The Terminal List Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

The Terminal List is an American action and thriller tv series. It has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

The Terminal List is full of action, drama, and thriller. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series The Terminal List.

The Terminal List Season 2:

The series The Terminal List revolves around the story of a former Navy SEAL officer. He investigates why his complete platoon was ambushed in between a high-stakes covert mission.

The series The Terminal List is based on a novel of the same name by Jack Carr. It was created by David DiGillo. It stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough, and Arlo Mertz.

It was written by Tolu Awosika, David DiGillo, Olumide Odebunmi, Max Adams, Lisa Long, John Lopez, and Daniel Shattuck. It was directed by Frederick E. O. Toye, Sylvain White, M. J. Bassett, Antoine Fuqua, Tucker Gates, and Ellen Kuras.

The first season of the series The Terminal List includes a total of eight episodes titled The Engram, Encoding Consolidation, Detachment, Disruption, Transience, Extinction, and Reclamation.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in The Terminal List Season 2. If we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series The Terminal List, we will add it here.

The Terminal List was executively produced by Chris Pratt, David DiGillo, Jack Carr, David Auge, Jon Schumacher, Antoine Fuqua, and Daniel Shattuck.

It was produced by Max Adams, Kat Samick, Ronald Cosmo, and Vecchiarelli. The running time of each episode of the series The Terminal List ranges from 51 to 65 minutes.

It was made under Amazon Studios, Indivisible Productions, Fuqua Films, DiGillo Films, Civic Center Media, and MRC Television. Amazon Studios distributed the series The Terminal List.

The series The Terminal List has arrived on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s check if The Terminal List Season 2 has been happening or not.

Is The Terminal List Season 2 Happening?

The Terminal List Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

There is a massive chance of the confirmation of The Terminal List Season 2. All fans of the series The Terminal List are eagerly waiting for the announcement of The Terminal List Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series The Terminal List, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series The Terminal List.

The Terminal List Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of The Terminal List Season 2 below.

Chris Pratt as Lieutenant Commander James Reece Constance Wu as Katie Buranek Taylor Kitsch as Ben Edwards Riley Keough as Lauren Reece Arlo Mertz as Lucy Reece Jeanne Tripplehorn as Lorraine Hartley Nick Chinlund as Rear Admiral Gerald Pillar Matthew Rauch as Captain Leonard Howard LaMonica Garrett as Commander Bill Cox Patrick Schwarzenegger as Special Warfare Operator Second Class Donald “Donny” Mitchell Jared Shaw as Special Warfare Operator First Class Ernest “Boozer” Vickers Tyner Rushing as Liz Riley Arturo Castro as Jordan Groff Jai Courtney as Steve Horn Paul McCrane as Dr. Mike Tedesco Stephen Bishop as Richard Fontana J. D. Pardo as Tony Layun Christina Vidal as Mackenzie ‘Mac’ Wilson Drew Starkey as Junior Alba Alexis Louder as Nicole Deptul Hiram A. Murray as Jackson

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series The Terminal List.

The Terminal List Season 1 Review:

The Terminal List Season 1 got very positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series The Terminal List will also receive the same.

At the end of the first season of the series The Terminal List, we have seen that Reece comes back to Coronado in order to find those who betrayed him.

Back in his family home, fragmented memories resurface. Later, Katie plays balls with the FBI to complete her story. After that, a showdown brews at Secretary of Defense Hartley’s Orcas Island estate-Reece, Ben, Katie, and Tony’s paths, as well as objectives, collide. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series The Terminal List will be continued in the second one if announces.

If we get any other update about the plot of The Terminal List Season 2, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series The Terminal List.

The Terminal List Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of The Terminal List Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of the second one.

We can expect the second season of the series The Terminal List somewhere in 2023 if announces. Maybe it will also arrive on the same platform – Amazon Prime Video like the first one.

The first season of the series The Terminal List was released on 1st July 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series The Terminal List, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series The Terminal List.

The Terminal List Season 1 Spoilers Follow

The Terminal List Season 2 Possible Plot:

As we witnessed in the finale of the first season, James Reece’s list was done and he has killed everyone – what is he going to do now? Because it was his mission and he was done with it.

Some fans might know about it, but there are five books – a series of books on which The Terminal List is based on. Hence there can be plenty of storylines that writers might choose to follow. It will be interesting to see what happens with fan-favorite character James Reece played by Chris Pratt.

The Terminal List Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of The Terminal List Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the official trailer of the series The Terminal List below. It was released by Prime Video on 8th June 2022. Let’s watch it.

Where Can I Watch The Terminal List?

You can watch the series The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video. Maybe The Terminal List Season 2 will also arrive on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s see what happens next.

How Many Episodes Are There in The Terminal List?

The series The Terminal List contains eight episodes. Maybe the second one will also include the same. As we get any update about it, we will update it here.

