The iPhone 12 Pro will not have a 120Hz screen: analyst

Apple will not use a 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display on the iPhone 12, according to analyst Ross Young.

Young, who specializes in information on computer screens. smartphones, say what none of their sources could corroborate that the iPhone 12, in any of its four versions, would have a high-speed update screen.

Young’s report contrasts with multiple leaks suggesting a screen of at least 90Hz or up to 120Hz on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s two premium phones for that year. The refresh rate of a screen refers to how smoothly it can display the content and the faster it is, the better the display.



Apple began using the ProMotion display (name used by the company) with the 2018 iPad Pro. The 2020 iPad Pro also has this technology. However, the reasons why Apple would not place this type of screen are unknown, knowing that other products of the company have it and its rivals offer similar technology since last year, at least.

Young’s report, posted on Twitter, reveals an extensive list of cell phones from manufacturers outside of Apple that would have a 120Hz screen, including the Pixel 5, the Galaxy Note 20 series and a slew of phones from Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei, Oppo. , Xiaomi and Realme.

Apple does not comment on rumors.

The iPhone 12, a family of at least four models, would be announced in the fall. Apple would not be able to announce these phones at an event in September, as is often the case, because the phones are delayed due to the pandemic. Most likely, the phones will arrive, in the most favorable scenario, until October.