The iPhone 12 Pro will have a 120Hz ProMotion screen: report

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Only two models of the iPhone 12 they will have ProMotion screen with high refresh rate.

According to the account @IceUniverse On Twitter, the screen of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have a refresh rate of 120Hz, the same as the iPad Pro has for several generations.

The four different iPhone 12s will have OLED-type screens, according to reports, but only the Pro models would have the ability to update to 120Hz, a feature that improves content display. Some high-end phones this year are already starting to offer this feature, with update rates between 90 and 120Hz.

Apple will launch four versions of the iPhone 12, a 5.4-inch model and a 6.1-inch model would form the most affordable family; and a 6.1-inch version alongside a 6.7-inch version would be the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively.

In addition to the ProMotion screen, the Pro models for this year would differ by offering a LiDAR sensor, which is already present in the latest generation of the iPad Pro and is used to have a better measurement of the environment for augmented reality purposes.

Apple has not commented on the iPhone 12.

The new Apple phones are expected sometime in the fall. Many reports suggest a possible delay to the launch, but this week analysts said they expect the launch happen in september and without setbacks.