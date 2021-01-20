Top Reasons to Choose Student Accommodations Near Macquarie University

Sydney needs no introduction; its reputation as a global city precedes it. The city attracts businesses from around the world. This congregation of companies has led to tremendous job opportunities, and the growth trajectory is on the rise only.

Job opportunities of this magnitude attract educational institutions to their midst. Sydney boasts of some of the top universities in the world. Macquarie University, situated in Macquarie Park, is one of them. It attracts plenty of students from around the world, who require accommodation while they go about their course.

Many good student accommodation options are available, both inside and outside the campus. Some agencies have dedicated themselves to providing affordable and feature-rich residencies for students.

At A Stone’s Throw Away

Macquarie University is 18.3 km from central Sydney. Staying close to the campus offers a plethora of advantages and conveniences. Student accommodation agencies provide their facilities close to the campus for the very same reasons. Visit this website to learn more about these.

Easy Access To transportation

Students are most likely to use public transport to commute between their college and home. The other transport options include bikes and similar personal vehicles. Some also prefer to walk the distance. All of these will become easy if you’re close to the campus.

The city offers public bus transport and metro rail services to the university. Those choosing to drive or take a taxi will also find them to be convenient. Less strain due to travel means better ability to concentrate on studies.

Round The Clock Security

Security is a crucial concern to students when it comes to their place of residence. This is especially true for international students who will be in an unfamiliar country. The good news is that the Macquarie area has seen the violent crime rate remain stable, and property theft drops in the last two years. However, safety still cannot be neglected.

Studentaccommodation agencies include 24/7 security measures like CCTV monitoring, security forces, emergency helplines, and more. These reduce the chances of a student becoming a victim while on the premises.

Contains All Required Furnishings

Student accommodations near the university come with all the facilities you’d need to lead a comfortable and productive life. A steady internet connection, heated water, desks and lights, beds, wardrobes, etc., will all be ready to invite you from the moment you arrive.

Some also offer gyms, swimming pools, cinema rooms, courtyard and game rooms for recreation, exclusive study spaces, and more. These will be housed in designer buildings to boot.

Kitting It Out

Student accommodation agencies don’t stop with the bare-bones facilities. They allow you to alter the packages according to your needs. These alterations can include bed size, toiletries, laundry services, cutlery, bed and bath accessories, and room services.

A special breakfast option is also available to start your day well. International students can heave a sigh of relief as airport Drop-and-Pickup services are also available. These services are available for modest fee additions.

Student life is considered to be the best life. Student accommodation agencies can make that a reality with the right residency for you.