Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Pretty Hard Cases is a Canadian Crime drama series created by Sherry White and Tassie Cameron. The series has two lead characters here, Sam Wazowski, whose role is played by Meredith MacNeil, and the other is Kelly Duff, whose role is played by Adrienne C. Moore. The series and the story of Sam and Kelly got massive success for three regular seasons, but on February 2023, the makers made an announcement that season 3 is the only concluding season of the series; this news makes every fan emotional as they are hopping for the next season of the Pretty Hard Cases, whose happening chances are significantly less after the concluding announcement of the series, from its official sites.

But, before moving ahead with the series discussion, it is vital to know about the IMDb rating of the show, which is 6.8 out of 10.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Release Date:

Pretty Hard Cases is a popular Crime drama series created by Sherry White and Tassie Cameron. The series has successfully released its three seasons; the third was released on 4th January 2023, and the last episode of Pretty Hard Cases season 3 was release on 8th March 2023. And, with season 3 of the series, the makers also announced the end of the series.

So, sadly fans, there will not be season 4 of the Pretty Hard Cases, but don’t worry, as we also have a chance of a spin-off series; or maybe the creators change their mindset and decide to make season 4 after the fans respond to its season 3. But we are still waiting for the makers’ final announcement.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 3 Storyline Overview:

Pretty Hard Cases is mainly about the two cast members, Sam and Kelly, who were the best detectives in their early 40s. Sam is known as the gang detective, while Kelly is a street narcotics detective; both got massive success in this field, as both have chosen their favorite ambitions, where they love to work.

But as the series progresses, we will get to see both the characters, who have to work combined to solve one of the mysterious cases; so in starting both feel a lot of trouble to adjust with each other, but within a very short period, both have accepted each others working method. Within no time, they both are ready to solve the case together.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Expected Storyline:

As we already discussed, the makers had announced that Pretty Hard Cases season 3 is the only conclusion of the series, and by saying this, they have already hinted to us that there will be no Season 4 of the series.

We’re very sad to share that #Season3 of #PrettyHardCases will be our final season. Thank you to all of the amazing cast and crew who have worked with us these last three years and have made this show possible. pic.twitter.com/nqA5yi0FoH — Pretty Hard Cases (@PrettyHardCases) February 8, 2023

But, still, there might be a possibility that makers may change their mindset after seeing the positive responses of their fans. So, we have to wait for further news, and then only we can be able to predict the plot of the next undecided season.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Cast Members:

As the series makers have shared, they have no plan to make season 4, but they will likely change their decision.

So, until then, here we are sharing the list of expected cast members of Pretty Hard Cases Season 4, who may play an essential role in the undecided season 4.

Meredith MacNeill as Det. Sam Wazowski

Tara Strong as Tiggy Sullivan

Adrienne C. Moore as Det. Kelly Duff

Charlotte Sullivan as Adeline French

Karen Robinson as Unit Commander Edwina Shanks

Tricia Black as Det. Tara Swallows

Al Mukadam, as Det. Taai Nazeer

Laura de Carteret as Marley Briggs

Katie Douglas as Jackie Sullivan

Kim Coates as Bill Misiano

Ronnie Rowe as Rick Gray

Miguel Rivas as Det. Dustin Chase

Daren A. Herbert as DS Nathan Greene

Percy Hynes White as Elliot Wazowski

Ben Bass as DS Brad Michaels

Dean McDermott as Det. Barry Hamm

Other than this, there might be a possibility that if there will be season 4 in the future, or if the series’ spin-off happens, it might have some new cast members too.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 List of Episodes:

Considering the list of episodes of the Pretty Hard Cases series, the three seasons have 12 to 10 episodes. Based on that, if there is a Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 in the future, it will also have 10 to 12 episodes.

But, it is all a prediction; because the makers already made a cancellation announcement for season 4. Now, let’s see what happens in the future.

Until then, we are here to share the list of episodes of season 3, along with their titles, based on which you might get hints about that particular episode.

Join us for the series finale of #PrettyHardCases tonight at 9pm (9:30pm NT) on @CBC! Our final episode is directed by the wonderful @corybowles and co-written by @jillianlocke and @carsasm! #Season3 pic.twitter.com/Lw3fYkWgaQ — Pretty Hard Cases (@PrettyHardCases) March 8, 2023

Episode 01: “Always a Bridesmaid”

Episode 02: “Ten Thousand Steps”

Episode 03: “Red Velvet Durag”

Episode 04: “Bare Naked Ladies”

Episode 05: “Fish Called David”

Episode 06: “Spin Me Round”

Episode 07: “Hot Pepper Jelly”

Episode 08: “Badge Bitch Party”

Episode 09: “Right Hand Red”

Episode 10: “Creatures of Habit”

Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Production Team:

Pretty Hard Cases is a famous Canadian Crime drama-based series created by Sherry White and Tassie Cameron. The series has well-known personalities, such as Meredith MacNeil, Tara Strong, Dean McDermott, and Adrienne C. Moore.

Beyond this, Pretty Hard Cases has a brilliant executive producer team, including members like Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron, Sherry White, and Alex Patrick. And most of the series was shot in Ontario, and the Toronto location is in Canada.

Pretty Hard Cases is also associated with a few production companies like CBC Studios, Amazon Freevee, NBC Universal International Studios, and more; other than this, many things have played a significant role in this series’s success.

Where to Watch Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Release Date?

Sadly, the makers have already shared the news that there will not be a season 4 of the series; but still, the creators may change their mind and announce season 4 too.

Or they may also release a spinoff of the series; anything could happen. So, to know the latest news about the series, stay connected with the official sites of the series.

Also, you can watch all the Pretty Hard Cases Series episodes from its original networking streaming platform, Amazon Freevee, and CBC Television.

Pretty Hard Cases Season 4 Trailer:

Unfortunately, guys, the makers have finally announced that season 4 of the series will not be there, so as of now, we are not having any trailer or teaser updates about the Pretty Hard Cases.

But till that time, you can watch the trailer of Pretty Hard Cases Season 3, which is already given above.

Pretty Hard Cases is one of the Canadian Crime-drama series that Sherry White and Tassie Cameron created. The series has a perfect and unique storyline, attracting more attention from viewers in each episode. Also, they have just released Pretty Hard Cases season 3 on 4th January 2023; the last episode of this season was released on 8th of March 2023.

Although, after season 3, the makers announce that the season 3s last episode is the only end of the series, and they have no plan to make a renewal this series further. But still, the makers may change their mindset; and make season 4 in the future.

And we hope you guys are getting enough information about Pretty Hard Cases season 4, its release date, storyline, cast members, and much more.