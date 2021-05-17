TN E Pass Registration Process – The Latest Update

If you have any emergency or you work for an essential service, you can apply for the Tamil Nadu E Pass.

You can only get the Tamil Nadu E Pass if the Tamil Nadu government authority confirms your application.

If they reject your Tamil Nadu E Pass application, you won’t get the E pass. At that time, maybe you can apply for the second time for the Tamil Nadu E Pass by providing valid reasons.

Tamil Nadu E Pass Registration

Due to the increase of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the government has announced the new travel guidelines. It was announced on 4th March 2021.

At this time, to travel in the Tamil Nadu state, you will require the Tamil Nadu E Pass. It is compulsory to travel in Tamil Nadu.

If you want to go to Tamil Nadu, you will have to first get the Tamil Nadu E Pass, and then you can enter into Tamil Nadu.

You can see more details about the Tamil Nadu E Pass on www.eregister.tnega.org. Recently, the chief minister of the Tamil Nadu state has announced that the individual can get the Tamil Nadu E Pass within 24 hours.

The Tamil Nadu E Pass is necessary for inter-district travel. The government of Tamil Nadu is also issuing passes for various activities such as medical emergency, government tender bidding, marriage, ongoing government work, relative’s death, etc.

If you stuck in another state or district and you want to go home, you will need the Tamil Nadu E Pass. The Tamil Nadu E Pass is also necessary for private vehicles.

If you work in the following department or sectors, you can apply for the Tamil Nadu covid-19 pass.

Police Department Government Duties Fire Department Health Department Banking Sector Water Department Medical Department Agriculture Sector Animal Husbandry Essential Goods Supplier Movement – Loading and Unloading Goods Plantations Sector Fisheries

Let’s talk about the process to apply for the Tamil Nadu E Pass.

Tamil Nadu E Pass Registration Process:

Follow the below steps to register for the Tamil Nadu E Pass.

Open the official website of the Tamil Nadu E Pass, www.eregister.tnega.org/#/user/pass. Select from the list – if you are an Indian citizen or travel from the other states, or you are traveling from a foreign country. After selecting from that, the next page will appear. Enter the mobile number and enter the captcha code and click on the Send OTP button. You will receive an OTP on your mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on submit button to verify your mobile number. There are many types of Tamil Nadu E Pass. After the selection, the form will appear. Enter all the essential information such as full name, age, gender, address, etc. After filling the form, upload the necessary documents such as medical report, marriage invitation card, etc. After the successful submission, you will receive the application number. After the approval of the Tamil Nadu E Pass, you will have to provide valid identity proof such as a PAN card, Aadhar card, passport, driving license, etc.

Follow the process to check the status of your application for the Tamil Nadu E Pass.

Open the official website of Tamil Nadu E Pass, www.eregister.org/#/user/pass. Enter the mobile number which you entered at the time of registration. Enter the captcha code and you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Click on your application number and you will find the status of your application for the Tamil Nadu E Pass. It will be accepted to rejected. If your application accepts, you will be able to download the Tamil Nadu E Pass on that page.

Many documents will be required to apply for the Tamil Nadu E Pass. It includes an Aadhar card, passport-sized photo, valid identity card like PAN card, driving license, electronic card, etc, and the document to prove the visit.

Only apply for the Tamil Nadu E Pass in case of any emergency. Do not misuse the Tamil Nadu E Pass.

If you enter the wrong information or misuse the Tamil Nadu E Pass, legal actions will be taken. So, while applying for the Tamil Nadu E Pass, enter only the right information and read all the instructions carefully before applying.

The authority can reject your application if they do not find a genuine reason. After the travel with the Tamil Nadu E Pass, the person will have to stay in the home isolation for days.

It is a compulsory process. Let’s talk about the process to apply for the Tamil Nadu E Pass for Vehicle.

How to Apply for the Tamil Nadu Vehicle E Pass:

Open the official website – www.serviceonline.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the newly launched services. Click on the Tamil Nadu state option and after that, click on the ePass_TN. The application form will appear. Read all the instructions carefully and go on to the next step. Fill in all the required information. Tick on the declaration box and click on the submit button. After the approval by the respective authority, you will receive an E pass.

It is the complete process to get the Tamil Nadu Vehicle E pass. Carry the Tamil Nadu E Pass while traveling and also carry one valid government Identity proof.

Show it to the respective authority if asked. If we get any latest updates, we will add them here. It is a Tamil Nadu Covid-19 ePass.

You will get the status of your application within 24 hours of applying. Either it will be approved or rejected. It is a very simple procedure to apply for the Tamil Nadu E Pass. We have mentioned all the steps to register for the Tamil Nadu E Pass.

