Truth Be Told Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Truth Be Told is a television series. Truth Be Told is an American drama series. The series Truth Be Told includes Legal drama and Crime drama.

The series Truth Be Told was renewed for the second season by Apple on 5th March 2020. Let’s get all the details about the series Truth Be Told Season 2.

Truth Be Told Season 2:

The series Truth Be Told has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Truth Be Told is full of crime, drama, and mystery.

The series Truth Be Told follows the story of a true-crime podcaster who is trying to solve the mystery behind the death of a family patriarch.

The series Truth Be Told Season got a very positive response from the audience. We expect that the second season of the series Truth Be Told will also receive a positive response from the audience.

All fans of the series Truth Be Told are eagerly waiting for the second season of the series Truth Be Told. The series Truth Be Told was created by Nichelle Tramble Spellman.

The series Truth Be Told is based on a debut novel titled Are You Sleeping by Kathleen Barber. John Paesano is the composer in the series Truth Be Told.

The series Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer, Aaron Paul, Michael Beach, Tracie Thoms, Ron Cephas Jones, Lizzy Caplan, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, and Haneefah Wood.

The series Truth Be Told was executively produced by Octavia Spencer, Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Lauren Neustadter, Jenno Topping, Reese Witherspoon, Peter Chernin, and Kristen Campo.

The series Truth Be Told was made under Orit Entertainment, With an N, Hello Sunshine, Endeavor Content, and Chernin Entertainment. Apple Inc. distributed the series Truth Be Told.

The first season of the series Truth Be Told contains eight episodes titled Monster, Black People in the Neighborhood, Even Salt Looks like Sugar, No Cross – No Crown, Graveyard Love, Not Buried – Planted, Live Thru This, and All That Was Lost.

It was written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Chitra Elizabeth Sampath, Davita Scarlett, Matt Johnson, Michael Kastelein, Darla Lansu, Alexandra Salerno, and Leonard Dick.

It was directed by Mikkel Norgaard, Rosemary Rodriguez, Sarah Pia Anderson, Tucker Gates, and Loni Peristere.

The series Truth Be Told received NAACP Image Award in 2020. The second season of the series Truth Be Told will also include eight episodes like the first season. If we get any update about the series Truth Be Told, we will add it here.

Elie Smolkin, Russ T. Alsobrook, Doug Emmett, Nicole Hirsch Whitaker, Colin Watkinson, and Brendan Uegama did the cinematography of the series Truth Be Told.

The series Truth Be Told was edited by J. Kathleen Gibson, Victoria Grimsley, Doc Crotzer, Scott Vickrey, Ishai Setton, and Matthew Kregor.

At the end of the series Truth Be Told Season 1, we have seen that Owen goes to meet Warren. Owen meets him and tells him to stop stalking Poppy.

On the other side, Poppy finds Josie in New York. Poppy talks with her about Warren’s innocence. Later, Poppy also asks for her help.

After that, Markus finds that Melanie Cave was in a relationship with Chuck Burnham. That is the reason to open a motive for Owen.

Later, Josie connects with Lanie, who invites her sister to come. But she refuses during the fight in prison. It results in a diversion, and after that, Warren gets stabbed.

Poppy hears the news of the stabbing of Warren, and suddenly after that, Poppy denied access to see Warren. Warren wants to be in a general population after the release. So, Warren requests about it.

Poppy talks with Jerbic. Jerbic is Poppy’s old biker friend. Poppy asks him to send a message to Warren in prison.

But After that, Poppy receives a call from Warren. Warren says that he knew everything about the affair of his mother with Chuck.

And he even told Owen before the murder. Markus and Poppy tires to trace the movement of the suspect on the night of the murder.

Poppy tries to create a new case. At that time, Warren has to face the repercussions because of his movements.

Poppy gets devastated, and she tries to leave the case, but she can’t. Warren tries to make a fateful decision. After that, Poppy targets ally in her hunt.

In the end, Halloween 1999’s events are revealed. We expect that the story of the first season of the series Truth Be Told will be continued in the second season of the series Truth Be Told.

There is no update about the new cast members in the upcoming season of the series Truth Be Told. If we get any update about it, we will add it here. Let’s see the expected cast of the second season of the series Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of the second season of the series Truth Be Told below.

Octavia Spencer as Poppy Parnell Aaron Paul as Warren Cave Lizzy Caplan as Josie and Lanie Buhrman Elizabeth Perkins as Melanie Cave Michael Beach as Ingram Rhoades Mekhi Phifer as Markus Killebrew Tracie Thoms as Desiree Scoville Haneefah Wood as Cydie Scoville Ron Cephas Jones as Leander – Shreve – Scoville Michael Franklin as Young Leander – Shreve – Scoville Katherine LaNasa as Noa Havilland Lyndon Smith Brett Cullen as Owen Cave Everleigh McDonell as Ella Dunn Billy Miller as Alex Dunn Molly Hagan as Susan Carver Annabella Sciorra as Erin Buhrman Nic Bishop as Chuck Buhrman Rico E. Anderson as Herbie Tami Roman as Lillian Scoville

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Release Date:

The American television series Truth Be Told Season 2 will be released on 20th August 2021 on Apple TV+.

The first season of the series Truth Be Told was released on 6th December 2019 on Apple TV+. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Truth Be Told.

Truth Be Told Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Truth Be Told Season 2 is not released yet. It will soon be released.

Find the teaser of the second season of the series Truth Be Told below. It was released by Apple TV on 16th June 2021. Let’s watch it.

