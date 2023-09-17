The InBESTigators Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, and Everything

The InBESTigators is one of the Mockumentary series created by Wayne Hope and Robyn Butler. The series is about a children’s group solving a mysterious crime case. Not only that, but the series also earns massive positive responses from their viewers, and the IMDb rating of The InBESTigators series is 8.2 out of 10; it is also one of the best series at the time of their release.

Now, both the season of The InBESTigators series was released in 2019 with the fantastic twenty episodes. After that, everyone is eagerly waiting to watch another excellent episode of The InBESTigators series.

Therefore, this article will discuss The InBESTigators Season 3’s release date, storyline, cast members, Trailer, creators team, etc.

The InBESTigators Season 3 Release Date:

The InBESTigators is one of the mystery-based Australian series created by Wayne Hope and Robyn Butler. The first season of The InBESTigators was released on 21st June 2019 with 20 episodes; another season was also released in the same year, on 11th November 2019, with 20 episodes.

And, if we talk about the Netflix release date, season 1 was released on 9th August 2019, and season 2 was released on 10th January 2020 on Netflix.

So, after the second season, the audiences eagerly awaited to know when The InBESTigators season 3 would be released, but now we do not have any new updates. It is almost three years, and we do not have any announcement about the series season 3; now, there are a few chances of the happening of season 3.

The InBESTigators Series Storyline Overview:

As we said above in the introduction, the series The InBESTigators is all about a group of four children, including Ezra Banks, an intelligent boy who knows everything about technology; Ava Andrikides, a social and dramatic girl; Maudie Miller, another clever boy who solves many InBESTigators cases; and the Kyle Klimson who is easily distracted by new things.

So, these excellent kiddos teamed up to make The InBESTigators agency, which handles and solves all crime cases. Later, they also make a vlog describing how they solved their previous issue.

It's confirmed were getting a season 2 of the Inbestigators I'm so excited. pic.twitter.com/Ngz2atZ7N5 — Samuel Warwick (@SamuelTrainhog) October 14, 2019

Thus, this series is an interesting one, which earned many positive responses from the side of their fans, and now they all were also eagerly waiting to watch another new season of the series, which is yet to be announced.

The InBESTigators Season 3 Expected Storyline:

Well, at the current moment, we are, too, looking for new updates about the series yet not decided season. So, there is only use in sharing expected plotlines once the makers confirm the news about The InBESTigators Season 3.

But still, if there is any new season of the series, it will have everything in its double amount: double twists and turns, challenges, etc.

The InBESTigators Season 3 Cast Members:

The fans of The InBESTigators series already know that it is a Mystery-based series in which a group of children solve cases, and the acting of every cute little cast member is fantastic. The audiences appreciate the performance of every cast member and demand to watch the same faces in all the seasons.

But the thing is, we all know that, at present, makers have not confirmed the news of The InBESTigators Season 3. Therefore, the following list of cast members are those names who had played vital roles in The InBESTigators both seasons, and we also hope that, if there is another season of the series, it will also include the same faces.

Abby Bergman as Ava Andrikides

Anna Cooke as Maudie Miller

Clarke Richards as Mr Barker

Aston Droomer as Ezra Banks

Jamil Smyth-Secka as Kyle Klimson

Eliza Ong as Poppy Banks

Maria Angelico as Miss Tan

Madeline Jevic Mrs. as Mrs. Parides

James Saunders as Mr McGillick

Zac Mineo as James, an arrogant

Soraya Briggs as Max

Ethan Pham as Diet

Monty Henderson as Toby

Sienna Foggy as Esther

Bailey McMillan-Power as Justin

Jack Goodsell as Archie

Marita Wilcox as Mrs. Maniaci

Milla Bishop as Miranda

Frank Woodley as Brian

Kayleigh O’Dwyer as Dayani

Shayne Warren as Paul

Apart from this list, there might be a chance that if there is a season 3, then makers may introduce a new face too, and the old cast also grow up in the yet-not-decided series.

The InBESTigators Season 3 List of Episodes:

As far as we know, both the previous seasons of The InBESTigators series have 20 episodes; therefore, it is easy for us to estimate that if there will be any new season of the series in the future, then it will also be 20 episodes.

Also, the following is the list of episodes of The InBESTigators Season 2, and here we shared the list along with the episode guide so that the viewers can quickly learn the plot of individual episodes.

Cannot believe we’re now watching this for a second time #inbestigators pic.twitter.com/jTzMXgz2p9 — Alison MacWarbie (@MacWarbie) March 26, 2020

Episode 01: “The Case of the Concert Catastrophe”

Episode 02: “The Case of the Soccer Saga”

Episode 03: “The Case of the Puzzling Pet Day”

Episode 04: “The Case of the Copy Cat”

Episode 05: “The Case of the Rosemary Riddle”

Episode 06: “The Case of the Robot Robbery”

Episode 07: “The Case of the Vanishing Koalas”

Episode 08: “The Case of the Extremely Empty Freezer”

Episode 09: “The Case of the Miraculous Mini Golfer”

Episode 10: “The Case of the Problematic Party”

Episode 11: “The Case of the Lousy Lunch Orders”

Episode 12: “The Case of the Interrupting Intern”

Episode 13: “The Case of the Freaky Frequency”

Episode 14: “The Case of the Tricky Trimathalon”

Episode 15: “The Case of the Burgled Bags”

Episode 16: “The Case of the Distracted Detective”

Episode 17: “The Case of the Fishy Fundraiser”

Episode 18: “The Case of the Incredible Fortune Teller”

Episode 19: “The Case of the Unhappy Camper”

Episode 20: “The Case of the Triple Inbestigation”

The InBESTigators Season 3 Makers Team:

The InBESTigators is one of the Mockumentary series created by Wayne Hope and Robyn Butler and written by Bob Franklin, Wayne Hope, Robyn Butler, Maddy Butler, Jayden Masciulli, Molly Daniels, and Lisa Marie Corso. Not only that, but the entire series was directed by Tim Bartley, Nina Buxton, Robyn Butler, Ian Reiser, and Wayne Hope.

The InBESTigators series also has a super-talented team of executive producers producers, which includes Wayne Hope, Robyn Butler, Greg Sitch, and Bernadette O’Manhony. Craig Pilkington is the Music composer of the entire series. The InBESTigators was made under the Gristmill Production company.

Where to Watch The InBESTigators Season 3?

The series The InBESTigators has two official streaming platforms. The first one is ABC Me, which is specifically for Australian viewers, and the other one is Netflix, which is for international viewers. So, guys, you can watch the series The InBESTigators from any platform.

Not only that but if the makers announce any new season in the future, then that will also be released on both platforms.

The InBESTigators Season 3 Trailer:

Unfortunately, we are still looking forward to learning the latest information about whether there will be The InBESTigators Season 3. So, at the moment, we cannot share any new teaser or trailer updates about The InBESTigators series.

But you can re-look at The InBESTigators Season 2 trailer, already linked above. And we hope you all feel joy after watching a few glimpses of The InBESTigators series season 2 again.

