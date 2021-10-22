The Flux Brings Almost All Iconic Villains To The Yard in Doctor Who Season 13

Doctor Who: Flux is the last ride of Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, and also, Chris Chibnall says that it is epic. The trailer of Doctor Who Season 13 was recently released on 16th October, and it shows Whittaker as well as her team gear up for an iconic fight.

The Doctor has been warning some people about the Flux before the teaser arrived. It is because the Flux is the most powerful fight that Doctor, as well as her team, will have to fight.

The trailer of the series Doctor Who Season 13 shows a glimpse of all the faces that we are going to see in the next season.

The series Doctor Who Season 13, titled Doctor Who: Flux, will be released on BBC One. It is set to start airing on 31st October 2021. The first episode, titled Chapter One: The Halloween Apocalypse, will be released on 31st October 2021 on BBC One.

The series Doctor Who Season 13 stars Jodie Whittaker, John Bishop, and Mandip Gill. The series Doctor Who Season 13 will include a total of six episodes.

So, the series Doctor Who Season 13 will conclude on 5th December 2021. At the end of the series Doctor Who Season 12, we have seen that the Master teleports the Doctor to Gallifrey, and there he imprisons her in the Matrix.

In the Matrix, the Master says that the Doctor was an orphaned female child from another dimension discovered as well as experimented on by a Shobogan woman – Tecteun.

After so many years, Tecteun finds how the Child is able to regenerate, thus leading to the creation of the Time Lords.

At the same time, the Master tries to contact Ashad to lead the Cybermen to Gallifrey but finds that he is not able to have the Cyberium is Ashad is alive, prompting him to shrink Ashad as well as absorb the Cyberium.

After that, he tries to use the Cyberium in order to convert the dead Time Lords into Cyberman, that he dubbed the CyberMasters.

Graham and Yaz safely reunite with Ryan as well as the others and, after that, follows the Cybermen to Gallifrey.

Later, Ruth helps the Doctor escape the Matrix by transmitting her old as well as new memories. After that, Back in the chamber, the Doctor makes a plan to detonate the death particle from the remains of Ashad in order to stop the Master, but later, Ko Sharmus comes and takes her place, detonating the particle in his final moments.

Before it could be detonated, the Master ordered the CyberMasters to follow him elsewhere. After that, the companions come back to Earth in a house disguised TARDIS as well as the Doctor tries to make her way back to her own TARDIS.

Suddenly after that, the Judoon appears to arrest the Doctor as well as take her to a distant prison elsewhere in space. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the series Doctor Who Season 13, we will update it here.

