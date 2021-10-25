The showrunner of The Rookie Bans Live Weapons For Safety After Baldwin Mishap

The Rookie is the latest series on the block to ban live weapons on set just after the fatal mishap surrounding Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust.

Alexi Hawley is the showrunner of The Rookie. He has announced a policy change for the police drama series with the use of both live weapons and CGI.

The series is changing some rules as well as completely banning the use of the latter for the safety of their cast and crew.

The ban of these things comes one day after Alec Baldwin – discharged a prop firearm results in the tragic death of Head of Photography Halyna Hutchins as well as injures to director Joel Souza on the set of the film Rust.

Alexi Hawley said that as always, if you ever feel unsafe or witness anything that concerns you, please do not hesitate to report it, and his door is always open.

The series The Rookie does not seem the first to implement the ban of live weapons, as well as many are also hope it is not the last.

Recently on Friday, The Boys creator named Eric Kripke tweeted a pledge – to switch live weapons to digital post-production, in honor of Hutchins.

Someone hurt or killed on my set is my worst nightmare. Sending love to Halyna Hutchins' family, @JensenAckles, cast & crew of "Rust." I'm so sorry. In her memory, a simple, easy pledge: no more guns with blanks on any of my sets ever. We'll use VFX muzzle flashes. Who's with me? — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) October 22, 2021

The Rookie is an American drama tv series. It is a police procedural series. The series The Rookie is full of action, crime, and drama.

Alexi Hawley created the series The Rookie. In the series The Rookie, starting over is not easy, especially for John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of joining the LAPD.

At the time when their older rookie, he has met with skepticism from those who see him as walking midlife crisis.

The series The Rookie stars Alyssa Diaz, Melissa O’Neil, and Richard T. Jones. It was executively produced by Alexi Hawley, Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Nicholas Pepper, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Liz Friedlander, and William Norcross. It was produced by Michele Greco.

The fourth season of the series The Rookie is currently airing on ABC. Four episodes titled Life and Death, Five Minutes, In the Line of Fire, and Red Hot are already aired, and the remaining will soon be aired on ABC.

The series The Rookie has received a great response from the audience. It has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. The series The Rookie was directed by Bill Roe, Michael Goi, Sylvain White, Lisa Demaine, Bill Johnson, Chi Yoon Chung, Daniel Willis, Liz Friedlander, Toa Fraser, David McWhirter, Greg Beeman, Timothy Busfield, Adam Davidson, etc.

It was written by Alexi Hawley, Fredrick Kotto, Bill Rinier, Natalie Callaghan, Racheal Seymour, Inda Craig-Galvan, David Radcliff, Zoe Cheng, Paula Puryear, Robert Bella, Brynn Malone, Vincent Angell, Elizabeth Beall, Corey Miller, Terence Paul Winter, Diana Mendez, Liz Hsiao Lan Alper, Ally Seibert, etc. If we get any other update about it, we will update it here.

