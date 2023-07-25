The Marked Heart Season 3 Release Date, Cast Members, Plot Synopsis, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

The Marked Heart is a Colombian crime-thriller drama series known as Palpito in Spanish. Famous filmmaker and screenwriter did the screenplay and development of the show, Leonardo Padron. This crime-thriller drama series runs for two seasons, and fans wonder whether there will be The Marked Heart Season 3. So, this article will give you all the necessary information that you need to know about The Marked Heart Season 3.



But before diving into the release dates and cast members of The Marked Heart Season 3, let’s look at the show’s popularity. The Marked Heart Seasons 1 and 2 have received tremendous responses from the audience. The show has also generated 6.5/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are fond of suspense-thriller drama, then The Marked Heart Seasons 1 and 2 will surely give you goosebumps. Here, we have provided possible release dates, cast members, and trailer release for The Marked Heart Season 3.

The Marked Heart Season 3 Release Date

Currently, two seasons of The Marked Heart have been released so far. On top of that, when it was released for the first season on April 20, 2022, the show received a good response from the audience. And later, the second season was aired on Netflix on April 19, 2023. And nowadays, many fans are eagerly waiting for the third season.

But unfortunately, the show makers have not confirmed the renewal of The Marked Heart Season 3. However, the finale of The Marked Heart Season 2 left many questions unanswered, so we expect that the third season will be released by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024. Therefore, fans have to wait till the final confirmation.



The Marked Heart Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The Marked Heart is one of the most highly anticipated drama series created and developed by famous screenplay writer and producer Leonardo Padron. The whole storyline focuses on crime-thriller and drama.



The Marked Heart Season 1 and 2 revolves around Simon Duque (Michel Brown), whose wife, Valeria (Margarita Munoz), was murdered by a criminal to remove her compatible heart so that they can transplant it into someone else’s body. The heart was later transplanted into Camila’s body, the wife of a renowned wealthy man.

Long story short, as our lead character, Simon, steps into the matter, he finds a dark truth about the human trafficking and organ resale markets, and here, Simon decides to take revenge. As the story progresses, Simon enters the dangerous world, and everything for him goes upside down.

In a nutshell, The Marked Heart crime-thriller drama series chills the spine and leaves the audience speechless. In the following section, we added a complete list of cast members and episode titles for The Marked Heart Season 3.

The Marked Heart Season 3 Cast Members List

The Marked Heart crime-drama series has received positive responses from viewers and critics, and since it was released for the second season on April 19, 2022, many fans have been curious about the cast members.

However, makers have not revealed the official names of the cast members of The Marked Heart Season 3. So here we have provided a complete list of cast members who may return for the upcoming seasons.

Michel Brown as Simon Duque

Margarita Munoz as Valeria Duque

Sebastian Martinez as Zacarias Cienfuegos

Ana Lucia Dominguez as Camila Duarte

Jacqueline Arenal as Greta Volcan

Moises Arizmendi as Mariachi

Mauricio Cujar as Braulio Cardenas

Juan Fernando Sanchez as Juan Carlos Sarmiento

Valeria Emiliani as Samantha Duque

Julian Cerati as Tomas

Apart from the cast, as mentioned above, we may also see some new cast members in The Marked Heart Season 3.

The Marked Heart Season 3 Episode Title List

Unfortunately, no information has been made public for The Marked Heart Season 3. On top of that, the official episode titles also need to be published.



Still, here, we have provided a complete list of episode titles for The Marked Heart Season 2. It will help you to binge-watch the whole season.

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 01 – The Reunion

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 02 – Put Yourself In My Shoes

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 03 – Welcome To Hell

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 04 – A Desperate Solution

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 05 – Chaos

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 06 – The Last Hope

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 07 – A Terrible Choice

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 08 – Against Time

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 09 – Out of Control

The Marked Heart Season 2 Episode 10 – Atonement

Where To Watch The Marked Heart Season 3?

The Marked Heart drama series is called ‘Palpito’ in Spanish. Since the show makers have released two seasons of The Marked Heart, fans are anxiously waiting for the third season. The show is a complete set of crime, thriller, suspense, and a world full of human-organ trafficking.

Camila, Zacarías, and Simón are back in a new season of the global phenomenon, The Marked Heart! pic.twitter.com/FERTqLSgZF — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2023

The two seasons are more than enough to give chills to our spines. And, if you haven’t watched The Marked Heart Seasons 1 and 2, you are missing one of the most highly anticipated drama series. Go to Netflix and watch The Marked Heart Seasons 1 and 2. If there is a third season, it will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Marked Heart Season 3?

The show makers have not announced the official release dates for The Marked Season 3. Not only that, but the number of episodes is also unavailable.



Still, if we look at the previous releases, The Marked Heart crime-thriller drama series was released with an average of ten to fourteen episodes, so The Marked Heart Season 3 will also air with ten or more episodes.

The Marked Heart Season 3 Makers Team

The Marked Heart is a Spanish crime-thriller drama series created and developed by Leonardo Padron. Not only that, but Leonardo has also served as the screenwriter for The Marked Heart Seasons 1 and 2.

Su venganza late con fuerza. ‘Pálpito’ llega a Netflix el 6 de abril. pic.twitter.com/YwInl0WE47 — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) January 27, 2022

In addition to that, Camilo Vega directed the whole drama series. And Diego Jimenez was the cinematographer for The Makerd Heart Seasons 1 and 2. The show was run for two seasons on Netflix, which is 38 to 50 minutes long.

The Marked Heart Season 3 Latest Updates 2023

Colombian crime thriller drama, The Marked Heart series runs for two seasons, and fans are excited about the show’s renewal for a third season. Initially, the show was created and developed by Leonardo Padron, and it was aired on Netflix on April 20, 2022.

However, the show makers have yet to share the official release date for The Marked Heart Season 3. But still, we can expect the show to renew sometime in 2024. If and when the makers confirm the release date for The Marked Heart Season 3, we will update you with the latest information. Until then, watch the earlier seasons of The Marked Heart series.

The Marked Heart Season 3 Trailer Release

At the time of writing this article, we, as fans of this hit web series, feel sorrow as the show makers have not released the official release dates for The Marked Heart Season 3. Also, the official trailer for The Marked Heart is yet to be published.

However, we have provided a link for The Marked Heart Season 2 trailer for viewers’ convenience. Click on the above link to watch The Marked Heart Season 2 trailer. As soon as we get the official trailer for The Marked Heart Season 3, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

So finally, here is the conclusion of this article. You have all the latest updates for The Marked Heart Season 3. With excellent story progression, direction, and a balanced approach for heart-throbbing twists and turns, makers have developed this series to the next level.

If you are one of those cinephiles who binge-watch crime-thriller dramas, Leonardo Padron’s 2022 released The Marked Heart drama series will entertain you more than anything.

However, the official confirmation for the third block of The Marked Heart is yet to be announced. But you don’t need to worry about the latest updates. We will inform you of the latest details when we get the official confirmation from the team members. Until then, enjoy the earlier seasons and prepare to watch more thrillers in The Marked Heart Season 3.