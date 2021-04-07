The Family Man Season 2 Release Date – Tamilrockers

In season 2 of the series The Family Man, there will be a character named Raji performed by Samantha Akkineni. In season 2, Raji will have many secrets, and she will have a double-faced personality.

The Family Man Season 1 was ended with a cliffhanger, and in season 2, the story of season 1 will be continued. So, Mission Zulfiqar will continue in season 2. Manoj Bajpayee, as Srikant Tiwari, has to stop the chemical attack.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date & What to expect

The roots of Mission Zulfiqar are in London. So, maybe the story of season 2 will take place in London. The Family Man is an espionage action thriller web series. Raj and D.K. created and directed it. The series The Family Man was written by Suman Kumar and Raj, and D.K. Sumit Arora and Suman Kumar wrote the dialogues.

The Family Man Season 2

The Family Man Season 1 was released on 20th September 2019, and season 2 will be released in summer 2021.

The cast of The Family Man Season 2 will include Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani Iyer as Suchitra Iyer Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Samantha Akkineni as Raji, Gul Panag as Saloni, Asif Basra, Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Seema Biswas, and Devadarshini.

The Family Man Season 2 Not Canceled

The Family Man Season 1 consists of ten episodes, and we expect the same for season 2. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. produced the series The Family Man.

Cameron Eric Bryson completed the cinematography of The Family Man Season 2. Azim Moolan and Nigam Bomzan did the cinematography of season 1. Sumit Kotia edited the series The Family Man. The series was made under D2R Films.

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date

The Family Man Season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video, and season 2 will also be released on Amazon Prime Video. Let’s watch the teaser of The Family Man Season 2.

