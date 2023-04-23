Top 20 Funniest Cartoon Characters Ever Created

Cartoons and comedy often go hand in hand, and especially for the 90s and early 20s kids, watching a cartoon is the prime source of dopamine. A Cartoon world comes with unimaginable twists, turns, tragedy, and characters’ tactics that end up with hilarious situations.

Today, we will provide you with a list of the 20 funniest cartoon characters that renowned cartoon media companies have created. So without spending so much time on the introduction.

List of Top 20 Funniest Cartoon Characters Ever Created

Here is the list of the top 20 funniest cartoon characters ever created.

Ed From Ed, Edd, and Eddy

Year – 1999

Created By – Danny Antonucci

Voice By – Matt Hill, Sam Vincent, and Tony Sampson

When it comes to picking one of the best cartoon characters from a bunch of duos and trios, Ed, Edd, and Eddy come to our minds, undoubtedly. It is one of the best Canadian animated television shows concentrating on three friends: Ed, Edd, and Eddy.

The characters were designed to be portrayed as trios who often bring schemes to make money, but unfortunately, their plans always fail hilariously. Despite their failures, the characters were displayed as kind-hearted. Their only motive is to earn money from the other kids and buy jawbreakers.

Bugs Bunny From Looney Tunes

Year – 1930

Created By – Ben Hardaway, and Charles Thorson

Voice By – Mel Blanc, Jeff Bergman, Greg Burson, Joe Alaskey, Eric Bauza

Bugs Bunny is a grey and white colored rabbit who speaks in a Brooklyn accent. It was one of the most famous cartoon characters from the golden period of American animation. Bunny has entertained millions of kids with his strong and sarcastic humor, especially in the 90s and early 20s.

However, many may not know that Bugs was featured in over 160 short films and animated television series between 1940 and 1964. With such an excellent presentation and humor, Bugs Bunny is recognized as the ninth most-portrayed cartoon personality in the world.

Wile E. Coyote From Looney Tunes

Year – 1949

Created By – Chuck Jones and Michael Maltese

Voice By – Mel Blanc, Bob Bergen, Eric Bauza, Paul Julian, Joe Alaskey, etc.

No cartoon character has ever suffered other than hungry Wile E. Coyote, who constantly tries to catch a speedy road runner. Again Looney Tunes has given the best cartoon characters that no one can forget. Here, Wile E. Coyote is portrayed as a manipulative yet humorous cartoon that designs traps to catch and eat our beloved road runner.

Even though Coyote tries to catch Road Runner, he fails every time. In an attempt to grab his food, he crushed down between two stones, fell from the mountains, and most popularly met with an explosion that he set for ‘Beep-Beep.’

Oggy From Oggy And The Cockroaches

Year – 1998

Created By – Jean-Yves Raimbaud

Voice By – Hagues Le Bars and Michael Elias

Oggy and The Cockroaches is a French comedy animated television series created and developed by Jean-Yeves Raimbaud. The cartoon’s central theme resembles the popular Tom and Jerry show. Here, Oggy, a humanlike cat, likes to spend his days watching television shows and eating, but his plans are always disturbed by three notorious cockroaches: Dee Dee, Marky, and Joey.

On the one hand, Oggy is portrayed as calm and lovely to his enemies. His brother, Jack, is displayed as impatient, violent, and a green cat interested in building machinery, physics, and chemistry. Despite the cockroaches’ pranks and disturbance, Oggy and the three cockroaches can’t live without each other.

Homer Simpson From The Simpsons

Year – 1987

Created By – Matt Groening

Voice By – Dan Castellaneta

Homer Jay Simpson is a lazy, immature, aggressive, and ignorant family man who lives in Springfield, USA (a fictional country) with his wife and three children; Bart, Lisa, and Maggie. Homer works at a nuclear power plant as a chemist and safety operator.

Even though he is lazy, unprofessional, and a bald guy who enjoys watching television and drinking beer, Homer has some great experiences, such as going to space, winning a Grammy Award, and fighting former American president George H.W. Bush.

