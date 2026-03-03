Facebook Twitter Pinterest Reddit WhatsApp

The Paper Season 2 Release Date: Story, Cast & Key Updates

The Paper is an American comedy television series. It is a mockumentary sitcom. It includes workplace comedy and drama. Greg Daniels and Michael Koman created the Peacock series The Paper.

The series The Paper was renewed for a second season in September 2025. The show The Paper is based on the British television sitcom The Office by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Let’s move to the plot of the second season of the series The Paper.

The Paper Season 2 Plot:

In the last episode of the series The Paper, we saw that Detrick tries to end his courtship because he can’t remain casual with Nicole after she discovers he hadn’t been observing people as she had assumed.

Later, Oscar quietly encourages Ned to pursue Mare even though he has reservations about pursuing her boss after noticing that Marv is inwardly in a passionate relationship with Ann.

When Ned arrives at Mare’s hotel room, he thinks she is with Theo, but in reality, she is with Nicole. On the other side, Mare reciprocates Ned’s admission of his emotions for her.

To release their tension, they decide to kiss once, but their relationship soon becomes passionate. Now, at the end, concerned about the state of their romantic future, Ned withdraws. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect the story of The Paper Season 1 to continue in Season 2, as the first season left off with a cliffhanger. Maybe the second season will include more drama. Let’s see what happens next.

The series, Matthew Nodella produced, is the Paper. It was executively produced by Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, Ricky Gervais, and Stephen Merchant.

We expect that the cast of the first season of the series The Paper will be the same in the next season. As we get any updates, we will post them here. Let’s see the cast of the Peacock series The Paper, Season 2.

The Paper Season 2 Cast:

In the series The Paper, Domhnall Gleeson played Ned Sampson, Sabrina Impacciatore played Esmeralda Grand, Chelsea Frei played Mare Pitti, Melvin Gregg played Detrick Moore, Gbemisola Ikumelo played Adelola Olofin, Alex Edelman played Adam Cooper, Ramona Young played Nicole Lee, Tim Key played Ken Davies, Oscar Nunez played Oscar Martinez, Duane Shepard Sr. played Barry, Allan Havey played Marv Putnam, Nate Jackson played Nate Wells, Mo Welch played Kimberly, Eric Rahill played Travis Bienlien, Nancy Lenehan played Ann Putnam, Molly Ephraim played Summer, and Tracy Letts.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series The Paper.

The Paper Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date for The Paper Season 2 has not been announced yet, but we expect it to arrive in late 2026. The first season of The Paper aired on Peacock on 4th September 2025.

The first season of the series The Paper contains ten episodes titled Pilot, The Five W’s, Buddy and the Dude, “TTT vs the Blogger, Scam Alert, Churnalism, I Love You, Church and State, Matching Ponchos, and The Ohio Journalism Awards.

We expect the second season of The Paper also to contain 10 episodes. Let’s see what happens next. Deedle-Dee Productions, Banijay Americas, and Universal Television produced the series.

The Peacock series The Paper was directed and written by Greg Daniels, Michael Koman, Ken Kwapis, Yana Gorskaya, Patrick Kang, Michael Levin, Amanda Rosenberg, Tazbah Chavez, Mo Welch, Jason Woliner, Eric Rahill, Jennifer Celotta, Alex Edelman, Matt Sohn, Ben Phillippe, Dave Rogers, L. E. Correia, Jeffrey Blitz, and Paul Lieberstein.

As we get any updates about the release date of The Paper Season 2, we will mention it here. So, check this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Paper, Season 2.

The Paper Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer for The Paper Season 2 has not been released yet, but we expect it will be released soon. Till then, let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series The Paper. Peacock released itk on 7th August 2025.

If we get any updates or news about the second-season trailer for The Paper, we will mention them here. So, make sure to visit this website regularly. Now, let’s talk about the critical reception of the series The Paper.

The Paper Critical Reception:

The first season of the series The Paper has received excellent reviews from critics. We expect the second season of The Paper to receive a very positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The Paper has an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s 85%.

Suppose you become a fan of the Peacock series, The Paper. In that case, there are many similar TV series that are available, such as The Office, Parks and Recreation, Abbott Elementary, Modern Family, St. Denis Medical, What We Do in the Shadows, Jury Duty, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Bold Type, etc.

If we get any other updates about the second season of The Paper, we will update here. Make sure you don’t forget to add a bookmark to this website to get the latest news and updates. Stay tuned for the next update.