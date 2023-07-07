Lovestruck In The City Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Recently, K-Dramas have taken over the world’s popular streaming services, and fans also like to binge-watch Korean drama series. Here we are back again with one of the most viewed K-Drama series, ‘Lovestruck In The City.’

Lovestruck In The City is a South Korean romantic drama series written and developed by famous South Korean screenwriters Jung Hyun-Jung and Jung Da-yun. Other than that, Lovestruck In The City Season 1 has received 7.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you like watching Korean romantic dramas, Lovestruck in The City will entertain you the most. This article will discuss the release dates, cast members, plot, trailer release, and everything about Lovestruck In The City Season 2.

Lovestruck In The City Season 2 Release Date

Two years ago, on December 22, 2020, the showrunners released Lovestruck In The City Season 1 on Netflix. The first season of Lovestruck In The City was concluded on February 16, 2021.

Now it’s been more than two years since the showrunners have yet to announce the official confirmation for the renewal of Lovestruck In The City. However, according to some reports, Lovestruck In The City Season 1 has fulfilled its purpose, and the audience has appreciated the storyline.

Now it’s up to the creators whether they will bring the second season of Lovestruck In The City. Still, we can hope for the best and expect Lovestruck In The City Season 2 to release anywhere from late 2023 to the second half of 2024.

Lovestruck In The City Season 2 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

Lovestruck In The City is a South Korean drama series. Famous screenwriters Jung Hyun-Jung and Jung Da-Yun wrote the overall storyline for the series and handed it over to the OTT giant, Netflix, for further processing.



The complete storyline of Lovestruck In The City Season 1 revolves around six people talking about their love life. Here, Ji Chang-Wook, one of the most renowned actors in South Korea, played the role of a 32-year-old architect. Not only that, but the series also includes a girl named, ‘Lee Eun-o (Kim Ji-Won) who stole Park Jae-Won’s heart and ran away.

In a nutshell, Lovestruck In The City plot presents one of the most beautiful love stories of a self-proclaimed hopeless romantic architect and a marketing girl who used the fake name ‘Yoon Seon.’

Park Shin-Woo has directed Lovestruck In The City Season 1, and Jang Sai-Jung served as the executive producer for the show. Lovestruck In The City has released seventeen episodes of 30 to 40 minutes. If you plan to watch a love-romance Korean drama, try Lovestruck In The City Season 1. The series’ star cast and plot make it worth watching.

Lovestruck In The City Season 2 Cast Members

Creators and directors like Park Shin-Woo and Lee Kyung-koo have featured some of the most talented star cast for Lovestruck In The City Season 1.

Here, we have mentioned a list of cast members of Lovestruck In The City Season 1. Whenever the creators or team members release the list of the cast members of the second season, we will add them here.

Ji Chang-Wook as Park Jae-won

So Joo-yeon as Suh Rin-i

Kim Min-seok as Choi Kyeong-jun

Kim Ji-won as Lee Eun-o

Ryu Kyung-soo as Kang Geon

Hong Soo-joo as Hae-na

Son Jong-hak as CEO Park

Han Ji-eun as Oh Seon-yeong

Lee Suk-hyung as Kang Byung-joon

Park Jin-joo as Ra-ra

Lee Sang-woo as Bin

Lee Sang-yoon as Go Gyeong-gu

Pyo Ye-jin as Yoon Seon-a

Choi Min-ho as Oh Dong-sik

Hwang Hee as Cha Chi-hoon

Yang Dae-hyuk as Yoon Byung Soo

Kim Do-geon as Seon-yeong’s ex-boyfriend

Lovestruck In The City Season 2 Episode List

Since the showrunners have not revealed the exact release date for Lovestruck In The City Season 2, In this section, we have mentioned a list of episode titles of Lovestruck In The City Season 1.

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 01 – “The Lovestruck”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 02 – “How Do You Initiate Your First Sex”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 03 – “She Drove Me Crazy”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 04 – “What Did She Do With The Ring”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 05 – “What Do You Do With The Memory Box.”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 06 – “Somebody Stole My Camera”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 07 – “I’ll Forget It! I’ll Throw It Away.”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 08 – “Love Is Supposed To Be Crazy”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 09 – “What If You Run Into Your Ex?”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 10 – “The Lee Eun-o”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 11 – “Proper Break-Up?”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 12 – “That’s How I Became Yoon Seon a”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 13 – “Ever Blacked Out”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 14 – “What Kinda Woman is She?”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 15 – “It’s Hard to Get Honest.”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 16 – “What Do You Think Love Is”

Lovestruck In The City Season 1 Episode 17 – “Winter, Midnight, Seol”

Where To Watch Lovestruck In The City Season 2?

Lovestruck In The City combines love, romance, and drama perfectly. The first season has gathered worldwide recognition; therefore, fans expect renewal for the second season of Lovestruck In The City.

Lovestruck In The City posters now up on Netflix! 💖 pic.twitter.com/ez8509ysk0 — Ji Chang Wook PH (@JCWPhilippines) December 8, 2020

However, if you haven’t watched Lovestruck In The City Season 2 yet, you can stream it on Netflix. Here, you can find all the episodes of Lovestruck In The City Season 1.

How Many Episodes Will Be There Lovestruck In The City Season 2?

At the time of writing this article, showrunners have not revealed the exact number of episodes of Lovestruck In The City Season 2. Also, the official release date is yet to be announced.

After Lovestruck In The City, I get to thinking "how I should live my life". 💖 – Ji Chang Wook Happy 1st amniversary Lovestruck In The City!#LovestruckInTheCity1stAnniv #yangyangcoupleanniversary #JiChangWook #KimJiWon pic.twitter.com/dJTMbVxX8J — YangYang Couple Global (@yycoupleglobal) December 22, 2021

Still, if we look at the previous release, we find that Lovestruck In The City Season 1 was released with seventeen episodes on December 22, 2020. But as we mentioned above, no official information is available for Lovestruck In The City Season 2; we can not claim the exact numbers of the episodes.

However, more than fifteen episodes are expected to be released with the second installment of Lovestruck In The City Season 2.

Lovestruck In The City Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Lovestruck In The City is one of the most highly anticipated Korean romantic drama series that premiered on Netflix on December 22, 2020. the show runs for one season only, and fans eagerly await the show’s renewal for a second season.



It’s been over two years, and makers still have not shared the official release date for Lovestruck In The City Season 2. However, the show deserves a second installment, but unfortunately, makers have not said a word about the show’s renewal. Still, the show may be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of the upcoming year. Once the show makers announce the official release date for Lovestruck In The City Season 2, we will update it here.

Lovestruck In The City Season 2 Trailer Release

Even after receiving colossal love and respect from the fans and critics, the showrunners have not said a word about the renewal of Lovestruck In The City Season 2. No official release date is equal to no official teaser trailer.

But for your convenience, we have added a teaser trailer for Lovestruck In The City Season 1. It will help you decide whether to stream this South Korean love romance drama or skip it.

Bottom Lines

So this is the conclusion of the Lovestruck In The City Season 2 blog post. The series has all the potential to be released for the second season. But even though Lovestruck In The City Season 1 has received so much fame from the audience, the creators have not unveiled the release date or the renewal status for Lovestruck In The City Season 2.

Whenever the show makers confirm the renewal of Lovestruck in The City Season 2, we will update you with the latest information. Stay tuned to our website and enjoy Lovestruck In The City Season 2.