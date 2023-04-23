The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3, Releasing Date, Storyline, and Everything You Need To Know

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a well-known Japanese series based on a Japanese Manga Novel. The series was directed by three famous directors, named Takao Abo (The creator of Season 1), Masato Jinbo (The creator of Season 2), and Hitoshi Haga (The creator of Season 3). The core theme of the entire series is related to Dark Fantasy, and it also talks about the parallel world. The series is constantly gaining popularity from the side of its fans.

Now, if we talk about the IMDb Ratings of one of the incredible shows, The Rising of the Shield Hero, it is 7.9 out of 10, which is impressive.

After getting massive success with The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 1 and Season 2, the makers have also announced that they have already started work on making renewal for the series, and it will be released soon.

Also, after releasing the last episode of the second season on 29th June 2022, the fans are patiently waiting to know more about the upcoming season of the series. So, this article will tell you all essential information about the upcoming season of The Rising of the Shield Hero, including its storyline, cast members, release date, and much more.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3, Cast Member:

Before starting the discussion about the upcoming season, it is essential for you to know the list of the fan’s favorite cast members. Because the fans are always excited to know their favorite characters in every series season, they have to face a few critical situations if the makers make any changes in their cast members.

So, here we are presenting you all a list of cast members who will appear for the upcoming season of The Rising of the Shield, which includes;

Kaito Ishikawa impart his voiceover to Naofumi Iwatani

Makoto Takahashi’s voiceover for Motoyasu Kitamura

Asami Seto’s voiceover for Raphtalia

Sarah Emi Bridcult’s voiceover for Malty Melromarc

Natsuko Hara’s voiceover for Rishia Lvyred

But the thing is, the list mentioned above of characters still needs to be confirmed by the maker’s team. So, fans must wait a few more weeks to know the approved list of cast members.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Series Overview:

The Rising of the Shield Hero Series perfectly combines the earth and a parallel world. The director has beautifully created a story of a parallel world. Also, their fans appreciate all the imagination and cinematography the director has used in this series.

The series’ storyline mainly focuses on Naofumi Iwatani, a leading cast member, who is a university student, and suddenly finds himself in a parallel world with the three other Japanese Men.

When Naofumi Iwatani finds the reason for his arrival in this parallel world, at that time, he comes to know that he and the other three people are performing the role of the Cardinal Heroes to protect their land from the monsters.

Also, the fans have seen that all four heroes are gifted with special equipment to fight against the monster. Naofumi also receives the Legendary Shield equipment to protect their world from the monster. But, later, he realized that all three partners had cheated on him, and now he was alone in this new world.

NEWS: The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Anime is Ready to Rise This October in New Teaser 🔥 More: https://t.co/owuMu6qFCA pic.twitter.com/By8Ey62Ci3 — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) April 7, 2023

Then one day, the Naofumi decided to buy a Young half-human girl from the trader. That girl’s name is Raphtalia, and she is trying to overcome her past trauma upside to Naofumi. Then, after a few days, Naofumi and Raphtalia decide to start their new life together in this new world.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Expected Storyline:

Viewers are much excited to know the storyline of The Rising of the Shield Hero after the completion of season 2.

The makers have released season 2 from the volume 6 to 9 and added some portion from its 10th volume. The fans hope that season 3 will start with volume 11 of the novel.

Will Naofumi and his friends be able to pursue the path they believe in? Join the journey as The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 debuts on @Crunchyroll this October 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/P2gekPez02 — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) April 8, 2023

But unfortunately, we cannot give you the exact storyline of the upcoming season because the makers have not shared anything about it.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Release Date:

If we speak about the release date of season 3, it still needs to be revealed officially. But the fans hope they can see the first glimpse of season 3 by the end of 2023.

Also, the main reason behind the delay in the release date for season 3 is the delay in releasing season 2 of the series.

According to a report, some people believe that the main reason behind delaying in season 3 was due in arriving its previous season, which is season 2

Where to Watch The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3?

The Rising of the Shield Hero, season 1 and season 2, is now available on Disney+Hotstar. Also, the upcoming season of The Rising of the Shield Hero will be released on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Trailer:

Although, it is for sure that The Rising of the Shield season 3 will be there very soon. But, currently, we don’t have any further information about the same.

The trailer still needs to be out, but till that time, you can re-watch the previous season’s trailer, which is already linked above.

Final Words:

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a famous Japanese series based on a Manga Japanese Novel. The series is an excellent combination of a past and a parallel world lifestyle. After releasing seasons 1 and 2 of the series, the fans are excited about the upcoming season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

So, we have discussed all the crucial information about the forthcoming season of The Rising of the Shield Hero, including its storyline, cast, and even its release date, which is yet to be disclosed.

For more information, please stay connected with our website, and if you have any questions about any series of seasons, you can feel free to comment in our website comment section.