpunk: Edgerunners (2022), and Poker Face (2023), then Anthony Mcakie’s recently released Twisted Metal Season 1 will entertain you the most.

Here we have highlighted the release date, a list of cast members, a brief plotline, and trailer updates of the Twisted Metal Season 2.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Release Date

As we all know, the renewal of a series often depends on the previous season’s success and the continuation storyline’s scope. For now, the show makers, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith, have released only one season of the Twisted Metal series. And fans are wondering whether the show will return for the second season.

So, for now, the show creators and streaming platform, Peacock Networks, have not revealed the renewal of Twisted Metal Season 2. Further ahead, the first season was released on July 27, 2023. It may take up to one year to be released for a second season. Still, we can assume that Twisted Metal Season 2 may release sometime in mid-2024.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

It gives goosebumps when you are a pro gamer and also love to binge-watch action-comedy drama series and receive a full-fledged game-based series. Twisted Metal is one of the most iconic drama series derived from a game of the same name.



The plot of Twisted Metal Season 1 follows a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where we see our lead character, John Doe (Anthony Mackie), portrayed as a milkman.

He was assigned to a mission to desolate the world and to deliver a package, but nothing goes perfect, and he faces numerous challenges that force him to adapt to a new life.

A perfect balance between the cast members’ performance and a storyline that includes ruthless incidents makes the show worth watching. Not only that, but the show also includes a team of prolific cast members that played a massive role in giving the show outstanding results.

Apart from the lead character, John Doe, we have also seen, Quite (Stephanie Beatriz), Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Chruch), Sweet Tooth (Joe Seanoa), and many others.

Twisted Metal has all the potential to be released for a second season. However, the show makers have not confirmed the release date for the upcoming season.

Therefore, we must wait a few months for the exact release date. Until then, binge-watch the earlier season of Twisted Metal and read this article till the end to get the latest updates about Twisted Metal Season 2.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Cast Members List

When a show receives a great response from the audience and reviewers, it also brings a massive fan following for the cast members. Right now, fans are curious about the cast members for the upcoming season of the Twisted Metal Series.

Here, we have highlighted a complete list of the Twisted Metal series cast members. The below-mentioned cast members may return for the forthcoming season of the Twisted Metal series.

Anthony Mackie as John Doe

Will Arnett as the voice of Sweet Tooth

Joe Seanoa as Sweet Tooth

Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet

Richard Cabral as Loud

Mike Mitchell as Stu

Neve Campbell as Raven

Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone

Creek Wilson as Mr. Slam

Tahj Vaughans as Mike

Jamie Neumann as Miranda Watts

Chelle Ramos as Jamie Roberts

Diany Rodriguez as Amber Rose

Jared Bankens as Agent Shepard

Chloe Fineman as Bloody Mary

Lou Beatty Jr. as Tommy

Peg O’Keef as Granny Dread

Michael Carollo as Carl Roberts

Jason Mantzoukas as Preacher

Twisted Metal Season 2 Episode Title List

The show makers have not revealed the official release date for Twisted Metal Season 2. Not only that, but we have yet to receive the episode titles for the second season at the time of writing this article.

However, we have added a list of Twisted Metal Season 1 episodes here. Check them out.

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 01 – WLUDRV

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 02 – 3RNCRCS

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 03 – NTHLAW1

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 04 – WHZDARE

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 05 – CRZSRDS

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 06 – DRVTHRU

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 07 – NUTH0UZ

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 08 – EV3L1N

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 09 – R04DK11

Twisted Metal Season 1 Episode 10 – SHNGRLA

Where to Watch Twisted Metal Season 2?

Twisted Metal is an American drama series that follows a well-written plot of action-comedy drama. Cast members like Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, and Thomas Haden Church have played significant roles in entertaining the audience.

Anthony Mackie says Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series shines a light on the real-life "class war." https://t.co/YBtRvUGHZf pic.twitter.com/nUR5AAsyGj — IGN (@IGN) June 29, 2023

However, if you have recently discovered this masterpiece, head to Peacock Entertainment and binge-watch all the episodes of Twisted Metal Season 1, Furtherahead, if Twisted Metal has a second season, it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Twisted Metal Season 2?

The number of episodes of a show or series depends on various factors, such as the concept, drama genre, story length, and production process. But as of now, the show makers have yet to disclose the episode number for Twisted Metal Season 2.



Still, if the show makers follow the same pattern as the previous release, we expect that the upcoming season of Twisted Metal will release with a set of approximately ten episodes.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Production Team Members

We often remember the cast members of a series and movie, but without the intense dedication of the production team members, the product couldn’t get the desired results. Twisted Metal is an American drama series involving action-packed comedy and post-apocalyptic drama.

The Twisted Metal TV series starring Anthony Mackie is going to Peacock. https://t.co/3fVd64hXmW pic.twitter.com/zzH6JbKeRe — IGN (@IGN) March 1, 2022

The plot of the Twisted Metal series was adapted from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s video game of the same name. Later, Rhett Reese, Michael Jonathan Smith, and Paul Wernick developed the whole series.

In addition to that, Twisted Metal Season 1 has also involved a good team of executive producers. It includes Will Arnett, Jason Spire, Kitao Sakurai, Peter Principato, and Carter Swan.

Twisted Metal Season 2 Trailer Release

The show makers have not revealed the official release date for Twisted Metal Season 2. Also, makers have yet to release a trailer for the upcoming seasons.

Still, if you are new to this action-comedy drama series, click on the link above and watch the Twisted Metal Season 1 official trailer. It will give you a general idea about the show, and you can later decide whether to watch it or skip it. Furtherahead, once the creators release the official Twisted Metal Season 2 trailer, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

Finally, you have all the latest updates about the Twisted Metal Season 2 release date. Since the show makers dropped the first season of this action-comedy drama series, fans are eagerly waiting for the second season.

But unfortunately, the show makers have not shared the official release date for the second installment of the Twisted Metal series. Moreover, it’s been a few days since we received the first season of Twisted Metal, so we assume that makers are currently evaluating its performance.

Therefore, the forthcoming season may premiere sometime in mid-2024. Until then, enjoy the first season of Twisted Metal and comment down your thoughts and opinions about the show. Stay connected to our website to get the latest information about your favorite shows.