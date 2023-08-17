The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

The Summer I Turned Pretty is an American Romance-based drama series inspired by the novel of the same name, written by Jenny Han, who is also the creator of The Summer I Turned Pretty Series.

The Summer I Turned Pretty series is one of the successful series that successfully released season 2 recently on the 14th of July, 2023, with eight episodes. Also, the two episodes of season 2 are remaining to release. And, in between this, the makers already announced the renewal of season 3 on August 2023.

Also, if we consider the IMDb rating of The Summer, I Turned Pretty Series; then it is 7.2 out of 10. Based on this, the fans love this series a lot; and also wanted more episodes of the same.

Thus, this article will discuss all the latest information about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, including its release date, storyline, cast members, and more.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Release Date:

From the start till now, The Summer I Turned Pretty Series is one of the most successful Coming-of-age based series created by Jenny Han. The series’ second season was released on the 14th of July, 2023, with eight episodes, out of which two remained to release.

Also, between this duration, the show maker already announced the happening of its season 3 and shared that the season 3 will be of ten episodes.

But as we all know, season 2 is still ongoing, so the makers still need to start production work for the same. Thus, here we can assume that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will be released by mid-2024 or the end of 2024.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Storyline Overview:

The Summer I Turned Pretty Series is wholly based on a novel under the same name written by Jenny Han, the creator of the series. So, the series covered the scenario of a love triangle.

So, the lead character of the series is Belly Conklin, who is just entered her sixteenth year, and when on one of the mini summer trips to a fictional created beach along with her mother, Laurel, brother Steven, and her mother’s best friend Susannah who also came there along with her two sons named Conrad and Jeremiah.

oh yes we remember pic.twitter.com/FHucGoumdO — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) August 6, 2023

There Belly fallin’ love with both the son of Susannah, or in other words, we can say that she had a crush on them. So like this, the series covers the plot of a love triangle, which became more complicated as the series progressed to another season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Expected Plotline:

At the present moment, we all know that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is still ongoing; and the last two episodes of the Season 2 are yet to release. Therefore, we have not received further updates about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

But one thing is pretty straightforward, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 will increase the excitement of all The Summer I Turned Pretty Series fans, as they announced that season 3 will have ten episodes.

Thus, keep calm, and watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 until any other information about Season 3 officially reveals.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Cast Member:

Since the first season, fans have fallen in love with every cast member’s performance of The Summer I Turned Pretty Series. But after the official announcement about The Summer, I Turned Pretty Season 3; everyone is again excited to know who will be a part of its season 3.

But the thing is, at present, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2s last two episodes are yet to release, so makers have not shared any official news about who will be there in season 3.

So, here we are sharing with you the list of all the cast members who have played vital roles in the series since its last two seasons.

Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin

Jackie Chung as Laurel Park

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fisher

Rachel Blanchard as Susannah Fisher

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Sean Kaufman as Steven Conklin

Rain Spencer as Taylor

Minnie Mills as Shayla

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Summer Madison as Nicole Richardson

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Elsie Fisher as Skye

Kyra Sedgwick as Julia

David Iacono as Cam

Also, apart from this, the makers may add some new faces to expand the plot; or bring some new twists in the upcoming season.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 List of Episodes:

The show maker of The Summer I Turned Pretty Series was busy giving the perfect end to its ongoing season 2, as the last two episodes of the series remain yet to release.

But, here, the makers also open up that The Summer I Turned Pretty forthcoming season will have an addition of two more episodes; that is, season 3 will be ten episodes.

But yet, they have not shared any further details regarding the same. Thus, here we are presenting the list of episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, along with their title names, so the readers can easily guess the plot for the entire episode.

Episode 01: “Love Lost”

Episode 02: “Love Scene”

Episode 03: “Love Sick”

Episode 04: “Love Game”

Episode 05: “Love Fool”

Episode 06: “Love Fest”

Counting down the days until Friday like: ⏰👀 Only a few days until the next episode of @thesummeriturnedpretty drops!

–

📸: @lenslibrary #TheSummerITurnedPretty #SimonTeen pic.twitter.com/pqMCiTjlYe — Simon Teen (@simonteen) August 6, 2023

Also, here, we are sharing the release date of the last two upcoming episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2.

Episode 07: “Love Affair” will going to be released by the 11th of August, 2023

Episode 08: “Love Triangle” will going to be released by the 18th of August, 2023

The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Production Team:

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a Coming-of-age based series initially taken from a novel under the same name, written by Jenny Han, who also created this popular series. Also, it has many talented starring members like Rain Spencer, Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Minnie Mills, Alfredo Narciso, and many more who have performed their roles superbly for the series.

Also, the series has an excellent team of executive producers and producers like Jesse Peretz, Hope Hartman, Nne Ebong, Karen Rosenfelt, Marty Scott, Nicole Colombie, and a few more.

Apart from this, the complete music for the series is given by Zachary Dawes, and they also have an excellent editors team which includes Alisa Lepselter, Kate Hickey, Victor Du Bois, Sean Fawcett, Jamie Kennedy, etc.

Where to Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

The official streaming platform for The Summer I Turned Pretty series is Amazon Prime Video, where the viewers can watch all the latest episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Series.

Not only that but if the fans want all the latest updates about the upcoming seasons and an upcoming episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty series. It is available only on Amazon Prime Videos.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Trailer:

As far as we know, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is still ongoing; and the last two episodes remain to release. Thus, we cannot share teaser or trailer updates of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

But not to worry, guys, as many people haven’t seen the trailer of The Summer I Turned Pretty newly released season, so for them here, we have shared the link to The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, with the hope that they will enjoy watching it.

Bottom Lines:

So that’s all, dear readers; now we hope that after reading this complete article carefully, you guys have enough updates about The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, like its release date, storyline, cast members, list of episodes, and more.

Also, in this article, we have shared the release date of the last two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, with the hope that you can watch the upcoming episode of season 2 on the same day it will officially release.

Now, at last, we hope you all get the relevant information about all the upcoming series and seasons from our website. Still, if you have any queries, feel free to comment in our website comment section.