Peter Griffin From Family Guy

Year – 1999

Created By – Seth MacFarlane

Voice By – Seth MacFarlane

Peter Grifin is the lead character of an American animated sitcom series, ‘Family Guy.’ the characters and storyline were created by Seth MacFarlane in 1999. Here, Peter Griffin is portrayed as a middle-class Irish American blue-collar worker. Besides his occupation, Peter lives with his wife, Lois, and three children; Chris, Stewie, and Meg.

Peter’s low I.Q. level and impulsiveness often create chaos in his life. Moreover, he is also influenced by anyone and often tries to mirror their lifestyle and behavior, eventually becoming hilarious and interesting at the same time.

Johnny Bravo From Johnny Bravo

Year – 1997

Created By – Van Partible

Voice By – Jeff Bennett

Johnny Bravo is an American comedy cartoon series that follows a 19-year-old muscular and self-obsessed guy, Johnny, who always wears sunglasses. The episodes generally focus on Johnny’s unique adventures to get a girl who willingly goes on a date with him. But, due to his behavior, Johnny has to face rejection and harm in a funny way.

Other than a romantic comedy and the naughty behavior of our protagonist, Johnny Bravo, the show also includes adult humor. Johnny Bravo Season 1 was released on Cartoon Network on July 7, 1997. Moreover, Johnny Bravo was also nominated for Annie Award (1997), YoungStar Award (1998), and Golden Reel Award (2001 and 2004).

Henry From Oswald

Year – 2001

Created By – Dan Yaccarino

Voice By – David Lander

Henry from Oswald is one of the most interesting and unique characters in the Oswald cartoon series. Henry is a male penguin and downstairs neighbor of the title character, Oswald.

Here, David Lander served as a voice-over artist for Henry’s cartoon character. Henry also has an identical cousin, Louie, who lives in the frozen north. This cartoon character gained popularity due to his favorite motto, ‘Slow and Steady.’

Scooby-Doo From Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!

Year – 1969

Created By – Joe Ruby and Ken Spears

Scooby-Doo is among the most entertaining cartoon characters in American cartoon series franchises. The show revolves around a group of friends; Fred Jones, Velma Dinkley, Daphne Blake, Shaggy Rogers, and their beloved dog yet cowardly dog, Scooby-Doo.

Since Scooby-Doo is portrayed as a cowardly cartoon character, he adds humor, excitement, and emotions to the show. Moreover, the name Scooby also sounds like, Spooky, and it is the show’s core theme, where Roger and Scooby, and their friends, try to solve different mysteries.

SpongeBob From SpongeBob Squarepants

Year – 1999

Created By – Stephen Hillenburg

Voice By – Thomas James Kenny

Have you ever imagined an underwater city where several aquatic characters reside with friends? SpongeBob Squarepants is a fictional cartoon series that revolves around an enthusiastic and optimistic yellow sea character, SpongeBob.

Sponge has a very different yet positive perspective toward life. His adventures and the prime objective of getting a boat driving license from Mrs. Puff’s Boating School entertain the kids the most. SpongeBob likes jelly fishing and blowing soap bubbles in his spare time.

Popeye From Popeye The Sailor Man

Year – 1929

Created By – Elzie Crisler Segar

Voice By – William Costello, Jack Mercer, Candi Candido, and more.

Popeye from Popeye’s The Sailor Man cartoon show is one of the earliest cartoons in American comedic history. The lead character, Popeye, became a fan’s favorite due to his unique presence, fighting scenes, light heart comedy, superhuman strength, and love for spinach.

Apart from being recognized as a spinach lover, Popeye is known for his powerful forearms, anchor tattoos, corncob pipe, and squinting right eye. Even though he has huge strengths, Popeye also has a soft side that helps him protect weak people.

Mr. Bean From Mr. Bean The Animated Series

Year – 1990

Created By – Rowan Atkinson

Voice By – Rowan Atkinson

All of us can remember one of our childhood’s most delightful comedy cartoon series, Mr. Bean. This animated series is popular in America alone and received huge love and positive response from all over the globe.

Mr. Bean is a cartoon character who enjoys his company. Bean usually lives with his teddy and loves to drive his cute little green car. His destiny often takes unexpected turns, and his different views about life make him humorous.

Pink Panther From The Pink Panther Show

Year – 1963

Created By – Blake Edwards, Maurice Richlin, David H. DePatie, and Friz

Voice By – Rich Little, Mel Blanc, Matt Frewer, and Sinterniklaas

Pink Panther is an animated fictional character created and developed by professional writer and directors Blake Edwards, Maurice Richlin, and David H. DePatie.

