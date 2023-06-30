The God of High School Season 2 Release Date, Characters, Storyline, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

What can be more entertaining other than watching an Anime series in your spare time? Probably none, especially when you are a Japanese anime series fan. However, The God of High School series is an adaptation of South Korean manhwas.

Yongje Park originally wrote The God of High School, which Sunghoo Park later directed. The storyline includes martial arts, supernatural powers, and lighthearted comedy. Apart from this, The God of High School received a 7.2 rating of 10 on the IMDb platform.

Well-versed writings, screenplays, and characters play an important role in enhancing the overall popularity of a show. And it later helped the showrunners decide whether they should work on the second installment. This blog post contains the God of High School Season 2 release date, characters and voice actors, storyline, and trailer updates.

Will There Be Another Season of The God of High School?

Since The God of High School Season 1 has received a lot of praise for its extraordinary martial arts performances and fighting scenes, the fans have already started demanding the second installment of the show. Will the show return for the second chapter? Let’s find out in this section.

In terms of popularity, The God of High School has received so much love and praise from the audience and anime critics. The first season was released with thirteen episodes on July 6, 2020.

Unfortunately, years pass by, and still, the officials have not revealed anything about The God of High School Season 2. The series deserves a comeback, and wherever the showrunners confirm the release date, we will add them here.

The God of High School Season 2 Release Date

This South Korean manhwa adaption is the complete package of lighthearted comedy, drama, action, and martial arts. The first season of The Godf of High School was aired on July 6, 2020, to September 28, 2020, on Japanese television networks AT-X and Tokyo MX.

Despite the audience’s positive response and demand for the renewal of The God of High School Season 2, the makers have not said anything about the show’s second installment. They seem to want to release the second installment as a surprise for the fans. However, the show has already taken too much time, and we don’t receive our surprise.

On the other side, we have seen many Anime series launched recently. The creators may release the second installment after a few months to avoid overshadowing.

The God of High School Season 2 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The God of High School Season 1 revolves around a 17-year-old, Taekwondo performer, Mori Jin, and three supernatural realms. It includes a human, sage, and heavenly realm. One day, our lead character, Mori Jin, is invited to join a Martial Arts tournament, ‘The God of High School.’ while going to attend the tournament, he encounters a criminal who steals a lady’s purse. Meanwhile, Jin met a master of the Lost Moon Light Sword, Mira Yoo, and a Karate practitioner Han Daewi.

As the story progresses and they reach the competition ground, Mori Jin learns that the competition is just the tip of the iceberg. The real agenda of the tournament is something else. Later, Mori realizes he must fight with the other realms’ strongest martial artists, gods, and demons. In the finale, Mori Jin teamed up with a Karate practitioner, Daewi Han, and Mira Yoo, and they were selected to represent Korea in the international tournament.

The God of High School is undoubtedly worth watching. If you like watching action, supernatural powers, and fantasy, you will like this South Korean web anime series. In the following section, you will find the list of cast members and updates about The God of High School trailer release.

The God of High School Season 2 Cast and Characters

The God of High School is an anime series;,; thus, it does not involve physical characters. But it has featured some of the most talented voice-over artists who have given their voices to the various characters.

Here, we have added a list of voice-over artists who have performed for different characters in The God of High School Season 1.

Robbie Daymond as Mori Jin

Veronica Taylor as Mira Yoo

Sean Chiplock as Daewi Han

Michael Sorich as Taejin Jin

Kyle McCarley as Senugchul Baek

Griffin Puatu as IIpyo Park

Edward Bosco as Mujin Park

Lucien Dodge as Commissioner O

Erika Harlacher as Commissioner P

Edward Bosco as Commissioner T

Xander Mobus as Commissioner Q

Lucien Dodge as Commissioner R

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The God of High School Season 2?

The only thing we know about The God of High School Season 2 is that it will be released, but nothing has been officially confirmed. The second renewal of the show depends on various factors. It includes a show’s popularity and the continuation part of the story.



The God of High School Season 1 aired with thirteen episodes and a classic introduction of our protagonist, Mori Jin. And, if you have already watched the first season, you will memorize that the season ended with a completion mark. So, fans have to wait for the final announcement of The God High School Season 2. The second season may also bring ten-plus episodes.

Where To Watch The God of High School Season 2?

Who doesn’t enjoy anime series, mainly when the storyline features a great combination of martial arts, drama, and comedy? A huge fan base of The God of High School has been waiting for the second installment for almost two and a half years.

BEING STRONGER IS JUST COOLER!!! pic.twitter.com/LEnTSwsrKH — The God of High School (@GOHS_official) January 12, 2021

However, if you are new to anime and haven’t seen The God of High School Season 1, you can enjoy the series on online platforms like Crunchyroll and Muse Asia. If and when the showrunners release the second block of The God of High School, you will find all the episodes on the same platform.

The God of High School Season 2 Makers Team

We cannot conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to the people who work behind the productions and development of The God of High School Season 1.

The God of High School is a South Korean web-anime series previously written by renowned writer Yongje Park. Later, Sunghoo Park, a famous director and animator from Japan, directed The God of House Season 1.



In addition to that, the first season was written and developed by Kiyoko Yoshimura. Saeho Song and Joesph Chou served as the producer of The God of High School Season 1.

The God of High School Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

The God of High School is a South Korean anime drama series released in the first season on Web Toons. In addition to that, The God of High School Season 1 was created and developed by Kiyoko Yoshimura. Surprisingly, even after securing more than 7 ratings on the IMDb platform, the show makers have not shared an official release date for The God of High School Season 2.



Still, many fans are anxiously waiting for the second season of The God of High School animated drama series. Some online sources claim that The God of High School Season 2 will release by the end of 2023 or in the first quarter of 2024. however, we will provide you with all the latest information about the forthcoming seasons of The God of High School as soon as we receive the official confirmation from the team members.

FAQs

Q.1 Is God of High School Anime Over?

The God of High School is a webtoon series premiered on July 6, 2020. Unfortunately, even after two years, the makers have not released the show’s second season. The God of High School should return with more intense drama, fighting scenes, and comedy.

Q.2 Who Is The Grandfather of Mori Jin?

Jin Taejin is the grandfather of Mori Jin. He is the sole master of widely popular Renewal Taekwondo. Moreover, Jin Taejin has also served as the captain of a military army.

Q.3 Who Loves Mori Jin?

The God of High School Season 1 lead character Mori Jin is in a relationship with Dan Ahan.

The God of High School Season 2 Trailer Release

The makers have not released The God of High School Season 2 trailer. However, you can watch the trailer of The God of High School Season 1 and enjoy the earlier season.

Final Thoughts

Finally, the conclusion for The God of High School Season 2 release date and synopsis is reached. Even though the first season was released with great enthusiasm and received so much love from Anime lovers, the creators have not launched the second installment of The God of High School.

However, you don’t need to worry about the latest news about The God of High School Season 2. If and when the showrunners release the trailer for the second installment of the show, we will update it here.