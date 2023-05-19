Tulsa King Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, and Everything You Need to Know

Tulsa King is an American crime drama sereis that was created and developed by famous American filmmaker and actor Taylor Sheridan. The storyline follows Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), a captain of a Mafia group who paved the way for a criminal operation in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Currently, only one season is available for the Tulsa King series, and the die-hard fans of Sylvester Stallone are expecting the renewal of Tulsa King for a third season. If we look at the global reviews of this crime-thriller series, Tulsa King has received commendable 8.1/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you a fan of the Tulsa King series or you have recently discovered the series and eagerly waiting for updates about the show’s future, then you are at the right place. Here, we have discussed the release dates, cast members, storyline, spoilers, trailer release, and everything you need to know about the Tulsa King Season 2.

Tulsa King Season 2 Release Date

Tulsa King is one of the most thriller crime-drama series famous American filmmaker Taylor Sheridan developed. Last Year, on November 13, 2022, the showrunners released the first season of Tulsa King on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Since the creators have featured Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, fans eagerly await the second installment of The Tulsa King. However, the show’s renewal often depends on the popularity of the show and audience demand. For that instance, Tulsa King received much love and respect from the audience and critics.

As mentioned above, Tulsa King has performed well on global charts, and since then, fans have been asking for renewal for the second season. To please the audience, show makers have confirmed the return of Tulsa King Season 2. But unfortunately, the official release date is yet to be announced. Once the showrunners or cast members reveal the release date for Tulsa King Season 2, we will update it here.

Tulsa King Series Overview Storyline – Spoiler Follows

Tulsa King is considered one of the highly anticipated crime-drama series. The first season of Tulsa King was created by Taylor Sheridan and directed by some of the most prominent directors of all time. It includes Allen Coutler, Ben Richardson, Ben Semanoff, Guy Ferland, and Lodge Kerrigan.



The overall storyline of Tulsa King Season 1 revolves around New York’s most intelligent and head Mafia, Dwight Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone). Dwight is the captain of the Mafia of New York City, who was released from federal prison after being sentenced to almost 25 years.

As soon as he exited prison, he went to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to explore the new opportunities in illegal businesses. Since he was new to the area, Dwight Menfrwdi approached a new crew to establish his ‘Mafia Empire.’

Apart from The Mafia, Dwight Menfrendi, Tulsa King Season 1 has also featured characters like Stacy Beale (Andrea Savage), the love interest of Dwight Manfredi, and Lawrence Geigerman (Martin Starr).

Tulsa King Season 2 Cast Members

If you have already watched The Tulsa King Season 1 and series like Yellowstone, you may agree with the statement that Taylor Sheridan can make a hit show in one night. And the statement is undoubtedly true. This time, he has featured one of the most popular and mainstream artists, Sylvester Stallone, for the lead role of Dwight Manfredi, the head of the Mafia.

Since the creators have yet to reveal the list of cast members of Tulsa King Season 2, we have added a list of the cast members of Tulsa King Season 1.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi

Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell

Martin Starr as Lawrence “Bodhi” Geigerman

Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale

Domenick Lombardozzi as Don Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi

Max Casella as Armand “Manny” Truisi

Vincent Piazza as Vince Antonacci

Dana Delany as Margaret Devereaux

Garrett Hedlund as Mitch Keller

A.C. Peterson as Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi

Ronnie Gene Blevins as Ben Hutchins

Emily Davis as Roxanne “Roxy” Harrington

Ritchie Coster as Caolan Waltrip

Michael Beach as Mark Mitchell

Barry Corbin as Babe

Alan Autry as Brian Gillen

Chris Caldovino as Dennis “Goodie” Carangi

Scarlet Rose Stallone as Spencer

Tatiana Zappardino as Tina Manfredi

Tulsa King Season 2 Episode Titles

Below we have provided a list of episode titles for Tulsa King Season 1.

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 01 – Go West, Old Man

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 02 – Center of The Universe

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 03 – Caprice

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 04 – Visitation Place

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 05 – Token Joe

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 06 – The Stable

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 07 – Wart Acres

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 08 – Adobe Walls

Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 09 – Happy Trails

Where To Watch Tulsa King Season 2?

Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King Season 1 has earned so much respect from the audience, and fans are expecting the second season for the same. Luckily, the showrunners will fulfill fans’ demands as they have confirmed the renewal of Tulsa King Season 2.

Tulsa King Series debuted on Paramount+ on November 13, 2022. Now, whenever the creators release the second season of this crime-drama series, it will be available on the Paramount+ streaming service.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Tulsa King Season 2?

At the time of writing this blog post, the showrunners have not announced the release dates and the number of episodes for the Tulsa King Season 2.

However, as per the previous season, Tulsa King Season 1 was released with nine episodes. So this time also, the second season of Tulsa King will release with nine or more episodes.

Tulsa King Season 2 Makers Team



Tulsa King is the complete package of crime-thriller drama, including mafias, rivalry, missions, deaths, and whatnot. This American crime drama was initially created by two of the most talented and versatile filmmakers; Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter. However, due to some internal reason, Terence left the show.

In addition, the lead actor, Sylvester Stallone, also served as Executive producer along with Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David C. Glasser, and many others. Apart from this, various production companies have also worked behind the success of Tulsa King Season 1. The companies include Cold Front Productions, Balboa Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, etc.

Tulsa King Season 2 Trailer Release

Tulsa King Season 2 was officially confirmed for renewal only after the three episodes of the first season. However, the official release date for Tulsa King Season 2 is yet to be announced. Also, the teaser trailer has yet to be released.

Here, we have added a teaser trailer of Tulsa King Season 1 to explain the overall storyline briefly.

Final Thoughts

The Tulsa King is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining and thriller series at the same time. Since the creators have confirmed the renewal for the second installment of the Tulsa King series, fans can’t keep calm to know the exact release date.

But you don’t need to worry about the upcoming seasons and details about the Tulsa King Season 2. If and when the showrunners announce the release dates and list of new cast members, we will update you with the latest information. Till then, enjoy the Tulsa King Season 1.