As its name suggests, the cartoon is pink with yellow eyes. Panther is curious to discover new things, which leads him to various troubles, and later, he makes his way to get rid of the problems.

Mickey Mouse From Mickey Mouse

Year – 1928

Created By – Walt Disney

Voice By – Walt Disney, Carl W. Stalling, Wayne Allwine, and others.

In 1928, Walt Disney created an interesting human-like mouse who wore white hand gloves, large yellow shoes, and red shorts. Mickey is one of the most recognizable cartoon characters.

Apart from the cartoon series Mickey Mouse is also featured in various comic strips and comic books. Micky usually lives with his girlfriend, Minnie Mouse. Later, in 2009, Disney introduced a new version of Micky, who has a strong personality with a stubborn attitude.

Donald Duck From The Wise Little Hen

Year – 1934

Created By – Dick Lundy and Walt Disney

Voice By – Clarence Nash, Tony Anselmo, and Daniel Ross

When it comes to presenting a duck and mouse in the form of the most entertaining cartoon character, no one can beat The Walt Disney Company. Again, Donald Duck is a humanlike white duck with yellow legs and feet. Duck likes wearing a sailor shirt, a blue cap, and a little bow tie.

Here, the showrunners have displayed Donald Duck as a very impatient, immature duck with an insecure personality. However, many episodes of Donald Duck start with a happy and jolly duck until something bad happens to him. His rage, anger, and insecurity about himself create chaos in his life, so Donald Duck entertains the mass audience.

Garfield From Garfield and Friends

Year – 1978

Created By – Jim Davis

Garfield is an orange, lazy, ignorant cat fond of lasagna. This cartoon character belongs to Jim Davis, one of the most prominent works, the Garfield and Friends cartoon series.

Garfield lives with his owner, Jon Arbuckle, and his dog, Odie. Garfield is portrayed as a sarcastic, self-obsessed, and notorious cat. Moreover, Garfield is known for his humor and sarcastic nature.

Dexter From Dexter’s Laboratory

Year – 1995

Created By – Genndy Tartakovsky

Voice By – Candi Milo and Christine Cavanaugh

Dexter’s fictional laboratory became one of the fascinating laboratories worldwide. The lead cartoon character, Dexter, is displayed as a genius scientist who loves his work and laboratory.

Dexter has a good knowledge of science and the secret ingredients that helped him to invent numerous technologies.

Winnie From Winnie The Pooh

Year – 1926

Created By – A.A. Milne, E.H Shepard

Voice By – Hal Smith, Jim Cummings, Sterling Holloway

Winnie from Winnie The Pooh is a fictional cartoon character created and developed by the famous A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard in 1926.

Winnie was displayed as a kind-hearted and sweet bear. However, he was also praised by his friends and natives for his smart ideas. Apart from this, Pooh is also known for his mesmerizing poetries.

Yogi Bear From The Yogi Bear Show

Year – 1958

Created By – William Hanna, Joseph Barbera, and Ed Benedict

Voice By – Daws Butler, Greg Burson, etc.

One on hand, Winnie The Pooh, is displayed as a nice, sweet, and silly bear; Yogi from The Yogi Bear Show was created as smarter than other bears.

He is a joyful, funny bear who tries to make every episode unique and worth watching.

Tom and Jerry From Tom and Jerry

Year – 1940

Created By – William Hanna and Joseph Barbera

How can we conclude this article without mentioning one of America’s most popular silent comedy cartoon series, ‘Tom and Jerry.’ Everyone has enjoyed the high-voltage drama of a cat and a mouse named ‘ Tom and Jerry.’

Without uttering a single dialogue, Tom and Jerry’s characters have created a number of world records. Despite Tom running behind the tiny Jerry to torture him, they can not live without each other.

Conclusion

So that’s all about the top 20s cartoon characters. However, it’s not the end. So many cartoons are there that have never given up on entertaining a huge amount of audience.

This includes cartoon characters like Bojack Horseman, Eric Cartmen (South Park), Tiger (Winnie The Pooh), Buttercup (Powerpuff Girls), and so on.