Made In Heaven Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need to Know

Nowadays, Indian drama series is gaining popularity all over the globe. And some of them have also earned millions of fans. Here we are back again with one of the most highly anticipated Indian romantic drama series, ‘Made In Heaven.’



The famous Indian film directors and screenwriters Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti created and developed this fantastic romantic drama series. Also, Made In Heaven Season 1 has received 8.3 out of 10 ratings on the IMDb platform. Now, you can imagine the show’s popularity among the Indians.

If you are fond of watching love-romantic dramas with unexpected twists and turns, then Made In Heaven can be your next binge-watch drama series. This blog post will inform you about release dates, cast members, and trailer updates for Made In Heaven Season 2.

Made In Heaven Season 2 Release Date

Made In Heaven has all the potential for the renewal of the second season. Since the show makers released Made In Heaven Season 1 on March 8, 2019, fans have praised the show’s concept.

Now, it’s been more than four years since the creators have not released Made In Heaven Season 2. Therefore, many fans wonder whether there will be another season of Made In Heaven.

So the answer is straightforward. The creators have confirmed the renewal for the second season of Made In Heaven. However, the official release date for Made In Heaven Season 2 is yet to be announced.

Made In Heaven Series Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The storyline for Made In Heaven series revolves around two of the most dynamic and determined wedding planners, Tara (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (Arjun Mathur). They own one of the most promising wedding management agencies, ‘Made In Heaven.’



As the story progresses, we see that despite being owners of one of the successful wedding management agencies, the duo faces many hectic challenges in their lives. On the one hand, Tara struggles to redefine her independence from her husband, Adil Khanna. While on the other hand, Karan has problems with the rigid and stereotypical society.

Apart from this duo, Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven Season 1 has featured many talented artists from all over India. The show has featured ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.’ fame Kalki Koechlin. Also, it has included some of the most versatile and experienced actors like Sanjay Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, Pulkit Samrat, Dalip Tahil, and many others.

Since the plot deals with traditional and modern thinking and ideologies of the fictional characters, it includes more intense drama, clashes, and unexpected chemistries among the characters. According to some reports, Made In Heaven Season, 2 will follow the same trend and bring more drama, romance, love, and suspense. Let’s see what will be served in the second installment of Made In Heaven Season 2.

Made In Heaven Season 2 Cast Members

Without the hard work and dedication of the showrunners and actors, the show couldn’t get the desired success. However, Made In Heaven Season 1 has earned so much love and respect from the audience and critics.

Here, we have provided a list of cast members of Made In Heaven Season 1. The show has featured some of the most talented actors and actresses. It includes…

Sobhita Dhulipala as Tara Khanna

Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jaspreet Kaur “Jazz”

Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna

Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi

Arjun Mathur as Karan Mehra

Neel Madhav as Arjun Mehra

Zachary Coffin as Adam

Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai

Vijay Raaz as Jauhari

Natasha Singh as Shibani Bagchi

Yashaswini Dayama as Mitali Gupta

Dalip Tahil as Kishore Khanna

Vinay Pathak as Ramesh Gupta

Ayesha Raza Mishra as Renu Gupta

Manini Mishra as Vimala Singh

Suchitra Pillai as Mani Pandey

Saket Sharma as young Karan

Lushin Dubey as Sheila Naqvi

Denzil Smith as Mr Swarup

Shalva Kinjawadekar as young Nawab

Deepti Naval as Gayatri Mathur

Ankur Rathee as Sam

Siddharth Bhardwaj as Inspector Chauhan

Sahidur Rahaman as Nadeem Mechanic

Aditi Joshi as Aliya Saxena

Aman Bhagat as Rahul Mathur

Neena Gupta as Veenu Roshan

Purnendu Bhattacharya as Raghvendra Roshan

Rahul Vohra as Bijoy Chatterjee

Pavail Gulati as Angad Roshan

Rasika Dugal as Nutan Yadav

Pulkit Samrat as Sarfaraz Khan

Vikrant Massey as Nawab Khan

Siddharth Menon as John Matthew

Made In Heaven Season 2 Episode List

Currently, creators have not released the official list of episode titles. So here we have provided a list of Made In Heaven Season 1 episodes. It will help you to binge-watch the whole season.

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 01 – “All Thet Glitters Is Gold”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 02 – “Star Struck Lovers”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 03 – “It’s Never Too Late”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 04 – “The Price of Love”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 05 – “A Marriage of Convenience”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 06 – “Something Old, Something New”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 07 – “A Royal Affair”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 08 – “Pride and Bridezilla”

Made In Heaven Season 1 Episode 09 – “The Great Escape”

Where To Watch Made In Heaven Season 2?

Made In Heaven is considered one of the highly anticipated Indian romantic drama series, and audiences eagerly await the second season.

However, if you haven’t enjoyed Made In Heaven’s earlier season, what are you waiting for? Head to Amazon Prime Video and binge-watch the whole season of Made In Heaven.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Made In Heaven Season 2?

Unfortunately, no official information is available for the number of Made In Heaven Season 2 episodes. However, the first installment of Made In Heaven was released with nine episodes. The upcoming season may also follow the same pattern.

However, the number of episodes may depend upon the storyline and the length of the production process. We will update you with the latest information whenever the showrunners drop the release date and episode numbers.

Made In Heaven Season 2 Makers Team

Made In Heaven is the complete package of love and romantic drama. The show has gathered so much love and respect from the audience, and the major credits go to the show’s creators. Made In Heaven Season, 1 was initially created by renowned directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Furthermore, the show was also directed by famous Indian directors such as Prasant Nair, Nitya Mehra, and Alankrita Shrivastava. The show’s cinematographers were Jay Oza, John Jacob Payyapalli, Tanay Satam, and Stefan Ciupek.

Made In Heaven Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Made In Heaven is an Indian romantic drama series created and developed by famous Indian film directors and screenwriters Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The first installment of Made In Heaven initially premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 8, 2019. Since then, millions of fans have eagerly awaited the show’s renewal for a second season.



We regret to announce that, even after receiving a good response from the audience and reviewers, the show makers and writers have not shared the official release date for Made In Heaven Season 2. However, a couple of days ago, Amazon Prime Video shared an Instagram Post where the platform mentioned that Made In Heaven Season 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Made In Heaven Season 2 Trailer Release

The creators have not revealed the exact release date for Made In Heaven Season 2. However, since the showrunners and team have confirmed the news for the second installment of this fantastic romantic drama series, fans are curious about the show’s latest updates.

Even after a span of more than four years, the fans haven’t received the official teaser trailer for Made In Heaven Season 2. So, here we have provided a trailer for Made In Heaven Season 1.

Final Thoughts

So here is the conclusion of this blog post. As Made In Heaven received huge success with its first installment, fans are now eagerly waiting for the second season for the same. However, the official team members haven’t said a word about the exact release date for the comeback of Delhi’s duo-wedding planners Karan and Tara.

But luckily you have found us. We are here to provide all the necessary information about your favorite shows and their renewal status. If and when the creators reveal the release dates for Made In Heaven Season 2, we will update you with the latest information. Stay tuned, and drop your valuable suggestions and opinions in the comment box.