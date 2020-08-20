3 Innovations That Help Improve The Way We Sleep Forever

When it comes to sleep, we always find ways to improve it. Especially when we are dealing with nights where sleep can be very hard to come by. In order to get that seven to eight hours of precious sleep, we need to make sure that the quality is good enough.

We’ll be taking a look at three modern innovations that are designed to help you improve sleep. If you are struggling with sleep or always looking for improvements, this is the place to be. Now, let’s dive right in to see which innovations are popular today and why they can help you in the long run.

Sleep and meditation apps

While we don’t recommend that you use your smartphone prior to bedtime, there are some sleep and meditation apps that can help you sleep. Here are some of the most popular apps that you can download from either the Google Play or App Store (iOS):

Calm: This app allows you the advantage of doing pre-bedtime breathing exercises. In fact, these can also be great for meditation as well. You can do guided meditations or meditate by yourself using background music. Every night for at least 10 minutes, you can meditate to relax so you can sleep quicker than normal.

Headspace: This is another popular app that has seen lots of downloads. The meditation courses start from beginner level all the way up to immediate. Like Calm, this has guided meditations and timed sessions that will help you relax and prep for bed without issue.

Prizz: Need to get some sleep? Want to take a power nap? Aside from the focus meditation programs, Prizz has meditations and breathing exercises for those who want to sleep all night and also for those who want to take a short nap. You get guided meditations, music, voiced sessions, and so much more.

Smart Beds and Mattresses

Who would have thought smart beds and mattresses would exist? If someone said that there would be a mattress that would track their sleep while using the WiFi signal to give you accurate data of last night’s seven-hour snooze, we’d call them crazy. In fact, these beds can monitor not one, but two people.

So if couples want to buy a new mattress that can compare your sleep stats with your partner when sleeping together, smart beds and mattresses will give a lot of fun and assistance. You can use your smartphone to look at the results. You’d be quite intrigued by how you sleep compared to your partner. Most of these smart beds and mattresses are compatible with not just your smartphone, but also with other IoT devices like Alexa.

Environmental Monitoring Devices

If you are looking to fall asleep fast and need enough sleep to feel on top of your game, there are plenty of devices that can help. Some of them are wearable while others are non-contact. Either way, using them will allow you to measure your sleep stats like how long you’ve slept, your REM patterns, and more.

One of the most popular wearable devices is the Dreem headband. This device measures brainwave activity and also measures your sleep stats like how long you’ve slept, your REM patterns, and your vital signs while you are asleep.

It’s a battery operated device that is quick to charge and provides you with accurate readings right on your smartphone. If you don’t mind wearing a device while falling asleep so you know what’s happening while you’re off to dreamland, the Dreem 2 is worth the investment.

Non-contact devices like sleep sensors can also come in handy. One of the devices known as Beddit can be installed under the will measure your sleep time, latency, body activities and so much more. The best part is that you don’t have to wear it unlike the Dreem 2.

There is even a device that will help you with your “sleep hygiene”. What does that mean? Well, it’s the way you sleep and what you do prior to it.

A poor example of sleep hygiene would be exposing yourself to electronics prior to bedtime (especially when blue light tends to reduce melatonin levels). But with a device like SleepScore Max, you can be able to determine how well you sleep and goes beyond the scope of your sleep patterns and measures the environment of your sleeping area (such as room temperature and the amount of light).

Low to no light and a comfortable room temperature can help aid you in falling asleep faster. So be sure to make the adjustments that meet these requirements prior to bedtime.

Takeaway

If you are looking to improve your sleep, sometimes it’s good to rely on modern technology. There are plenty of devices, apps, and even smart beds that will keep track of how long you sleep and the activities you do while you’re in a deep slumber. It’s always a good idea to know your stats so you can make necessary adjustments if and when needed.