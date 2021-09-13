Tower of God Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Tower of God is a South Korean manhwa. The series Tower of God has received a great response from the audience.

The series Tower of God has received 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Tower of God was released as a webtoon by S.I.U. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Tower of God.

Tower of God Season 2:

The series Tower of God is full of action, adventure, and dark fantasy. The series Tower of God stars Matthew David Rudd, Chris Hackney, and Johnny Yong Bosch. It is an animated tv series.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Tower of God will be continued in the second season of the series Tower of God.

The series Tower of God was directed by Takashi Sano and produced by Joseph Chou. It was written by Erika Yoshida.

The first season of the series Tower of God includes a total of 13 episodes. So, we expect that the second season of the series Tower of God will also include a total of 13 episodes.

The first season of the series Tower of God includes a total of 13 episodes. So, we expect that the second season of the series Tower of God will also include a total of 13 episodes.

The second season of the series Tower of God is not confirmed yet. But we expect that it will soon be confirmed. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the second season of the series Tower of God, we will update it here.

Tower of God Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Tower of God Season 2 below.

Matthew David Rudd as Rak Wraithraiser Johnny Yong Bosch as Bam Chris Hackney as Khun Aguero Agnes Cherami Leigh as Anaak Jahad Valerie Rose Lohman as Rachel Trent Mills as Lero Ro Scott Whyte as Shibisu Hochu Otsuka as Headon Kazuyuki Okitsu as Evan Edroch Takuya Eguchi as Shibisu Toshinari Fukamachi as Hatz Jeannie Tirado as Endorsi Jahad Christina Valenzuela as Serena Kira Buckland as Yuri Jahad Kyle McCarley as Evan Edroch Christopher Swindle as Headon Lucien Dodge as Hansung Yu Kenjiro Tsuda as Lero-Ro Koki Uchiyama as Khun Hachuling Saori Hayami as Rachel Mariko Honda as Rachel Taichi Ichikawa as Yoru Kenta Miyake as Rak Wraithraiser Nobuhiko Okamoto as Khun Aguero Agnes Akira Sekine as Anaak Jahad Rie Suegara as Endorsi Jahad

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Tower of God.

Tower of God Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of the series Tower of God Season 2 is not declared yet. We expect that it will soon be declared.

It seems that the second season of the series Tower of God will be released in early 2022 or mid-2022. If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Tower of God, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Tower of God was aired between 1st April 2020 to 24th June 2020. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Tower of God.

Tower of God Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series Tower of God Season 2 is not released yet. But we expect that it will soon be released after the announcement of the second season of the series Tower of God.

Find the trailer of the first season of the series Tower of God below.

